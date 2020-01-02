Man Confidently Shows Off His Noodles Making Skills Until He Smacks A Customer Straight In The Face
Just one of the many perils we face eating out.
Two semis brought two lanes of traffic on I-24 near Chattanooga to a complete standstill.
Come for Brighton player Alireza Jahanbakhsh's beautiful goal against Chelsea, stay for his stunned celebration.
Jason Fenske does the math on the Porsche Taycan, the company's first full-electric sports car — and finds it likely is faster than the Tesla Model S.
Nothing to see here, just a normal day at work for a hot metal crane operator.
This is why we should keep things on a tight leash.
Someone in Gwinn, Michigan, has some explaining to do.
In the dead of winter, a group of students set out on a trek into the Ural Mountains. Their frozen bodies — with inexplicable injuries — were discovered in locations that compounded the puzzle of how they died. The Dyatlov Pass mystery spawned dozens of conspiracy theories, which have endured for 60 years.
From the pretty accurate to the creepy and scary, these eight visions show just how people in the past saw the future.
A YouTuber demonstrates what would happen to the Earth if it was struck by multiple sized objects.
YouTuber WhistlinDiesel make Adam and Jamie look like fools by attaching square wheels to his truck, proving they can dig in and get better traction.
have read the many memories of his being kind, moral, or in love with the game. The easy praise is good today. But it misses the manner in which he was truly remarkable.
"Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning" elaborates on well-known allegations from last year's documentary. It also incorporates, and interrogates, the assertions of the singer's defenders.
Police have been unable to find car or any occupants, and were forced to call off the search due to high waves.
The company's motto used to be "Don't be evil." Things have changed.
Emails show that a group of employees who called for stronger climate action by the company were told they risked dismissal.
My fantasy was to escape from the corporate grind. After a taste of freedom and months of hare-brained schemes, I begged to be captured again.
On the so-garish-it's-gorgeous art, furniture and decor in the Safdie brothers' New York thriller.
We started the 2010s obsessed with our electronic hygiene — and ended them a nation of digital hoarders. Eleven ideas about the decade that killed iTunes.
An atom is so small that if you reimagined an atom to be the size of a tennis ball, the width of a penny would be the size of Earth.
Every time a new decade rolls around, people get in arguments about whether it begins in the 0 year or the 1 year. Here's why it makes sense to start in the 0 year.
"The salt they pump back into the sea kills everything, and there's just a thick layer of sludge on the sea bed now."
Photographer Ira Cohen was an avant-garde pioneer, mastering his craft in the era's psychedelic art, rock and jazz scenes.
A&E's YouTube channel just uploaded this "stunt" from an old episode of "Criss Angel: Mindfreak" of Angel jumping into a locked cage over the Grand Canyon and… are we supposed to think this is real?
Samsung's expected to show off a nearly bezel-free TV at CES in Las Vegas next week, and as tends to be the case with such things, some of the details have leaked.
Christopher Nolan is rightly renowned for his Dark Knight trilogy, but the third film is by far the most uneven. But what if it's secretly a masterpiece of camp?
All that glitters may be golden, but it definitely isn't gold, as "Antiques Roadshow" expert Andy McConnell discovered.
Even a galaxy teeming with star-hopping alien civilizations should still harbor isolated, unvisited worlds — and Earth might be among them.
Australia's south-east has been devastated by fires that have left nine people dead and hundreds of homes destroyed since Christmas.
Its odd design has led to many traffic accidents, it seems, including this one.
If you've bought an Apple laptop in the last few years and you try out the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, you will be furious. It's so good.
New research supports the idea that economic distress led to an increase in opioid abuse. But some say the origins of the epidemic are far more complicated.
YouTuber SmarterEveryDay gets a machine to hit a monster 700 foot home run.
Experts share what happens mentally, physically and emotionally when you're following this eating plan.
Port Arthur, Texas, is surrounded by refineries that residents say are poisoning them.
According to Washington State Patrol Troopers, tumbleweeds as high as 20 to 30 feet trapped several cars on a state highway and led to the road being closed for 10 hours.
It's no coincidence that our politics and our mental health have declined so rapidly, at the same time.
When we stumbled upon a work by contemporary artist Kim Beom, we couldn't believe our eyes, or our eardrums.
Just in case you need a further reminder that tornadoes are scary as heck.
With big brands and niche companies all opting for subtle updates, it's time to wonder: Are major brand overhauls a thing of the past?
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro ended his presidential bid Thursday, his campaign announced.
We're not sure whether this is real or not, but here's what we'll say: whatever Siri does on its downtime is its own business.
When my family and I were still in danger, I emailed these words to a friend back home in America: "We're safe, but trapped by fires on three sides. The ocean will be our escape if necessary."
Police are flocking to TikTok in hopes to go viral and change the public's perception of law enforcement.
Even with the extra eight inches that has been added to its height, the infamous "can opener" bridge continues to wreak havoc.
The DNA computer uses a process known as hybridisation, which occurs when two strands of DNA attach together to form double-stranded DNA.
At the turn of the last century, author Webster Edgerly advised readers to achieve optimal wellness by never walking in a straight line and never marrying a woman less than 20 years their junior.
Our hats are off to Matt Bray who recreated the iconic 2006 Ok Go treadmill dance in 100 days.
How to form a new habit and break a bad habit, like starting to exercise, eating healthy or cutting back on drinking alcohol.
In a wide-ranging interview, the director talks about his own mortality, the treatment of women in his movies, and moviemaking in the Netflix age.
The Warped Perception YouTube demonstrates the science of what's happening inside a exhaust emission control device.