Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

AUSTIN DECLARES 'LOCAL DISASTER'

cnbc.com

"We are devastated to share this news with you," organizers wrote on the SXSW website. "'The show must go on' is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place."

THIS EXPERIMENT HAS ENDED

It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we have: the most fascinating ethical debates on film, "I meet someone, we talk, they leave," a failed sociological experiment, and CDC memes.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample