Japan Player Scores A Goal So Good It Looks Like An Accident
What becomes clear watching Mana Iwabuchi's goal against Spain is that she did, in fact, mean to do what she did, which makes it all the more incredible.
Back in 1984, NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration conducted a controlled impact demonstration, intentionally crashing a Boeing 720 into the Mojave Desert to test technologies that would help passengers and crew survive.
3Dbotmaker's "Diecast Rally Championship" is a painstaking labor of love of making a racing show with toy cars — including dramatic music and professional announcers.
Daniel Bruin's device has a gear reduction of one googol (that's a 1, followed by 100 zeroes), meaning you'd need "more energy than the entire universe has" to spin the final gear once.
Dramatic surveillance video shows a driver turning left in front of a oncoming train. Fortunately, the driver was not seriously injured.
Why is China such a hotspot for epidemics? And was the coronavirus inevitable?
The "SNL" star and frequent tabloid subject explained his upbringing in the comedy circuit, his mental health and the jokes that are difficult to tell.
It's not just older Americans dying of "despair."
Why did this particle mysteriously disintegrate?
To Kelly Lanzafame, this wasn't just two grand and a free trip to San Diego; it was a chance to keep her housing.
A series imagining realistic skulls based on cartoon characters.
Logically, three interlocking gears would be physically locked in place, but the flashing colors in this illusion don't care about logic.
"We are devastated to share this news with you," organizers wrote on the SXSW website. "'The show must go on' is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place."
Last year the jackpot in the Nenana Ice Classic was $311,652. Watching ice melt just got really interesting.
Percy the Chihuahua (nicknamed Peanut by the announcers) and Christian Stoinev stole the show at the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina.
Nobody can squeeze joy out of the English language quite like Mark Twain. And since this hard cover re-release of his classic travel book features a gorgeous new cover treatment, it's earned a front-and-center spot.
Pararescue jumpers from the California National Guard deliver Covid-19 test kits to a cruise ship stuck in limbo.
Survivors of life-threatening illness can be left in profound fear and distress. Are they suffering from a form of PTSD?
Data visualizer Sara Chodosh from Popular Science created this useful chart which shows which tiny microbes that hand sanitizer is effective against.
Ambien? Warm milk? Sticking one foot out from under the covers? Please, God, tell me which one will help me fall asleep, it's already 4 AM.
General Motors claims it has a new electric car battery that could be a Tesla killer.
While filming a hike out in the hinterlands of Russia, a reindeer comes out of nowhere.
"I don't know what went wrong," a former CDC chief told The Atlantic.
Hachette Book Group has decided it will not publish Woody Allen's memoir, "A Propos of Nothing."
You fall and you get up. But not if you're a soccer forward. You fall and make sure you still score.
In his new project, photographer Martin Andersen captures the intense, emotional world of Tottenham's diehard fans.
Police were seen chasing after a man in a Bobcat Skid-Steer Loader in Wilmington, Delaware.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we have: the most fascinating ethical debates on film, "I meet someone, we talk, they leave," a failed sociological experiment, and CDC memes.
It may have been sweetened, heated, filtered, and turned into a fraud — and the entire agricultural system is at risk as a result.
Yale professor Justin Farrell spent five years among the billionaires of Teton County, Wyoming to find out what it's like to be really, really rich.
"I probably should've been scared, but I wasn't."
Michael Bloomberg spent a lot of money on advertising — but not as much as MSNBC's Brian Williams and New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay estimated on the air.
It's easy to correct facts. It's much harder to correct a worldview that consistently ignores and distorts the role of African Americans and race in our history.
Fashion brands, Deadheads and even cactus purveyors are joining forces with a single mission in mind: make stylish Sanders T-shirts.
Tom Holland attempts to answer pre-recorded questions from children on BBC Radio 1.
The rich get richer, and everyone else seemingly less so. As income inequality continues to be a problem in the United States, what better time to find out who the biggest fat cats in America are — specifically, who are the richest people in your state?
The galaxy cluster Ophiuchus was doing just fine until WISEA J171227.81-232210.7 — a black hole several billion times as massive as our sun — burped on it.
This option to stay near or in these parks (yes, inside the park) has become increasingly common due in large part to Airbnb, where many rentals can be found right there among the nature and wildlife.
A medical worker at a hospital at Dartmouth was told to self-quarantine after exhibiting flu-like symptoms, but instead he went to a party. Now he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Microwaves use electromagnetic radiation to heat food. How dangerous would it be if you used it with the door open?
Denise Pickett says, "Being ambitious isn't always about climbing the corporate ladder. Part of being ambitious is taking risks. I don't mean just saying yes — I also mean risks with saying no."
The biggest, best-known companies in the digital economy are getting their users hooked on their products — and undermining the pillars of
America's market economy.
Green Bank, West Virginia is home to a telescope so large that it requires near radio silence to operate, a technological restriction that has created a unique kind of modern childhood.
Federal agencies have big contracts with Virginia-based Babel Street. Depending on where you've traveled, your movements may be in the company's data.
Stephen Shore is one of the most iconic and legendary American photographers of all time. His latest book gives new insight into one of his iconic masterpieces.
Public transport, if designed and maintained well, can be a god send.
A bull blocked traffic on a roadway in the United Arab Emirates.
On a list of its investors, Gavril Yushvaev stood out with his checkered past, which includes being cited in a Spanish government report as an associate of a Russian banker linked to organized crime and money laundering.