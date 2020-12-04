Mariah Carey And Ariana Grande Harmonized Whistle Tones For This 'Oh Santa!' Performance, And It Was Mind-Blowing
The whole performance of the Christmas song by Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande is one smashing success.
Melissa Carone spoke at a hearing of the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Wednesday and her testimony turned heads.
Somehow these ads just keep getting better and better.
Damien Robitaille gives the performance of a lifetime with a special appearance by his dog.
Here's why we get a strange sensation that we've experienced certain things before.
A YouTube comment from a user that is definitely the real account of Pixar sets off this animator to go HAM on their famous intro.
Even lying down on the floor takes too much energy.
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
Steve Wozniak is starting a second company, 45 years after he co-founded Apple in Steve Jobs' parents garage in 1976.
Once you edit out all the misinformation and false allegations, here's what you are left with.
More than 14,331,200 people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 277,600 have died, according to a New York Times database.
Step aside Roanoke, Jamestown and Plymouth — St. Augustine was here first, and it's survived more than 450 years. Here's the history of this place.
Scammers, beware who you target. You might find yourself one-upped.
Why does Canada allow this company to profit off videos of exploitation and assault?
The Oscar-nominated "Umbrella Academy" star came out as trans this week — a huge moment for the actor and everyone watching his rise.
You can tell if it's a woman from Boston going on a date versus a woman from New York City or Chicago from just the way the conversation goes.
Even works of escapism are reckoning with waning national myths.
Dying of dysentery was just the beginning.
A dive team gets tipped off to a missing person's whereabouts and makes an epic discovery.
In his photo series "Discoteca," photographer Francois Prost captures eerie scenes from Spain's beach towns, built for crowds of tourists that the pandemic kept away.
After 270 days, the potato is barely recognizable as a potato.
CNBC hosts Rick Santelli and Andrew Ross Sorkin got into it Friday morning, with Santelli suggesting that "500 people in a Lowe's aren't any safer than 150 people in a restaurant that holds 600." Sorkin told him he was "doing a disservice to the [viewers]."
Which major platform has a news feed, disappearing posts, private messaging, and a live broadcasting feature? That would be... all of them.
The actress said she was "thinking for herself."
While many loved the elegant art piece, others condemned the incursion of any man-made object in pristine desert.
Ed Norton envisioned the Hulk not as comedic relief but a dark and serious character. Marvel really didn't appreciate that.
This week, we've got Spotify Wrapped, look who decided to come out of their room, I am going to create an environment that is so toxic, they don't know I… and thank you for changing my life.
Geography is an important factor for why 80% of the population live east of a line of cities A line of cities stretching from San Antonio to Winnipeg.
As vacant apartments continue to flood the market, Curbed has taken on the job of carefully hunting through various listings sites, newsletters, and Craigslist, to find the very best deals out there.
Whether grand or compact, staircases showcase the endless design possibilities that exist. Check out some of our favorite examples of the modern staircase.
It's estimated that every person has seven doppelgangers who look exactly like them in the world. This documentary tracks people meeting their "twin stranger" for the first time.
That is not a pug. That is a freerunner.
Could Selina Meyer make a comeback? "We've certainly discussed it," the star of the greatest political comedy of all time says.
"He's been sitting up like that for as long as I can remember, and when his daddy comes to pet him, he stands up."
More than iron, stone, or oil, wood explains human history.
"Holmes & Watson" was so bad, some moviegoers walked out in the middle of it. How could a Will Ferrell movie be so unwatchable?
At the dawn of the Cold War era, dozens of progressive women working in radio and television were placed on a media blacklist and forced from their industry. Carol Stabile explores this shameful period in American history.
Japan gets all of the best Kit Kat flavors. Want to expand beyond the basic chocolate here in America? You'll want to try these delicious imports.
A daredevil mechanic does a science experiment on an old car's motor.
Police in Ontario, Canada, shared photos of a vehicle that was pulled over and impounded when the driver was found to be sitting on a folding lawn chair.
DNA tests reveal Peter Shatner (formerly Sloan) is not the son of Canadian icon William Shatner, the man he once sued for $170 million for denying paternity.
Sometimes in life you get fish, sometimes you get a 9-foot-long saltwater crocodile.
Researchers loaded containers with trackers and released them in the Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, giving new insight into how plastic pollution travels.
There have been five mass extinctions in our planet's history. The sixth will be more of a slow burn, and unlike the ones before it, humanity is to blame.
The United States had its election in early November, why does it wait until late January to inaugurate a new president?
Why experts are sounding the alarm about the hidden dangers of gas stoves
The CDC's recommendation about hand sanitizer during the pandemic is being challenged by science.
"Stop writing your documents because it doesn't make a difference": Timnit Gebru's final message to her peers.
Too many people are still longing for their old routines. Get some new ones instead.
Nick Cho is the host of a "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood"-esque TikTok account and has attracted a wildly successful following.
Forty-eight counties responded to a CalMatters election survey and many attributed the smooth election to new vote centers with savvy technology.
In a lush countryside idyll known for its horse farms and fields of yellow flowers, China built a system of total control.