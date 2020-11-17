This Medieval Cover Of Shakira's 'Hips Don't Lie' Surprisingly Works
"Hey, lass, I can see thy body moving."
"I don't know what happens next, but I do know what happens now."
For the season finale of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver disproves one by one Trump's claims about election fraud.
Donald Trump hasn't conceded the election and it looks like he might never concede to Joe Biden. But Jimmy Fallon thought it would be funny to imagine if he did.
A sneaky dog fools his owner who tries to teach him how to be patient.
Ohio Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown called out Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan for not wearing a mask indoors during a tense moment on the Senate floor.
"Can you just stop trying? It's embarrassing."
It felt like Ivanka and I were always on the same page or up for the same adventure, whether it was leaving Bungalow 8 early to watch a Lifetime movie, or horseback riding from a surf village in Costa Rica to a town in Nicaragua.
"What myth is still widely circulated as truth?" asked someone on Reddit. Here are a few of our favorite answers.
"Tom & Jerry," starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Michael Peña, brings the beloved animated characters to life in a "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?"-esque live action-animated movie. "Tom & Jerry" will be coming to theaters in 2021.
When the star of your drink is the ice and not the coffee.
In "Diana: Her True Story," journalist Andrew Morton was able to candidly interview Princess Diana about her royal life. Here are the most depressing tidbits that she shared.
How personal productivity transformed work — and failed to.
People love to argue, even if it makes no sense when you really think about it.
Charts always take center stage during an election — and this year's were especially creative and informative. Here are our favorites.
To celebrate Martin Scorsese's 78th birthday, we took a ride down movie memory lane to check out the best cars from the director's back catalogue.
The message from this TikTok video is simple but important: there should be no difference at all.
Dozens of beautiful young actors. Nighttime shoots. Hormones aflutter. In this exclusive excerpt of "Alright, Alright, Alright," a new oral history of the '90s classic, discover how the set of Richard Linklater's "Dazed and Confused" was a hotbed of horny future stars.
A tribute to Betty Dodson, the pioneering sex educator who actively, fervently promoted the clitoral orgasm, who passed away this past October at 91.
He's only 4, but his favorite phrase is "Well, actually…"
Needless to say, this "toy" is not safe for kids.
When technology concepts awkwardly merge together, or why someone thought it might be a good idea to combine a mouse and a telephone.
Here's what a LVAD, a left ventricular assist device that assists with cardiac circulation, sounds like.
America's anti-lockdown COVID-19 strategy hasn't worked. Now the country needs to do something more drastic.
Kandis Saville-Parsons developed a bacterial infection via a cut during a pedicure that developed into the life-threatening condition known as TSS.
David Bowie told the BBC in 1999 that the internet was going to have a bigger role in society than people could even imagine.
It can be tempting to ascribe the affliction's prevalence to our current climate of indulgence, but that's not the full story.
Freerunner Jason Paul went through an exhilarating journey trying to get his phone back in Hamburg, Germany.
In just a few short years, the kettlebell would go from a hardcore, taboo piece of equipment, to an emblem of CrossFit. Its most recent turn has been its domestication.
Evidence suggests that humans' sleep was once disjointed, but researchers can't quite figure out why.
Both the world-weary and stoked-on-life congregate at these wild outposts — all seeking the same euphoric joy, communality, and escapism.
The Star City Closed Administrative Territorial Unit is barely an hour's drive northeast of the Kremlin, but for decades the town never appeared on any maps. Only after the Soviet Union fell apart was its location revealed.
A photographer caught an extraordinary vantage point of the launch of SpaceX's "Resilience" near Cape Canaveral.
"I felt bad at the time. I still feel bad. But you know what? I used that thing hundreds of times."
Why are people racing to unload these highly desirable apartments?
It's the fishing equivalent of killing two birds with one stone.
Once you have a lion on your tail, your days are numbered.
The Kate Winslet/Saoirse Ronan film "Ammonite" is the latest in a long list of period dramas that feature women exchanging furtive glances — and sometimes more in a hostile world.
What better way to express your satisfaction for a meal than deep, deep sleep?
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
Country music is known as being overwhelmingly white, but these 25 artists defied expectations.
Why live enclosed by four walls when you can live in a dome surrounded by a gorgeous slice of nature?
How an unexceptional vaudeville performer turned a lurid tabloid scandal into national fame and a lucrative personal brand.
My quest to find the most endangered species revealed there are a LOT of species in big trouble — and the most famous ones aren't the closest to the edge.
We are in no mood to talk to them, but we don't want them to go either.
A 90s trade policy made Japanese cattle farmers up their game and in the process created one of the world's most coveted meats.
Eight miles from the nearest town, our ranch felt like a sanctuary. Until it didn't.
Robbers who believe that he had the key to his house under the mat might be disappointed at first.
Serial 1 Cycle will launch with four distinct models.
A lot of bald actors in Hollywood, including Samuel L. Jackson and the Rock, also happen to be the stars of some of Hollywood's highest-grossing movies. But among these bald actors, who has made the most money at the box office?
Just when you thought the show couldn't get more dramatic, comedian Nicole Spiezio is here to prove you wrong.