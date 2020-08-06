Mark Ruffalo Sounds The Alarm On How 'Forever Chemicals' Are Polluting America's Waterways
The Avengers star explains why Americans should be concerned about chemicals designed to never breakdown are poisoning our water sources.
The Avengers star explains why Americans should be concerned about chemicals designed to never breakdown are poisoning our water sources.
Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion deliver a music video chock-full of T&A, and an incomprehensible Kylie Jenner cameo.
The Borealopelta is one of the most well-preserved fossils of its kind ever found. How did it withstand the test of time?
In 2006. it was discovered that William Lyttle had built an intricate network of tunnels below his house in Hackney, London.
This bulldog is not afraid of fireworks and would've chased this bottle rocket to the moon.
Aaron Jayjack captures a tornado touching down in Scarth, Manitoba
A band from Pittsburgh take the Too Many Zooz's Car Alarm Challenge to new heights.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
With sports shut down during the COVID-19 quarantine, a new game emerged in the American consciousness: cornhole. And ace analyst Trey Ryder made it that much more watchable.
The Avengers star explains why Americans should be concerned about chemicals designed to never breakdown are poisoning our water sources.
This is the story of one of the greatest American photographers.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
In 2006. it was discovered that William Lyttle had built an intricate network of tunnels below his house in Hackney, London.
Years before Trump's election the media dramatically increased coverage of racism and embraced new theories of racial consciousness that set the stage for the latest unrest.
Rejecting the model minority myth embraced by Han Chinese in America.
This bulldog is not afraid of fireworks and would've chased this bottle rocket to the moon.
Need a fix for your candy habit? Give this variety pack of Mexican treats a try.
Looking for the best sardine recipes? Grilled, cured, and wrapped in bacon — here are our favorite ways to use sardines, whether you've got them canned or fresh.
Boone the dog has an improbable friendship with Biggie the fish.
Fantastical urban landscapes, the curious world of Brighton's "eccentric" folk and more best photos of the week.
There are key lessons from New Zealand's COVID-19 experience.
Want to indulge your green thumb while in quarantine? The Combined Urban and Zen Gardening Mastery Bundle can help. Start a zen garden wherever you live with these helpful courses.
Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion deliver a music video chock-full of T&A, and an incomprehensible Kylie Jenner cameo.
Nationwide, 200,700 more people have died than usual from March 15 to July 25. That number is 54,000 higher than the official count of coronavirus deaths for that period.
An otter fleeing from an orca hopped onto a boat with only seconds to spare.
Not having a protective case on our phones makes us worry. As such, ours phones are almost always in OtterBox cases.
Trump chided the Las Vegas mogul — a financial linchpin of his reelection effort — for not spending more. And now, he might not.
The Borealopelta is one of the most well-preserved fossils of its kind ever found. How did it withstand the test of time?
Yo, Semites: Was the gunslinging, rabbit-hating Yosemite Sam Jewish all along? We spoke with the creator's family to learn the truth
US hospitals are now treating around 1,500 patients a day with antibodies found in the blood of COVID-19 survivors.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
21-year-old YouTubers Tim and Fred Williams weren't ready for Phil Collins's next level drum solo.
No matter what happens now, the virus will continue to circulate around the world.
It's really hard to tell the difference between a real Rolex and a fake Rolex these days. Here are the reasons why.
As dozens of NYPD officers stood guard outside Derrick Ingram's Hell's Kitchen building on Friday afternoon, the 28-year-old activist was pacing his apartment, eating cashews.
Last year, intelligence officials gathered to write a classified report on Russia's interest in the 2020 election. An investigation from the magazine uncovered what happened next.
Aaron Jayjack captures a tornado touching down in Scarth, Manitoba
We're just at the tipping point of what could be the worst recession in American history. Those who still do have jobs are occasionally in need of good reliable transportation at a reasonable price, but automakers are continually kicking that style of car out of their lineups.
The story of a guy who wouldn't let a few quintillion possible decryption keys stand between him and his cryptocurrency.
A band from Pittsburgh take the Too Many Zooz's Car Alarm Challenge to new heights.
Georgia had an early surge of the virus, and now cases are spiking again. Brian Kemp has refused to learn a thing.
The techie-turned-philanthropist on vaccines, Trump and why social media is "a poisoned chalice."
Matt Gardner updated the "Animaniacs" song "Nations of the World" to reflect all of the countries you can go to and there's a lot of long pauses.
Television shows often take a bit of time to find their footing, only getting better with each passing season. Then there are the shows that peaked early. Like, really early.
Environmental collapse is looming, yet my childhood recollection of the early '90s is one of hope and determination. Two pop culture artifacts from the era reflect this sense of optimism.
While riding her scooter in Paragominas, Brazil, Mayara dos Santos was thrown into a storm drain by a hit-and-run driver. Fortunately, she was rescued by passerby and survived the accident.
House primary upsets ranked, from Cori Bush to Marie Newman.
This week, we've got Jonathan Swan's Donald Trump interview reaction, what we're secretly listening to on our headphones, What prevents you from doing this and Reese Witherspoon 2020 mood calendar.
Phil Crockett explaining how to use the awl in a Swiss Army Knife to sew might blow your mind.
Five months after scientists announced they had discovered the world's tiniest dinosaur, named Oculudentavis, they've divulged that the dinosaur was in fact a lizard. This demotion is cruel and unnecessary.
There's a playbook for recovering from the kind of mess DeGeneres is in. Seasoned PR professionals told us how it works.
Tyler tests out items you'd put in a survival kit you can purchase on Amazon and sees whether they're worth your money.
After graduating from Babson College in 2017, I spent two years tending to the litigation that ultimately landed my brother in prison.
The images of students packed together in hallways went viral on Twitter as the school faces scrutiny from staff and students.
Monique Sveinsson was enjoying a day at the beach in Brighton, England and about to enjoy some french fries, when a colony of seagulls suddenly spotted her food and swarmed her.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) now expects "an extremely active" Atlantic hurricane season, bumped up from "above normal."
No film in George Lucas' cinematic empire is more disposable or forgotten than "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," which was little more than a feature-length tie-in to a TV series he was developing. But it helped hook a new generation on the never-ending franchise.
Nitro never thinks his food is ever good enough, so his owner uses this hilarious trick to fool him into thinking it's delicious.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.