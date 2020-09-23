Mechanic Tries To Run An Engine Using A Wooden Crankshaft
It was a difficult task, but YouTuber Garage 54 nearly got it to run and had the engine coughing up smoke.
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator Rand Paul have a tense exchange about herd immunity at a Senate hearing on Wednesday.
What would a piano sound like if you replaced the strings with guitar string on all of its notes?
Can you even fire a gun like this or will the other gun be destroyed?
Milo the parrot and tis owner have a delightful way of playing with each other.
"I have no doubt that President Trump and Fox News have caused people to die." This is what it's like to lose your dad twice — first to Rush Limbaugh, then to the ICU as he battles a disease he believes is a hoax.
In this week's Ask Polly, the Cut's advice columnist Heather Havrilesky answers a letter from a reader who can't get over the shame of her toxic past.
This was… quite a turn of events.
Using neural networks, YouTube channel Neural Networks and Deep Learning bumped up the frame rate of this video of a M65 Atomic Cannon artillery test from 24FPS to 48FPS.
The state of Fall TV is... iffy. Here are a few new shows — and some timeless classics — to help you fill the season.
The HBO miniseries "The Murders at White House Farm," premiering September 24 on HBO Max, dramatizes the real-life 1985 killing of a family in rural England.
We buy everything else online, why not cars?
Some say Castaneda was a breakthrough academic and visionary shaman. Others say he was a phony. Either way, he shaped a generation of mystical thinkers and magic mushroom eaters.
Don't you want a little sour smooch? This dill pickle-flavored lip balm takes lip protection in a whole new, surprising direction.
Do you think monogamy was put in practice to benefit women? Think again.
Thursdays are wily: Unlike most days, there are no expectations for Thursday, and it deftly plays that lack of promise into a wealth of possibility.
The Carolina Reaper comes for all of us.
Two years ago, Reddit had the internet's biggest QAnon problem. Today, that problem is gone — but the company can't really explain why.
The lensman behind "Sign O' The Times" talks about some of his most iconic Prince shots.
A soothing instrumental cover of the iconic 1980s yacht rock song.
With mall vacancies accelerating amid a surge in online shopping, landlords are quickly looking for other ways to reuse the empty space.
"Wait, are there actually going to be new movies this fall?" It's a thought we've all been having for some time. Here's a handy guide.
From Ancient Egypt to the Super Bowl, beer has played an important role in human history for millennia.
"Did we get your attention? Good."
The philosopher and gender theorist discusses tensions in the feminist movement over trans rights.
The population density of the country over 500 years ago is very different from its population density today.
Hilary Duff gives a tour of her surprisingly rustic mansion, equipped with a chicken coop, in this edition of Architectural Digest's Open Door.
The typical path to parenthood didn't work for David Jay, a founder of the asexual movement. So he designed his own household — and is trying to show others what is possible.
Tired of taking calls in your bathroom? This home office can be built in your backyard in a single day.
"I thought we were doing a good thing, and after we altered the course of US politics and i made enough money to retire at 27, I realized I was wrong."
A teenager asked that age-old question on TikTok, creating a viral backlash, and then, a thoughtful scientific debate.
Sarah Edmondson and Nippy Ames, stars of the HBO docuseries "The Vow," on escaping Keith Raniere's cult NXIVM and what came after.
It's a perfect demonstration of the boycott effect, a phenomenon of sedimentation happening much faster in a vessel with inclined walls.
Here's a data visualization that shows that the majority of America's economic output is concentrated in and around its largest cities.
Dumbbells are impossibly expensive right now, thanks in large part to resellers taking advantage of a shortage.
The 73.5-foot wave Gabeira surfed in Nazaré, Portugal was the biggest wave anyone surfed in the 2019-20 winter season.
Former detective Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
A detailed explainer on how you make the most sumptuous English pie imaginable.
An artist-activist catalogues the physical remnants and political legacies of "segregation walls," unassuming bits of racist infrastructure that hide in plain sight in American neighborhoods.
How manufacturers tried to sell consumers on a tiny DVD disc which was 8 centimetres in diameter.
The four-day work week sounds like a fantastic idea, and in some cases, it really could work — but in all too many, it's still an impossible dream.
That's a good boy.
The richest man in the world hasn't issued a single grant for the $10 billion climate fund he announced seven months ago.
Storms have popped up in this record-breaking hurricane season at such a breakneck pace that forecasters ran out of names and were forced to move on the Greek alphabet. But one of the storms with a traditional name — Paulette — has come back to life more than a week after it hit Bermuda.
This insane paint job demonstrates the magic of thermochromatic pigments.