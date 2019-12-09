Man Speed Dates 11 Musicians Based On Their Musical Talent
It's the most nerve-wracking audition you can ever be in.
Cafeteria gossip has always been an unforgiving playground of debate.
Congressman Nunes was asked about his communication with Lev Parnas by The Intercept and instead of answering, or denying comment, he started to record the interaction himself.
In the ninth entry of the DC Cinematic universe, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is reunited with Chris Pine and the film includes appearances from Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.
What's the point of food-art if we can't eat it?
If it had been a few seconds off, this story would have had a very different ending.
There's still an electric GM EV1 out there in the world, and it's been left for dead in an Atlanta parking garage.
You probably know monosodium glutamate from its link to so-called "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome" — and that's precisely the problem.
The driver in the white car just wanted to stop to get a good view of the coming madness.
Why walk when you can soar, we say.
Champagne Velvet costs less than three dollars a can and has become the new inexpensive beer for nerds that like hazy IPAs and sours.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Last Saturday night, Musk was spotted driving around Malibu and Los Angeles in the much-discussed Cybertruck. Some parts of the ride were smoother than others.
A new study finds time-restricted eating helped overweight people who were at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes to lose about 3% of their body weight, reduce belly fat and feel more energetic.
About a decade ago, I was in Paris with a gathering of French translators and editors, talking about Gary Lutz's work. Several of them had, at one time or another, tried to translate him, and all of them — some after months of trying — had found this to be impossible.
Finn Wolfhard went from dressing up as a Ghostbuster in "Stranger Things" to appearing in a "Ghostbusters" movie (one that appears to forget the 2016 movie ever happened).
Encountering construction, a wrong turn, and a flock of pigeons in the world's only fully driverless car
How history forgot Felipe and Vivián Espinosa, two of the American West's most brutal killers — and the complicated story behind their murderous rampage.
Monica Ruiz, the actress from the controversial Peloton ad, makes an escape from exercise in this ad for Ryan Reynolds's gin brand.
White Claws and wellness culture have both had a hand this year in changing how American drinks.
Life is like driving close to a tractor: you never know what's going to happen in the next lane.
Meet David Booth, the fake news peddler who is helping Russia spread its lies.
A British Airways passenger caused chaos after trying to open the aircraft door during a flight, but air pressure and clever design makes it impossible.
Gambino the cat has an amazing ability to meow like human speech.
For nearly two decades of war in Afghanistan, U.S. leaders have sounded a constant refrain: We are making progress. They were not, documents show, and they knew it.
The normal reality is that you end up only photocopying the outline of the puddle. But the bizarre reality that exists in this video is so much better.
A comparison of University of California filings with federal data shows that moonlighting professors are shortchanging taxpayers.
Looking back at my experience, I'm still stunned by how easy the whole process was. Deepfake porn forums appear on the first page of Google's search results, and creators are willing to make deepfakes for anyone with 13 seconds of video and $30.
A volcano that was a popular tourist attraction unexpectedly erupted off the coast of New Zealand on Monday, killing at least five people.
Infowars host Owen Shroyer interrupted House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler's opening statement during the impeachment hearing today, crying "Americans are sick of your impeachment scam."
Members of the original Razr design team recount making one of the most influential pieces of hardware ever.
Video games simply aren't made like this anymore
Victor Pedro got acclaim and state funding for his unusual method of treating brain injuries. There's a lack of evidence that it works, and medical experts are outraged. But his patients insist he's cured them. Here's how that's possible.
What goes on at SantaCon, unfortunately, doesn't stay at SantaCon.
Was she the reason he was alive today?
Eruption-induced cooling likely exacerbated the "Scottish ills" of the late 1690s.
It's like a watery end of times.
The World Anti-Doping Agency has unanimously agreed to ban Russia from major international sporting competitions — notably the Olympics and the World Cup — for four years over doping non-compliance.
Shall I work or shall I play? Let's consult the board.
"I WROTE YOU A THREE-PAGE LETTER CONTAINING SOME OF MY THOUGHTS," the man who murdered Jo Cox told me, replying to a letter I had sent to him in prison. His note was short, just half a side of A4 paper, and there was no sign of the other three pages he mentioned.
Wait till the end of the video to hear it.
Despite the director's plea not to watch his new De Niro movie on the super-small screen, new parents are left with no choice.
Wayne Hsiung has spent the last half decade rescuing sick, dying animals from factory farms. Now, he's facing prison time of up to 60 years.
Perfect for the anti-aviary (or bird fanatic with a sense of humor), this snarky illustrated handbook is equal parts profane, funny, and — let's face it — true.
Wood planks unearthed during subway construction in Rome show just how far the empire's trade networks spread.
Gather 'round: America's melting cheese has a story to tell.
"I'm fascinated by stories of how the various plant specimens we take for granted today were originally discovered."
Meteorites are an unappreciated food source for a specific metal-loving microorganism, according to new research.
The Medicare-for-all debate has become a minefield for Democrats — and it's not clear that any candidate has a safe path through it.