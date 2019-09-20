Marques Brownlee Wants You To Think Twice Before Buying The iPad Air M1
The popular tech reviewer explains that sometimes it's best to prioritize what you need, rather than focus on what companies are offering. All they want to do is upsell.
The popular tech reviewer explains that sometimes it's best to prioritize what you need, rather than focus on what companies are offering. All they want to do is upsell.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The big boss at Third Man Records was confident that he could name any Beatles song in just a second. Here's how well he did.
Borgata sportsbook director Tom Gable checks in from Atlantic City ahead of games tipping off on Thursday.
Michael Myers returns with a sci-fi comedy about a secret society that controls the world who are about to get exposed by a Canadian journalist. Starring Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael and others, it begins streaming in May 2022.
"I looked at the percentages of people with a given number of kids in the family and the order they were born."
The novel decoy, ejected from the base of the missile, is designed to confuse hostile radar and interceptor missiles.
The lads over at carwow go in on the details that make this year's Mercedes F1 car "98 percent" more different than the last one.
The popular tech reviewer explains that sometimes it's best to prioritize what you need, rather than focus on what companies are offering. All they want to do is upsell.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
The billionaire techie sat down with Serge Ibaka and spoke about his first fight with Bill Gates, the reason he doesn't own more than one holiday home and why Jeff Bezos shouldn't be worried about him entering the space tourism business.
How will the new car regulations work? Can the FIA regain the trust it lost last year? And who'll win the world championship? These people hold all the answers about how this F1 season could shake out.
Women are told to tame their desires, stifle their appetites, and not take up space. But, as women directors have shown, there's power in indulgence.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
As people from around the world are traveling to the war affected regions in Ukraine, they start to realize that things aren't as straightforward on the ground.
The groundbreaking PBS adaptation of Marc Brown's bestselling book series taught empathy, tackled big issues, and much more
A Ukrainian soldier explains how Russian troops have been cornered into fighting for a cause they don't believe in.
Colbert took shots at Russia's military and their incompetence and questioned if Elon Musk should really be issuing fight challenges on Twitter.
You can't siphon gas like the old days, so thieves have turned to different, more destructive methods.
This was years ago, but my loan payments won't let me forget.
This week, a letter writer who is convinced that their neighbors are perverts based on their home library, a boss whose new employee keeps pretending to quit, and a woman wondering if her gender means she's supposed to pay the entire cost of her wedding.
One of the best-selling artists in the world had to take matters into his own hands and fix the potholed roads in his neighborhood.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Comedian Clark Jones has an amazing idea that'll spice up dating apps, explains why he believes in soulmates and reveals the advice that changed his life. (Contains strong language.)
"The OC" actor Ben McKenzie is the most recent high-profile example of a critic who thinks the cryptocurrency bubble is about to burst.
Made to be as durable as a work pant, the Rover Pant add a level of stretch and breathability that every adventurer will appreciate.
Colin Craig-Brown had a salty reaction after learning Doug the spud wasn't in fact the world's largest potato.
Three years ago, Mark Peckmezian made vibrant portraits of youths on the streets of Kyiv and Odesa. "Now there's nothing in the future," one says.
The key ingredient in these gummies, Safr'Inside™, is award-winning and extracted from the most bioavailable compound of saffron.
In this excerpt from VH1's "Behind The Music," "Weird Al" Yankovic has no idea how much his tribute to Devo impacted Mark Mothersbaugh.
A decade after their break-up, the experimental rock legends are back with a new album of rarities and a bounty of live recordings.
Use coupon code FLOAT-HLGHZR at checkout, and you'll get a nice discount on these novel decorations.
McGregor, who is set to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, breaks down the ideas and philosophies that led to the jedi's hairstyle choices.
After his dark, brutal adaptation was watered down in edits, the director returned to himself with "Cyrano."
The complicated ways climate change affects migration, explained.
I Choose Birmingham's twitter account captured an elaborate and beautiful proposal at the train station.
NameGrapher is an interactive chart that lets you explore historical trends for baby names in the United States. Search for a name, and the chart updates as you enter more letters.
"I know everyone thinks it's a marketing stunt. Kim is launching a new show. Two things can be true. Kim likes publicity. Kim is also being harassed," the host said.
Even though the Xbox Series X is more powerful than the Xbox Series S, Microsoft's mid-range budget console is quickly changing the console war narrative.
We've been in a funk this whole week. At least there's Twitter.
Stewart Hicks demonstrates how the Paul Schweikher House is a marvel of architectural design.
What would Socrates think? He'd probably start a dialogue in the comments.
Enjoy three "Mortal Kombat" titles, "Joust," "Gauntlet," "Root Beer Tapper" and more with this incredible retro cabinet from Arcade 1Up.
This mom captures the awful moment she realized she forgot to ask for no pickles on Beckham's hamburger.
The ballerina who became a beauty queen who became a Hong Kong martial arts star lets loose onscreen and gets the Hollywood top billing she's long deserved in the madcap metaphysical romp "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
The word rarely means "laugh out loud" anymore, but you probably knew that lol.
Pablo the bulldog showed no mercy in this race with his owner.
Some popular apps like TikTok and Instagram offer "digital well-being" settings to keep you from doomscrolling past bedtime. But do they really help you put your phone down and get some sleep?
Poyais was supposedly a lush paradise but it was all a figment of this fraudster's scheme that swindled thousands and led to the deaths of over 150 people.