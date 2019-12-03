Recommended

THE SHOW MUST GO OFF

kotaku.com

It's the beginning of another episode of the Rajj Show, a livestreamed reality show with what may euphemistically be described as 13 of Twitch's strongest personalities, and already, it's on a waterslide straight to hell's navel.

HELL IN 'G.I. HEAVEN'

1 digg newrepublic.com

Between the end of the Korean War and the early 1990s, more than one million Korean women were caught up in a state-controlled prostitution industry that was blessed at the highest levels by the US military.

THE FEATHER IN AMERICA'S HAT

2 diggs bbc.com

Visitors to the exclave of Point Roberts must drive through Canada to enter the United States. It's a tiny town with empty beaches, pods of orcas and dozens of gas pumps.