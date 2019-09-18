Last September, law enforcement officers in Laredo were confounded by a murderer targeting prostitutes along the border. As the investigation intensified, they discovered that the killer had been hiding in plain sight.
This is shaping up to be a big year for the supertall skyscrapers sprouting up throughout Midtown Manhattan. But the tallest of Manhattan’s new crop of skyscrapers, Extell’s Central Park Tower, now hovers above them all.
A group of indigenous people in Bolivia are famous for their healthy hearts, but a new study shows that they are experiencing higher rates of obesity after the introduction of processed cooking oils to their diet.
At fifty-one, Dion is wrapping up her Vegas residency with a world tour, an album, and two movies in the works. Why has it taken forty years for the world's most talented singer to finally become cool?
An unusual cafe recently opened in central Tokyo. White plastic robots took orders from customers and brought them coffee. They glided slowly from table to table and spoke in a human voice. Those voices belonged to actual humans, because actual humans were operating the robots remotely.
One writer spent her whole life witnessing TV’s biggest moments—Robert Durst’s confession, the end of ‘Game of Thrones,’ the Cubs winning the World Series—from a laptop. Then she moved into an apartment that came with DIRECTV.