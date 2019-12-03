Man Turns His Basement Into An Amazing Video Store With Over 4,000 VHS Tapes
Welcome to a literal trip back into time.
While the sound might be a bit unnerving to hear while you're slowly ascending up the hill of the roller coaster, it's actually part of a system that's designed to ensure the safety of passengers.
The efficiency is just beautiful to behold.
You have to look in the right places when your owner disappears in thin air.
Listen, we're not professional roofers, but even we knew this was doomed from the start.
What it was like to shop in a supermarket in the USSR at the beginning of the 1990s.
You're just minding your own business and trying to get home when some 1,000-pound jerk comes out of nowhere to ruin your day.
From the Bay Area to New Delhi, see how the world's worst pollution compares with your local air.
One PlayStation can play a game, but 100 PlayStations can peer into the secrets of the universe.
Turns out, Black Widow comes from a family of fighters — including Florence Pugh as her sister and a gone-to-seed David Harbour as her dad.
Turns out drifting is not just for cars. Still, you probably don't want your 787 trying this.
If you've been on Twitter lately, you may have seen the phrase "in the right headspace" floating around. If you're mystified as to where it comes from, you're in (bad) luck: we can catch you up.
The woman in 14A was settled into her window seat, buckled in for the flight home. Moments later, with a sudden burst of violence at 32,000 feet, the window was gone.
You really don't want to dig too deep into this winter mystery.
When it comes to English-speaking countries, the popular conception is that Smith is the most common last name, but is that conception really true?
With Plant Prefab, entrepreneur Steve Glenn has pull together star-powered designers like Yves Behar and tech investors like Amazon's Alexa Fund to build the modular house startup for the masses.
You don't have to play the violin to understand how truly terrible some of these instruments are.
Connecting rural America to broadband is a popular talking point on the campaign trail. In one Kentucky community, it's already a way of life.
A small town outside Austin, Texas, took a big step toward becoming a more sustainable and walkable community. In many ways, it was as simple as getting back on the grid.
"We called the police and firefighters, they were searching the cause of pollution, and they said it was some kind of an industrial soap, not very toxic for fish, but still not acceptable for the nature. It took two days for the foam to finally vanish."
Elon Musk's future Tesla is a truck like the iPhone is a phone.
In the 1980s, during the Iran-Iraq War, Saddam Hussein became obsessed with the Babylonian ruler Nebuchadnezzar. He saw himself as a modern reincarnation of Nebuchadnezzar, and to prove it, he spent millions building a massive reconstruction of Babylon.
If you're keeping a running list of all the things that could potentially go wrong with Boeing's planes, you can add "mysteriously ejects its own emergency inflatable evacuation slide" to the list.
The poisoning of a double agent sparked an intelligence and PR battle between London and Moscow, the details of which are only now emerging.
Nearly 3,000 feet below the surface of Monterey Bay, a network of deep sea cables helps scientists to study marine life. They also helped identify a new fault zone.
Just look at it. Wouldn't you?
To build a bridge up to a fourth-story window, one has to have at least three neighbors on board with the plan.
Next time, maybe spare for a bottle opener?
It's the beginning of another episode of the Rajj Show, a livestreamed reality show with what may euphemistically be described as 13 of Twitch's strongest personalities, and already, it's on a waterslide straight to hell's navel.
If you're looking to meaningfully improve your kitchen skills, this photo-heavy book from Mark Bittman is a must-have.
"I wanted to make a meme, but this was really interesting!"
Between the end of the Korean War and the early 1990s, more than one million Korean women were caught up in a state-controlled prostitution industry that was blessed at the highest levels by the US military.
Toby Ord started Giving What We Can to spread the idea.
Peloton ads are truly the gifts that keep on giving.
It wasn't a Rolls Royce, nor was it a 7 Series or even a Maybach. No, in my 12-year-old mind, the Lincoln Town Car signified power and mobility in 2000s New York City.
If the Earth's average temperature increases 2 degrees Celsius by the year 2100, humankind will see catastrophic changes. For millions of people, this extreme warming is already reality, in places like Qatar, Colorado and Angola.
Is Instagram removing likes? Even when it does in the US, it still won't fix the app's authenticity problem.
John Barnett loved Boeing. He loved Boeing planes. He loved his work. Thenn 2010, he was transferred to Boeing's new plant in Charleston, South Carolina, where Boeing builds the 787 Dreamliner. And things started going downhill.
The city has changed drastically over the past 40 years, yet the MTA map designed in 1979 has largely endured.
National Geographic's 100 best images of the year-curated from 106 photographers, 121 stories, and more than two million photographs.
Two babies died after being given a wrongly-mixed vaccination — and the effects are still being felt.
He's getting in late. He's out of step with his party. The news media thinks he's a joke. All of that was true when he first ran for mayor of New York City, too.
"I heard 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' 27 times last week — I counted." Here's how the experts handle two months' worth of holiday music on the radio.
The first items to pull Tom Kiefer's attention were 15 to 20 toothbrushes. At the time, he didn't think about photographing them. He just felt compelled to remove them from the trash.
Last Friday, a metal beam came loose in a Ferris Wheel in Texas. Fortunately, nobody was hurt, but the footage itself is harrowing.
Size isn't everything when it comes to obtaining the megachurch aesthetic. You also need the flashy lights, the kitschy decor, that evangelical je ne sais quoi.
Visitors to the exclave of Point Roberts must drive through Canada to enter the United States. It's a tiny town with empty beaches, pods of orcas and dozens of gas pumps.
