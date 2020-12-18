Marmots Confuse Sleeping Man For A Salt Lick
Zuneza Cove got a surprise when a marmot got a little hungry in the Yukon's Tombstone Territorial Park.
"Mr. Chairman, this is not about airing your grievances," exclaimed Senator Gary Peters.
Stephen Colbert is given a Proust Questionnaire and makes some candid revelations about himself.
The Sky Drop waterslide at Plopsaqua De Panne is not for the faint of heart.
Louis Weisz took Reddit's math on kinetic energy being converted into thermal energy and attempted to cook a chicken by slapping it.
It's the third year in a row that YouTuber Mark Rober has served up this glittery dish of revenge to people who steal packages from others, and this year, the glitter bomb 3.0 certainly didn't disappoint.
We're sure Garrett's dad loves him, even if he's only sorta sure that he's wishing him a happy birthday on the right day.
Also this week, they finally cracked the Zodiac cipher, tell me without telling me, and don't worry about what's in the coronavirus vaccine.
Nobody does nothing as president, not even someone who watches television for five or six hours a day.
It looks like water, but something is afoot here.
Two torturous reunions with Jennifer Aniston, a 27-year-old married girlfriend, an Oscar and more.
We're going to go from desperately wishing for a vaccine, any vaccine, to having a cornucopia of choices. But that doesn't necessarily mean you're going to have much ability to choose between them.
The incoming First Lady responded to critics who say she should stop referring to herself as "Dr."
The green fronds that grow along much of India's shoreline have large potential as a sustainable food source, while helping to fight climate change.
Yes, the Air Force actually once wanted to do this.
There's no wavelength of light that corresponds to magenta so why can some people still see it?
The Australian singer has received criticism for removing disabled people from their own narrative.
Life is a never-ending series of prestigious lists you don't qualify for.
They really are not as unique as they think they are.
The Trump administration has resumed federal executions after a 17-year hiatus. I witnessed the latest one.
Tomatoes don't last forever as this timelapse demonstrates.
As the former mayor of a town with an 18-route bus system and a giant pothole problem, Buttigieg will now have to shepherd Biden's national infrastructure plan.
Clinical trials like this one begin with just a small number of participants and grow in size through later phases. In this study, participants are paid and can earn up to $600.
Jean-Luc Brunel was accused in the US of raping and procuring underage women for Epstein and had planned to give evidence to investigators.
Here's why Americans call turkey "turkey."
The unemployment rate doesn't tell the whole story. We talked to a panel of economists to find out what other measures can shed light on whether we're in a short-term crisis — or the start of a long recession.
Kew Gardens botanists also named a new toadstool found at Heathrow airport and a bizarre scaly shrub from Namibia
When you're younger, life is all fun and games. But there are some truths you don't fully realize until you're all grown up.
Elise Roth loses herself as a race announcer reciting the lyrics to Eminem's signature song.
"I don't think they knew going into it that I was willing to put up a fight," says Lauren Kwei in an exclusive interview. "I don't think they knew who they were dealing with."
A tale of a botanical mystery, colonialism and savvy marketing.
Binghamton, New York, got a record amount of snowfall Wednesday and Thursday, with accumulation exceeding three feet.
Don't write it off as a gimmick. St. Peter Stiftskulinarium's Silent Night dinner is Europe's hottest holiday affair.
When Santa gets home from a long night of delivering presents, shouldn't he get to enjoy a cold one in the buff? This sweater sure thinks he should.
Here are some of the most prominent policies in European cities to become car-free.
2020 saw many aspiring entrepreneurs hit pause on plans for new restaurants — or scrap them altogether for something new
The endless march through an endless March.
The Golden Fourteen were largely forgotten — but a few veterans and descendants could change that.
A Times investigation found that vapors from oil and other fluids seep into planes with alarming frequency across all airlines, at times creating chaos and confusion.
Someone inserted the comedian ripping into the franchise while facing down Mando.
The Congress member would become the first Native American Cabinet member if confirmed by the Senate.
A dog is a man's best friend and competitor.
Actor Ali Larter has responded to the account by her "Heroes" co-star Leonard Roberts of his negative experience on set with her and the show's producers.
Nancy Floyd's new book, "Weathering Time," collects nearly four decades of anti-perfectionist self-portraits.
There are some phrases you just use without really stopping to think what they mean.
However much it might feel like it, a pandemic was not the only thing to happen in 2020.
Sometimes the most unusual thing about a will is not what's written in it but what it's written on.
It's almost like two different languages are being spoken.
Vanessa Bryant calls her mother Sofia Laine's lawsuit "frivolous, disgraceful and unimaginably hurtful."
Every great story has an origin. Gamers have ours.
We've got some wholesome winter tweets and some topical content, with nods to Biden's pick of Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation, the Dr. Jill Biden credential controversy and vaccine hype. Enjoy.