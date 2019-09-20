Watch This International Security Expo Get Crashed by This Cheeky Lad In The Most Audacious Way Possible
Max Frosh pulls off his most audacious caper yet as he infiltrates the International Security Expo.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
"OK, cards on the table: I'm not a legal expert, so I can't tell you whether or not Kyle Rittenhouse broke the law," Colbert quipped. "But I can tell you this: if he didn't break the law, we should change the law."
The East coast has the best potential cities to live in based on housing affordability, expenses and key weather metrics.
The dramatic take on the beloved '90s comedy is coming to Peackock in 2022.
We need to learn to live with imperfect tests.
Many billionaires I work with have trust issues, lack a sense of purpose and struggle with shame, guilt and fear, says psychotherapist Clay Cockrell.
Teflon nonstick cookware may have revolutionized our lives, but now the chemicals are inside virtually every person's blood on the planet.
Posters for the fourth "Matrix" movie are here — and one character bears an eerie resemblance to the original trilogy's Agent Smith.
The film starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, cratered when it arrived exclusively in theaters in late October.
A scary moment was caught on camera at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn after a random fan body slammed Seth Rollins.
"I'm confident that the decision to buy a stupid $99 gift led to the permanent destruction of my entire family."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Your ears might be a lot older than you realized.
It also hit altitude and average speed records, the company claims.
One of the most brutal movie takedowns from the Red Letter Media team that we've seen. Warning, contains spoilers!
For Thanksgiving, I tried spatchcocking, flattening the bird before roasting, to minimize cooking time and make it easy to carve. Here's how to do it.
The nominations for the 64th annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday with big names including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and Olivia Rodrigo duking it out for the top prizes.
This week's advice column roundup includes someone whose husband hired a PI to investigate them before marriage, a person wondering about exclamation points in work emails and more.
Mikayla Raines shares the befuddled reaction from all of her foxes when she gives them an egg.
It seems like no matter how much people prepare for parenthood, there are things that still surprise them after the fact.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
A YouTuber from The Yes Theory almost gets deported after a trip to Svalbard goes south.
Joe Biden made the rare step to tap America's strategic oil reserves to reduce oil prices ahead of the busy holiday travel season. The Department of Energy will make 50 million barrels of oil available.
Every Huckberry order $75 and up on November 23 will enter you into the 8th Annual Pappy Day giveaway. If you win, you'll receive a bottle of Pappy's bourbon worth $6,000.
LeBron James doesn't come off so great when viewing the controversial play against Isaiah Stewart from Sunday's game in slow motion.
Science and technology have evolved, but some things may always be beyond human knowledge.
The Black Friday festivities begin in earnest after Turkey Day dinner, but we're hitting the ground running this year to streamline the entire shopping experience.
The veteran funny man talks to Jimmy Kimmel about performing stand-up in Vegas, the new season of "F is for Family" and his "Star Wars" action figure.
This holiday season, know your rights on crowded flights.
Nerdy teenagers are always pushing the limits, whether it's trying out new experiments or discovering and learning from history. It's a fun and chaotic time. Here're some gifts for the adolescent nerds in your life that'll make them feel relaxed and guide them through their youthful journey.
Michael Che has a bone to pick with Seth Meyers for setting the "Weekend Update" dress code and then revealed the one sketch he wrote for Owen Wilson that never made it on TV.
Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach performed a neat Cha Cha-Foxtrot fusion routine to "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire on the "Dancing with the Stars" finale, in which the former NBA Champion was crowned victor.
Newly released records show the disgraced financier living a mundane existence in jail before his suicide, while also spinning deceptions until the very end.
A "Spider-Man" superfan put together a frame-by-frame cartoon version of the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer and we have to tip our hat to their dedication.
"That's not the tenor of the performance."
Alexa, I'll take an Echo Dot for every single room in the house with a sale price this low.
Kyle Rittenhouse broke his silence for the first time since being acquitted in a wide-ranging interview with Tucker Carlson.
Florida posthumously cleared the indictments of Ernest Thomas and Samuel Shepherd and vacated the convictions of Charles Greenlee and Walter Irvin in their 72-year-old "Groveland Four" case.
The Tamagotchi's legacy lives on today, even as increasingly complex games are released. In fact, its simplicity was its brilliance.
Take a peek inside a mine with high-levels of radioactivity that is surprisingly used for health purposes.
I can feel the warmth from here.
Do this. Not that.
Car companies have had a surprisingly difficult time coming up with great names for their models. Here's why it's so tough.
Does mom or dad suffer from early Fox News dementia? There's hope (for you).
To break free from his social media addiction, entrepreneur Maneesh Sethi tried out a hard-hitting method.
This footage of New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez fumbling a football after crashing into a teammate's butt is a NFL blooper that will live in infamy. And it's even better with the Benny Hill theme song.
Only about 10 vaquitas remain, but scientists say there's still hope for the elusive porpoises. Their fate largely depends on the Mexican government.