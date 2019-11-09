Recommended

'I WAS TOTALLY SHOCKED'

nytimes.com

A French photographer has accused the director Roman Polanski of violently raping her in 1975 in his ski chalet in Switzerland when she was 18. She's the 6th woman to publicly accuse Polanski of sexually abusing her as a teenager.

EXTREMELY ONLINE

1 digg theguardian.com

Nine years ago, I did a reverse image search on a photograph of me and was shocked to discover it had become a meme. People online thought my smile, combined with the look in my eyes, seemed terribly sad. They were calling me "Hide the Pain Harold."