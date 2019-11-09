Man Uses A Tree Limb Saw To Untangle Two Deer Whose Antlers Were Stuck Together
A quick thinking man rescues two bucks that had gotten their antlers stuck together.
Like a mermaid, but one that will chill your soul.
We've all perhaps entertained fanciful notions about sliding down a drain. This man made that notion into a reality.
When the rapper said Thursday he was running for president, the audience laughed, but he's dead serious.
A team of professional chefs answer the most frequently asked questions about making steak taste the best.
The toddler was about to crawl to a doorway leading to a steep flight of stairs when his cat came to the rescue.
And then relish the satisfaction of some people doing it exceptionally well.
Trump has spent weeks questioning the whistleblower. But most of the whistleblower's complaint has been corroborated during closed-door depositions, through public statements and from the rough transcript of the call itself, released by the White House.
A Kiwi named Clay gives a boating analogy that could save someone's life.
Did you get one of the more than 168,149 strange texts sent in the middle of the night?
Dreamcast fans take note: A third "Shenmue" game is finally upon us. And for a limited time, you can save 17 percent off the sticker price when you pre-order.
A French photographer has accused the director Roman Polanski of violently raping her in 1975 in his ski chalet in Switzerland when she was 18. She's the 6th woman to publicly accuse Polanski of sexually abusing her as a teenager.
Two Australian Shepherds have the time of their life playing tetherball together in this delightful video clip.
His form is absolutely immaculate, the perfect inverse of a splash-free high dive.
East Germans, bio-Germans, passport Germans: In an increasingly diverse country, the legacy of a divided history has left many feeling like strangers in their own land.
Addy meets her little sister for the first time and it's a very emotional experience.
A little girl tries a frozen Fanta and gets more than she bargained for.
The first thing Jane Fonda says to me after I sit down across from her in the lobby of a plush Manhattan hotel is, "What's with the guillotine?"
The company has made it extremely difficult to use web-based technology on its platforms, and it hopes developers won't bother.
The Copper Development Association built three main classes of cars in the 1970s and early 1980s: the Copper Electric Town Car, the Runabout, and a van. The designs of all of these cars are actually quite advanced for the era, and represent a lot of creative thinking
Like, yes, this kind of technology is definitely going to be the end of us — but for now, let's enjoy the ride.
A question from a former grocery store cashier.
A jaw harp can even play techno music as this Russian man demonstrates.
The movie became a touchstone for an industry not yet bogged down by post-9/11 war movies, recession, and the Disney-Marvel Animated Superhero Industrial Complex.
Boring dinner party? Endless-seeming movie? Argument with the sweetheart? Cigarettes solved these problems.
WHAT is the DEAL with comedy clubs forcing you to buy two drinks?
In the Netherlands, people have been seeking out windy exercise for more than a hundred years. Today, the practice is so common that it's known as "uitwaaien."
The reason why mariners paint their ships red on the bottom might surprise you.
Millions of workers lose billions in stolen wages every year — nearly as much as all other property theft — and it never gets prosecuted.
What should you eat when nothing sounds good?
He's a simple boy. When he sees a ball, he kicks.
In 2006, late South African singer Solomon Linda finally got credit for his part in the smash hit. But with the release of a new 'Lion King,' questions still linger
Looka, the Toronto startup that uses AI and machine learning to design logos, has laid off 80 percent of its employees after a rebrand halved its revenue.
During a recent NCAA basketball game between Oklahoma State and ISU, a kid swished a half-court shot to earn free tuition for a year.
It's an internet fight and only the top memes will survive. This week's challengers: hymen memes, history TikTok and wholesome buff guys.
Economists are grappling with how we respond to financial incentives, especially in light of Elizabeth Warren's tax proposal.
Google and Twitter allowed unsubstantiated ads saying "Don't get vaccinated" and "Vaccines aren't safe."
We're not crying… we're not crying… seriously, we're not — ah, fudge it.
Nine years ago, I did a reverse image search on a photograph of me and was shocked to discover it had become a meme. People online thought my smile, combined with the look in my eyes, seemed terribly sad. They were calling me "Hide the Pain Harold."
The changes in America's suburbs are so profound that some urbanists are calling for a new sociology of suburbia.
This list is by no means exhaustive, nor is it presented in any specific order. It is, much like your timeline, curated chaos.
Sometimes things can be right under our noses, as Hillary Harris discovered.
Thinness and fitness are not the same thing, but they're conflated in nearly every message about fitness these days, especially those aimed at women.
No retrospective on a decade in music is complete without rounding up those artists who scored one freak hit and announcing, "Remember them?"
This is impressive on multiple levels.