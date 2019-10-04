Recommended

Carving pumpkins is so... simple. Don't you think? Animator Kevin Parry spiced up his pumpkins by carving fifteen pumpkins as separate frame of a special spooky animation.
Chuckie O’Brien, a Hoffa aide with Mob ties — and my stepfather — had a self-serving take on secret government surveillance, but his complaints about the double standards of the Justice Department turned out to be valid, and they haunted me as I did my work.