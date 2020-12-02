Satan Gets Romantically Matched With 2020 In This Ingenious Ad Directed By Ryan Reynolds
Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to choose Taylor Swift's "Love Story" as the soundtrack to Satan falling love with a personified 2020.
Andrew Goodman interviews anti-mask protesters at the Walk For Freedom demonstration in Calgary.
Why Trump's campaign lawsuits are going down in flames in the most ridiculous ways.
Comedian Katherine Ryan points out there is a noted disparity between how people view single moms versus single dads.
Chang donated his earnings to restaurant industry workers in need.
If you can't go to Disneyland, build a Disneyland next to your own house.
Scissors beats paper in rock, paper, scissors, but is that also true in real life?
The Natural History Museum in London is inviting the public to participate in the 2020 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition by voting for the People's Choice Award winner. Here are a few of our favorite finalists.
And yet Kristi Noem continues to downplay the virus, refuse a mask mandate, and ignore the terrible price her state is paying.
The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge rarely gets shut down, but this Monday the bridge was closed due to high winds and safety concerns.
From hours-long tantra sessions to a worshipful, open celebration of the clit, Sting's sex life set new standards for male sexuality. But has he finally found release?
There's a lot of material to work with.
Among Us would have looked fantastic on the handheld platform.
It has nothing to do with Catherine O'Hara, Donald Trump, or sequels.
I've helped build nearly 250 memorials for dead cyclists. Here's what it's taught me about what it means to ride a bike.
"I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke, and I have to say: Am I stoked there's a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much"
In her memoir, Katherine May suggests that retreating from the world in the coldest months has its benefits.
More diversity is great! Let's just not forget the actual positions and job responsibilities and histories of these people.
Hannah Vivenette got a disturbing surprise while recording a video for TikTok.
The small biotech's promising coronavirus vaccine candidate is only half of the reason.
Why is racing fuel so much more expensive than basic gasoline?
Homeowners in the Seattle suburbs have been getting disturbing visits from members of the Moorish sovereign citizen movement.
The shape of passenger airplanes has remained largely the same since the 1950s. Now radically new designs are promising to turn the aviation industry greener — finally.
Everyone knows the difference in zeroes between a billion and million but when it's laid out using equal installments the magnitude jumps out.
We reached out to a number of historians of science for their take on the biggest scientific fraud of the last half-century.
Despite being the picture of an ultra-modern city, ancient superstitions still play an everyday role in people's lives in Hong Kong.
This Amazon deliveryman ran for his life after being pursued by a mob of angry chickens.
It might seem unbelievable given that the "Christmas creep" now begins before Halloween, but the true Christmas season actually starts on Christmas Day itself. That's right: December 25 marks the official start of the 12 days of Christmas, the Christian tradition that shares its name with a relentlessly stick-in-your-head Christmas carol.
Guitarist Zahra P went full sicko mode and let her fingers and guitar do the talking.
The McRib and its 28 ingredients are back yet again.
The former mayor's fevered efforts to overturn the election results may be about self-preservation more than anything else.
Here's why PVC cement, which is not technically glue, spins when you drop it in water.
Both teams want to know when — or how often — the virus passed from animals to people. But the trail may have gone cold, and the search has gotten political.
Charles Barry became the poster child for the fight to repeal bail reform. But some criminal justice advocates say his case illustrates the system's failure to address problems that could have kept him out of jail.
Blue Jays are the "honey badgers" of the bird kingdom.
Brad Parscale reflects on the mistakes that Donald Trump made on the 2020 presidential election campaign.
The president wants Congress to repeal Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, a provision that provides legal protection for tech companies.
2020 came for everybody, even Batman. Actor Jeff Ward brings attention to the Motion Picture Television Fund's COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.
A CDC advisory panel will decide on its recommendations on Tuesday afternoon. Here's what we expect, along with answers to other questions about the new shot.
A drone sighting caused the Gatwick airport to close for two days in 2018, but despite a lengthy police investigation, no culprit was ever found. So what exactly did people see in the Sussex sky?
Quibi may be dead now, but at least this head-scratching clip will forever live on in our memories.
Fans believe they've found a clue in GTA Online that could tell us of GTA 6's setting and location. Or, it could just be a coincidence.
Madilyn doesn't let the haters get her down with this composition composed only of mean comments.
A cute nostalgic Christmas movie or a bleak existentialist nightmare?
It's not the first time that the CDC has adjusted its guidance for the novel coronavirus as it adjusted to new research. In July the agency shortened, from 14 days to 10.
A lot of artifacts in the house seem to point to the previous owner being a veteran of the United States Air Force.
At the same time I was being given the gift of seeing Walter Tevis's novel's world come to life, it was also being taken away, and the reason for the sense of loss was obvious: Anya Taylor-Joy is way too good-looking to play Beth Harmon.
This 10-minute game is a lot of fun. It will also teach you a bunch about AI.
This little girl had no idea what she was getting herself into.
Have yourself a merry little Christmas with these, uh, Pornaments.
A Corning factory in upstate New York is running around the clock to help meet the urgent demand.
Ivan Miranda built a working all terrain skateboard and tested it out in extreme conditions.
Exploring the comment-section emotion of music as served by a mysterious algorithm.