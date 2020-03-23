Former NASA Engineer Explains Why Helium Makes Our Voice Higher
Engineer and YouTuber Mark Rober goes in-depth into the science behind why inhaling helium changes the quality of our voices.
Engineer and YouTuber Mark Rober goes in-depth into the science behind why inhaling helium changes the quality of our voices.
It would seem that the president has not gotten over the fact that Senator Romney voted against him in the impeachment fight.
Don't bark, just stare — your owner will get the idea.
Something old is now something new.
"Virtually" is doing a lot of work here.
There's something deeply satisfying about the watching the cards fan out and re-organize with solid thunks and thwacks.
Store-bought tomato sauce can be bland. With a few additions like garlic, onion, pepper flakes and butter, you can make it as close to homemade as possible.
From "The Right Stuff" to "Hoop Dreams," these aren't just time-wasters, but movies that use their extended running times as weapons.
The bright side is what traffic experts — and drivers — can learn about improving the commute experience in the future.
Of all the uncomfortable scenarios we'd imagined with our coworkers, this is not something we ever imagined happening.
The actions of one individual really can have a ripple effect on a larger population.
"What's terrible about COVID-19 is what's great about it," says Madonna. Please, tell us more about what's great about a pandemic!
At first, Cheyenne Rain was thrilled. She got to return, over and over, to the closest place to Hogwarts she'd ever been. The fantasy didn't last for long.
How does a $25 edit stack up against edits that cost $100 and $500?
If we were currently allowed to do go outside and house-hunt and the economy weren't so precarious, how many square feet would $500,000 buy you?
People in Britain will be allowed to leave their homes for only "very limited purposes" — shopping for basic necessities; for one form of exercise a day; for any medical need; and to travel to and from work when "absolutely necessary."
Getting dog food delivered is certainly convenient, unless someone or something else gets its paws on it first.
There are advantages to having biotech executives as neighbors.
New studies suggest that while children still fare better than adults, babies, toddlers and kids with other conditions remain at risk.
Sometimes when people don't listen, you really have to bring in the chopper to send a message to them.
Viruses have spent billions of years perfecting the art of surviving without living — a frighteningly effective strategy that makes them a potent threat in today's world. That's especially true of the deadly new coronavirus.
Call it "Downton Abbey" syndrome: The newest trend among the world' s ultra-rich is to have a butler. But what type of person would willingly give over his life to serving the outrageously moneyed?
Millennials: If you can't stay at home for others, do it for yourselves.
"We will send the police over. With flamethrowers."
The test runs on the biotechnology company Cepheid's system. There are around 5,000 of the systems in hospitals in the US. The US needs to ramp up rapid testing to bring the COVID-19 outbreak under control.
Welcome to our brave new world, now please stay six feet away.
"Anyone can aspire to be President of the United States, but few have any hope of becoming President of the Bohemian Club," Richard Nixon reportedly once said.
This soccer player really took one for the team.
Many years ago, my mother handed me a shoebox filled with negatives shot and developed by my father who died when I was very young. Here are some of his photos.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Valve's done it again.
They say two times a charm.
Different age cohorts have different vulnerabilities to COVID-19, but nobody's risk is zero.
A close look at why this old malaria drug is promising for Covid-19.
As social distancing measures lock down the US, Okeechobee County Commissioner Bryant Culpepper wants you to know there's a simpler solution: blowing a hair dryer up your nose. Culpepper has since apologized.
A mysterious mansion. A murder-suicide. Paranormal activity. This is the true story of 2475 Glendower Place.
Futurist Thomas Frey has predicted that drones will become the most disruptive technology in human history. On this gray January day in a quiet residential neighborhood in Christiansburg, Va., one happens to be disrupting the work of two landscapers.
What you can and can't use bleach for, and more.
The coronavirus is far more infectious than the common flu. To be precise, three to four times more. It doesn't sound like much, but it can spread to tens of thousands of people much faster.
If you're using Zoom while working from home, you should be aware of the company's questionable privacy practices, including its "attention tracking" tool.
The soothing space boasts a new floorplan, eggshell blue cabinets, and stainless steel countertops.
When it comes to tracking the spread of one of the worst pandemics in recent memory, personal privacy has taken a bit of a backburner.
The US was supposed to have escaped the devastation of a drug that caused birth defects in babies overseas. This is the almost forgotten story of its toll in America.
Much of the country has ground to a halt. But not all of it.
Coronavirus is a global economic catastrophe.