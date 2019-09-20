Four Millennials Taste And Rate Each Other's Mashed Potatoes
These friends give each other an honest review of their mashed potato-making abilities.
These friends give each other an honest review of their mashed potato-making abilities.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Seth Meyers shares some of the unusable jokes put forward by his writing team — and names and shames those responsible.
Starvation was a constant problem in the early years of colonization — and in multiple tragic cases some settlers took to eating each other.
Eisenberg thought the woman he'd got chatting to at an event was his soulmate — until his now-wife informed him it was very famous actress Claire Danes.
"Only 1 in 10 of us is left-handed, but lefties have an outsize role in the world. And then there's politics."
Take that, Uncle Jerry.
These friends give each other an honest review of their mashed potato-making abilities.
Aaron Brink said his first thought after hearing his son had shot and killed people at an LGBTQ+ venue was "God, is he gay?"
Don't sleep on a discount this big. Elm Sleep's hybrid mattresses are getting big price cuts through November 30. Plus, you'll get two of their resort pillows for free.
Go behind the scenes and take a look at how the American Coast Guard trains its aviation survival techs, commonly known as coast guard rescue swimmers.
Runaway climate change once seemed like it could spur violence. Now a different risk has emerged.
The "patron saint of the internet" tells The Post he'll never pay for verification but will learn to code if Musk offers him a job.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Yusuf Shah placed in the top 2 percent of the population and has been invited to join the exclusive high-IQ society.
Because "anything that can go wrong, will go wrong", it's recommended you get insurance for all your trips, from the weekend getaways to the long, business-related ones.
Jake Gyllenhaal feeds his sourdough starter every single day — which is either embarrassing or endearing, depending on how you look at it.
Europe's big boys were in action today.
The discovery, retrieval, and mysterious history of a "ghost boat."
Fire TV sticks, Blink security cameras, Echo Dot smart speakers, Fire tablets and more from Amazon are getting massive discounts for Black Friday.
The men's team has made it to the FIFA World Cup. But it was the women's team that helped them get there.
Afghans say they are also forced to sell kidneys and their daughters to get money for food.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
White never expected that his band's song, "Seven Nation Army," would become a rallying cry for sports fans around the world.
As president, Trump responded to the columnist's allegations by saying it could never have happened because she was "not my type."
Jackets, sweaters, boots and more are on deep discount already over at Huckberry. Heck, we might get over half of our shopping done with this alone.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone explains the legal implications that the world's richest man now faces with his acquisition of Twitter.
"This is my only chance."
In 2016 a mistaken text exchange brought Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton together for Thanksgiving. Now seven years into an unlikely friendship, the two shared how their wholesome bond has blossomed over the years.
Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood got their big break on your favorite "stories."
Bob Iger's back. What does that mean for Disney+?
Eddy Nine Pins, as his livestream chat calls him, attempted to achieve an impossible 600 in consecutive games.
While everyone talks about Alexa and the metaverse, smartphones keep winning.
Nicknamed "The Carrot," the goldfish was caught in the same French fishery it was released into 20 years ago.
Blanchett got comfortable before diving into Stephen Colbert's questionert.
Former Yeezy team members claim West showed them explicit images of Kim Kardashian and used fear and manipulation to assert dominance. A scathing open letter to Adidas claims execs "turned their moral compass off."
Britain's Supreme Court ruled today that Scotland can't proceed with a second referendum on the decision to secede from the UK.
Parking is one of New York's biggest inconveniences but one luxury building has the solution, albeit costing six-figures.
Which of these much-loved pies would Americans most like to see on the table?
Record-breaking twins Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway are — technically — five years younger than their dad and three years younger than their mom.
A report from the fan accommodation zones, at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, might bring back memories of the ill-fated Fyre festival.
A growing number of workers are booking annual leave just to keep up with the demands placed upon them.
"It's expected that we have a father to walk us down the aisle, a mother to be our everything. What about those of us who don't have these relationships?"
Here's what could happen if a supernova explosion — when a star explodes, or a white dwarf ignites nuclear fusion — hit Earth.
VineBrook Homes has over 24,000 single-family homes in 18 states, including Ohio, Alabama, Indiana, Missouri and Mississippi, with mostly lower-income tenants.
Despite the ongoing Musk fiasco, Twitter's user count still appears to dwarf those of other microblogging platforms.
How FIFA, world soccer's governing body, came to wield power on the international stage.
A "Life in Pictures" montage feels more befitting of an octogenarian. At least let us see Robbie's performance in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie movie" before doing this.
Crypto is the cat with nine lives, but some wonder if FTX might be the last one.