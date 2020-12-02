Mechanics Test The Limits Of A Car Engine By Pouring Super Glue In It
YouTubers Garage54 continue their car exploits by testing how far they can run an engine before superglue paralyzes it.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
YouTubers Garage54 continue their car exploits by testing how far they can run an engine before superglue paralyzes it.
Andrew Goodman interviews anti-mask protesters at the Walk For Freedom demonstration in Calgary.
Comedian Katherine Ryan points out there is a noted disparity between how people view single moms versus single dads.
Chang donated his earnings to restaurant industry workers in need.
Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to choose Taylor Swift's "Love Story" as the soundtrack to Satan falling love with a personified 2020.
Glide through Oeschinensee, Switzerland, on this 750 meter long route with the best views of the Alps.
Blue Jays are the "honey badgers" of the bird kingdom.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The film "Downfall" offers a comforting moral closure to the story of Adolf Hitler, but the reality is not that simple.
In a popular Ask Reddit thread, someone asked what popular sayings are "actually bullsh*t." Here are our favorite responses.
Even lying down on the floor takes too much energy.
The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge rarely gets shut down, but this Monday the bridge was closed due to high winds and safety concerns.
Since the earliest days of cinema, gangsters have been the characters we've both loved and loved to hate. Here are 20 of the genre's best movies.
Jozsef Szajer was spotted by a local fleeing the party along a gutter, authorities in Brussels told Politico.
So this is what healthcare could look like if it weren't a giant mess.
A Google security researcher found bugs that allowed him to take over nearby iPhones with a Raspberry Pi and just $100 in WiFi gear.
We already tried "reforming" the police. It didn't work.
They think we are technology whizzes. We really are not.
The level of attention paid to doing said tattoos is very diferent.
The Natural History Museum in London is inviting the public to participate in the 2020 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition by voting for the People's Choice Award winner. Here are a few of our favorite finalists.
Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to choose Taylor Swift's "Love Story" as the soundtrack to Satan falling love with a personified 2020.
According to doctors, here are 10 possible reasons why you're feeling cold all the time, including anemia, vitamin deficiency, diabetes, aging and more.
"I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke, and I have to say: Am I stoked there's a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much"
The director and cast, including Al Pacino, Sofia Coppola and Andy Garcia, look back at making "Part III," which has been re-edited (and retitled) for its 30th anniversary.
Using data to understand how genres understand us.
Hannah Vivenette got a disturbing surprise while recording a video for TikTok.
There's a lot of material to work with.
Tech journalists love to trash the Touch Bar, and I don't get it. It's super useful, offering more utility than the function keys it replaced. Let me make my case.
YouTubers Garage54 continue their car exploits by testing how far they can run an engine before superglue paralyzes it.
For years, Alfonso Ribeiro couldn't escape the shadow of his most iconic character, Carlton Banks. But pure, unfettered joy like his can be restrained for only so long.
She doesn't need too much for Christmas, just an apple pie and some oranges.
Homeowners in the Seattle suburbs have been getting disturbing visits from members of the Moorish sovereign citizen movement.
Harry Styles, Variety's Grammy-nominated Hitmaker of the Year, goes deep on the music industry, "the great pause" and finding his own muses.
It's hard to tell whether this was a fault made by the car's self-driving feature or human error, but either way, it was dangerous.
It appears science may have found the COVID-19 pandemic's off-ramp, but if we're not careful, we could fail to take full advantage of it.
The new four-part Netflix docuseries "Alien Worlds" envisions what alien planets could look like, from creatures to landscapes, using science and CGI.
Among Us would have looked fantastic on the handheld platform.
The Georgia Republican's stock trades have far outpaced those of his Senate colleagues and have included a range of companies within his Senate committees' oversight, an analysis shows.
Over the course of the pandemic, I've been assailed by targeted ads for "life-changing' products" — so I put a selection of them to the test.
YouTuber JerryRigEverything puts the Google Pixel 5 through a durability test, which brings up the question: Has there ever been a tech durability test that hasn't made you crawl back into the seat?
Having access to safe water at all times is important. Whether you're roughing it in the woods or simply prepping for an emergency, having this water filter handy is absolutely worthwhile.
Fences have major, sometimes deadly, effects on land and wildlife around the world that are rarely measured.
Why is racing fuel so much more expensive than basic gasoline?
And yet Kristi Noem continues to downplay the virus, refuse a mask mandate, and ignore the terrible price her state is paying.
It has nothing to do with Catherine O'Hara, Donald Trump, or sequels.
Everyone knows the difference in zeroes between a billion and million but when it's laid out using equal installments the magnitude jumps out.
It's a story of director versus screenwriter, legend versus fact — and it's the foundation of David Fincher's latest film, 'Mank.'
From hours-long tantra sessions to a worshipful, open celebration of the clit, Sting's sex life set new standards for male sexuality. But has he finally found release?
This Amazon deliveryman ran for his life after being pursued by a mob of angry chickens.
Shelli Taylor had been an executive for Planet Fitness and Starbucks, and Alamo's founder, Tim League, recruited and hired her before the pandemic to manage growth and expansion. Instead, she found herself confronting a crisis.
"End chef culture already. Take care of the people who actually make and serve the food you breathlessly 'gram."
Guitarist Zahra P went full sicko mode and let her fingers and guitar do the talking.
I've helped build nearly 250 memorials for dead cyclists. Here's what it's taught me about what it means to ride a bike.
The small biotech's promising coronavirus vaccine candidate is only half of the reason.
Blue Jays are the "honey badgers" of the bird kingdom.