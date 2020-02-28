Man Tries To Drive Through Wet Cement And Has A Really Bad Time
A driver in Ozark, Missouri slipped through some barricades and got stuck in a patch of wet concrete. Fortunately, they were able to tow him out before it dried.
A driver in Ozark, Missouri slipped through some barricades and got stuck in a patch of wet concrete. Fortunately, they were able to tow him out before it dried.
A good spotter is always in the right place at the right time.
YouTuber Warped Perception took his fancy camera to an airshow and captured some gorgeous stuff.
2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is quizzed on the richest people in the world, including a few of her fellow Democratic competitors.
"My company was called out to a routine tree removal in the Paintsville area. When my son, Brad Auxier cut into the tree a river of water and rotten tree poured from the tree. I have seen this before, but never in this large of amount."
Parallel parking is often a nightmare for anyone who drives. Here are a few simple guidelines to make sure you can park perfectly.
A YouTuber placed a camera on his dog Drake and caught a wonderful day in his life.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The first class of hand-picked remote workers moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, in exchange for $10,000 and a built-in community. The city might just be luring them to stay.
No one knows exactly how much damage the coronavirus will do to the global economy, but investors have to guess.
Sometimes beauty is found in the simplest of things.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Shooting something highly-pressurized from close range? What could have possibly gone wrong?
Tech workers are, allegedly, the most boring dressers on earth, unless they're Jack Dorsey, in which case they occasionally look like high-fashion moon men.
A viral tweet shows someone's MacBook screen completely destroyed after the person in front of him on a flight supposedly reclined their seat and broke it.
The best way to get wildlife to show up on your hidden camera? Put your camera in a spot where you know the animals are going to pass.
Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price introduced a $70,000 minimum salary for all his staff — by cutting his own wages. Five years on, he has no regrets.
Bloomberg really is on another planet all by himself.
German metal band Rammstein is known for throwing the shows of a lifetime for their fans. This eye-popping time lapse demonstrates all of the preparation that goes into one of their concerts.
John Margolies played an outsize role in memorializing America's outsize attractions.
Here are 22 ideas you can steal the next time you're asked to give "fun facts about me" to a new employer, school or group.
Perfect for the anti-aviary (or bird fanatic with a sense of humor), this snarky illustrated handbook is equal parts profane, funny, and — let's face it — true.
A driver in Ozark, Missouri slipped through some barricades and got stuck in a patch of wet concrete. Fortunately, they were able to tow him out before it dried.
"Nothing like this ever happens in Carroll County. This was the biggest story it had ever seen."
YouTuber Warped Perception took his fancy camera to an airshow and captured some gorgeous stuff.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we have Bloomberg's billboard, Your Music Saved Me, You Have 24 Hours To Respond, and the Running Javelina.
With the news that the coronavirus is spreading, it's only a matter of time before people start to think—wait, do I have the coronavirus? At this point it's still extremely rare, and your cough is far more likely to be a cold or flu. Still, here's what you should do.
"My company was called out to a routine tree removal in the Paintsville area. When my son, Brad Auxier cut into the tree a river of water and rotten tree poured from the tree. I have seen this before, but never in this large of amount."
These products can help you shave a few strokes off your game and they're all on sale.
Kindergarten redshirting, otherwise known as delaying a child's entry into kindergarten, is becoming a more common practice among parents. But does it help the kids?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This is what a 9.975 routine looks like.
As President Trump visited India for the first time, New Delhi erupted in violence this week following a rally in support of a law proposed by the nationalist government of Narendra Modi that millions of Muslims fear will render them stateless.
A good spotter is always in the right place at the right time.
What if the proposed Green New Deal were real? Here's a state-by-state breakdown of potential environmental projects, from Alabama to Wyoming.
Manny Pacquiao's boxing future is uncertain. But in the Philippines, his government career — and a possible presidential run — feels almost preordained.
What's the point of Xiaomi's Mi Mix Alpha's wraparound screen design? It's unclear, but it's pretty wild.
Once upon a time, not all cars had to look like folded-up Optimus Prime.
After inflation, the Dutch East India Company would be worth about $7.8 trillion today. How did they become so massively wealthy back in the day?
In these posters, art is political.
Thought to be more than 4,000 years old, the Dolmen of Guadalperal was "invisible" for almost 60 years until it unexpectedly reappeared.
An aviation hobbyist produced a simulation of how the largest commercially produced planes would do if they landed on the airstrip at Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport.
An incredible weather image, seen from satellite. A narrow strip of snow stretching about 150 miles in length shows just how challenging forecasting snow can be. The width of the band, 7-15 miles!
The carpeted "State Of The Art" trains with plush seating had a limited run on our rails in 1974.
Pro skater Chris Russell stopped by a skate park in Hawaii and pulled off this crazy fence stall.
Nico Bellamy combined the whimsical visuals of the Pixar classic series with audio from the science fiction thriller.
"I think I'm the first man to sit on top of the world," is not something many people can boast, especially if they lead perfectly normal lives, say, working a desk job in the city in relative anonymity.
As warming waters make shellfish toxic, a way of life becomes deadly for native Alaskans.
The driver in Wembley, Australia, had to be cut from the car after it was crushed by a tree, but was otherwise okay.
I'm frequently torn from my desk — where I might be doing $250,000 in expense reports, planning office events, or a wide variety of other tasks — to flush people's poop for them.
America's onetime innovation icons are wrestling over their biggest remaining piles of money.
Why did it eat the towel? How did it eat the towel? Why can't we stop watching this? We have a lot of questions:
Uber Eats, DoorDash and Postmates might be convenient, but the apps are making you pay a juicy premium.
I've always considered myself a lover, not a fighter. And yet, Hulu's "Fyre Fraud" made me question myself. Why does Billy McFarland's face annoy me so much?
A group of millionaires are asked a series of questions about their principles and their answers might surprise/infuriate you.
50 years ago, artists and engineers staged one of the most ambitious and expensive multimedia events and infuriated their corporate backers.
How coronavirus cases exploded in South Korean churches and hospitals.
"I was working on an extension with two lads that work for me. We had some spare time so we decided to have a bit of fun."