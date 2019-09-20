Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
FOLLOW FOR UPDATES

Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.

I'M A SURVIVOR

Elizabeth Hunter grew up in family which belonged to the Institute in Basic Life Principles, a Christian organization which forbids watching television or movies and had her father controlling essentially every part of her life. Here's how she realized she was being brainwashed.

SORRY AL GORE

Many people like Vint Cerf and Tim Berners-Lee have been given credit as inventing the internet as we know it today but Joseph Carl Robnett Licklider, AKA JCR or "Lick" might deserve as much, if not, more credit, according to Phil Edwards.

DIGG PICKS | SPONSORED
amazon.com

It might seem like a novelty at first, but those goofy shapes actually make washing dishes a lot more effective.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x