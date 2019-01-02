Marques Brownlee Gives His First Impressions Of The Ford F150 Lightning Electric Truck, And It Was Better Than He Thought
Ford let Marques Brownless get exclusive access to their electric F150 Lightning pickup truck and he was impressed.
Many iPhone owners have iMessages from years ago that they can't access. For example, my wife and I simply want to read the first few messages that we exchanged in 2017, but we can't.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Matthew McConaughey lamented how masks got politicized during the pandemic, saying they were a "short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom."
Do they just want attention? Or is it… something more?
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
Edward Ongweso, Jr explains how Uber fooled the world into thinking it wasn't a taxi company and scamming workers and customers in the process.
Highways radically reshaped cities, destroying dense downtown neighborhoods. Now, some cities are starting to take them down.
The "Friends" Reunion on HBO Max couldn't possibly encapsulate everything from a decade of television dominance, but it certainly gets close! Here are some of the major highlights and slight disappointments.
The Financial Times' Steven Bernard crunched the numbers and produced an animated infographic that shows how flights have changed their paths to avoid Belarus.
Who doesn't want to learn about seahorses after a few drinks?
Six-plus months after the election, Maricopa County's ballots are still being counted. What's going on?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Which method is actually better for preventing us from getting cavities?
After countless documented samples of abuse and a number of tragic accidents, Tesla is finally implementing some real driver monitoring system (DMS) improvements for their Level 2 semi-automated Autopilot system, supplementing the inadequate method of detecting a hand on the steering wheel with a driver-facing camera that should confirm a driver is paying attention to the road.
High MW polyethylene glycol is known as the self-pouring liquid.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend both in theaters and on Amazon Prime, Hulu and HBO Max, including Disney's "Cruella" and the "Fast & Furious" franchise's ninth installment.
We've seen this story before — and it doesn't end well.
There is a calculator in every iPhone, but why are there are none on iPads? The answer: Steve Jobs.
This week's characters include a politician with a grammatically questionable tweet vowing to "cancel" cancel culture and more.
A growing number of self-proclaimed experts promise they can teach anyone how to make a passive income selling cheap Chinese goods in the internet's largest store. Not everyone's getting rich quick. (From 2019)
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
We feel bad that he fell off the golf cart, but we also feel bad for the flowers trampled on the way.
"He eats bread and drinks beer but it does not go well for him, then says, 'Oh, my heart!' and is dejected."
It's got four sides, a bottom and handles. But it's built with Dyneema composite fabrics and weighs less than 10 ounces. See why the Hyperlite Mountain Gear G.O.A.T. Tote Bag is the greatest of all time.
Want to chill your food on trips without having to refresh the ice a couple times a day? This cooler lets you use solar power to refrigerate your food on the go.
Save big on boots, joggers, swimwear, Father's Day gifts and more through Memorial Day.
Can two quasi-professionals recreate the seemingly unreproducible flavor of spam?
If you've been considering picking up these lovely noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, now's a good time to buy. Save $52 on Amazon, and walk away with Apple's AirPods Pro for just $197.
It seems like every year a Yellowstone tourist does something stupid and makes national news. Here's a ranking of the most notably stupid incidents at the park.
Cases in the world's most vaccinated nation are ticking up, forcing researchers to wage war against misinformation on whether jabs are effective.
Wealthy investors are snapping up large tracts of farmland — and sowing discontent.
"WHAT did you just say to me?"
Two entrepreneurs have built a business dredging up white women's shame.
Seeking a deeper connection to the world, Angela Maxwell set off to walk it alone. Six years and 20,000 miles later, she brought that connection home.
The next full-margin rupture of the Cascadia subduction zone will spell the worst natural disaster in the history of the continent, outside of the 2010 Haiti earthquake. (From 2015)
Ikea forces us to walk through a maze and yet we universally love the brand. Here's how Ikea employed psychology to win us over.
A navigation timing error sent NASA's little Mars helicopter on a wild, lurching ride, its first major problem since it took to the Martian skies last month.
Post-vaccination infections reveal how effective vaccines are — and which variants are sneaking past our defenses.
TikToker Marilu Casech discovered that the German language is a lot more dissonant and intense when compared to English and Portuguese.
Away from its soaring skyscrapers and urban sprawl, one rural oasis shows how Singapore used to look.
Until now, flying over hostile countries induced a delusion of security.
Don't worry, nothing unfortunate happens as the bikers realize their error immediately.
I tried to sic my doctor on him, but she declined to get involved.
What are "girl inches?" Apparently women everywhere are significantly overestimating the size of their partners' penises.
You're now about to witness the speed of the world's fastest train. As one of the world's most expensive projects ever undertaken, can Japan make bullet trains the transportation du jour?
This week, we've also got Brooks Koepka rolling his eyes at Bryson DeChambeau and "the scene/the camera man."
The Bard has had 400 years in the limelight. It's time our academic obsession came to an end
Entomologist Samuel Ramsey explains why cicadas have such deafening buzz.