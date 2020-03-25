Ingenious Math Teacher Uses 'Half Life: Alyx' To Teach Math Remotely To His Students
This is the (virtual) reality we live in now.
This is the (virtual) reality we live in now.
Back in 2015, the Southern Voice Band gave this small crowd the performance of a lifetime with a spirited cover of "Let's Get It On."
Don't bark, just stare — your owner will get the idea.
There's something deeply satisfying about the watching the cards fan out and re-organize with solid thunks and thwacks.
It seems counterintuitive, a structure "floating" by the tension of threads, but it's actually an amazing feat of engineering.
If one nose boop turns the fox's power on, why doesn't another boop turn it off? Can we get tech support in here?
A lot of design went into crafting this mirror, which transforms from a mirror into a walkable portal for guests.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
For many photojournalists, boarding a plane for a long-haul flight is a routine part of the job. On March 17, Sharon Pulwer experienced some far-from-routine sights when she flew from Newark Airport to her family in Tel Aviv with El Al airline.
People who now advocate that we "choose the economy" are not being honest about the consequences of that decision.
If it weren't for a total mixup — misunderstanding Ariana Grande's "Imagine" for John Lennon's "Imagine" — Mayer would have been part of the infamous celebrity group-singing video as well.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Marc Hauser fights hurricane force winds during his Guinness World Record-setting jump.
Are you stronger than a fifth grader?
"Financial Independence Retire Early," with its emphasis on extreme frugality, grew in popularity after the last financial crisis. But can the movement prepare its followers for the next one?
If one nose boop turns the fox's power on, why doesn't another boop turn it off? Can we get tech support in here?
The Prince of Wales, 71, is displaying mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health", a spokesman said, adding that the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has been tested but does not have the virus.
Our world became one of isolation, round-the-clock care, panic and uncertainty — even as society carried on around us with all too few changes.
A guitarist shows off a life hack that will enhance a basic acoustic guitar into an enhanced string instrument.
Last month, UFO buffs spotted a strange object in data acquired by STEREO, specifically what appears to be a wheel-shaped UFO.
Spain records 738 deaths in past 24 hours, while death toll in Italy now double that of Hubei.
Fighting coronavirus is a proactive affair. ROCKUBOT kills 99.99 percent of bacteria, germs, and mites in just seconds, all while working automatically so you don't have to constantly clean. Get it for $99.95 now.
If we close our eyes, we hear Tom Hanks from "Castaway."
Teepublic has a curated selection of the very best Star Trek tees in the world. Not only are you getting a beautiful shirt that shows off your fandom, but you're supporting the independent designers who made them in the first place.
Here's all that was wrong and confusing about the conclusion of the new Star Wars trilogy.
The COVID-19 coronavirus will kill more people if we end social distancing early. St. Louis' experience in 1918 makes that clear.
Experts weigh in on the biological reasons children could be better protected from severe cases of COVID-19.
"Game of Thrones" encompasses so many characters and complicated plot points — and that's not including the ones that the show may have referenced, only to abandon entirely in the later seasons.
This is the (virtual) reality we live in now.
Some 555 million years ago, this worm-like animal with a mouth and butt tunneled through the seafloor, originating the body plan that gave rise to humans and most other animals.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A lot of design went into crafting this mirror, which transforms from a mirror into a walkable portal for guests.
We scoped out what some fitness pros and athletes were up to on social media and beyond to stay in shape during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Darién Gap is a lawless wilderness on the border of Colombia and Panama, teeming with everything from deadly snakes to antigovernment guerrillas.
Even train conductors need a little java to get moving as motorists in Romania found out.
The chance encounter has led to insights on how insects make it to distant islands.
The USS Gerald R. Ford is a technological marvel. It also has toilets designed so incredibly poorly that the entire system needs to be unclogged and flushed out with acid, yes acid, on a regular basis, at the cost of $400,000 a pop.
An unfinished compendium of Trump's overwhelming dishonesty during a national emergency.
The life of the famed, flamboyant Puerto Rican astrologist is chronicled in "Mucho, Mucho Amor," a new documentary that sheds light on the icon's rise and abrupt vanishing from TV.
The global video game industry makes bank, grossing an estimated $150 billion in 2019. Just like Hollywood, the video game world has some trusty franchises they can rely on for steady revenue. Here are the top video game series of all time.
Is there something people who communicate about COVID-19 can do to better convey the gravity to the unconvinced? Experts have some ideas.
This terrifying disorder turns people into zombies, into living, breathing ghosts; they believe they died, or never existed. And somewhere in their brains may be the key to human consciousness.
It seems counterintuitive, a structure "floating" by the tension of threads, but it's actually an amazing feat of engineering.
The most important design object of our time was more than a century in the making.
Doctors from Italy share their experiences fighting the coronavirus and give some insight into how Americans can learn from their mistakes.
Back in 2015, the Southern Voice Band gave this small crowd the performance of a lifetime with a spirited cover of "Let's Get It On."
When you're practicing self-isolation, you have to work with what little resources you've got.
Utilities and grid operators are well-prepared to handle the pandemic, but a second wave of the virus later this year could be disastrous.
A restorationist unearths this dead Space Invaders Handheld Arcade Game from the 1980s and takes great pleasure in bringing it back to life.
"When you start throwing roasts and pork chops through car windows, your aim gets better and better."
Experts don't yet have a full explanation, but the age breakdown of countries' populations and their capacity to deliver care to critically ill people will be crucial in the coming weeks and months.
The wave patterns that occur with the differences in air pressure are mesmerizing to watch.
This is the question on everyone's mind.
The pandemic is altering short-term shopper behavior — and retailers can't keep up.
According to some studies, the reason why older people wake up at 4:00 AM might be connected to calcified structures in the brain called "brain sand."
Constructing a universal quantum computer will be hard, but not impossible .
"We're now looking at a bullet train," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.
The soundtrack from the person filming's car really takes this to the next level.