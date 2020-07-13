Watch A Man Carefully Rescue A Hawk From A Fishing Line
"When I found the bird, it could not budge. It was a hawk […] I had to try to rescue the bird from captivity. In less than five minutes, the bird was free."
In Davlekan, Russia, it appears a car got stuck on the hill. In an attempt to get back on track, this mishap occurred.
Going through the airport is a stressful experience, and the way the TSA handles baggage doesn't really help alleviate that stress.
In South Lake Tahoe, California, watch three bears take over an empty backyard. Tree climbing, wrestling and a snapped swing. Come for the two baby bears, stay for the filmer's commentary.
Between the pandemic and the election, it's now harder than ever to talk politics with my dad without putting our relationship at risk.
What should be a booming tourist destination this time of year is now riddled with coronavirus, dwarfing other states and even entire countries in some metrics.
Well, this is one way to get rid of a car.
It's crisis health care assembled in haste, and unlike anything ever seen in California.
Researchers are one step closer to injecting probability into deterministic machines.
Thwaites Glacier, in west Antarctica, is losing ice from the front shelf and bedrock down below. This decay contributes four per cent to the rise in global sea levels.
Meet the sim hotshots transitioning their skills on video game circuits into in-the-flesh racing careers.
In moving to free up Wi-Fi and bolster superfast service, Pai has alienated some industries, congressional committees and Trump Cabinet leaders.
These neighbors' signs respond to loud shoppers: "We are so sorry your wife is leaving you," one read. "And we are SURE the 'Everything but the Bagel' Seasoning will help."
It seemed a quiet season was in store for the quintessential summer destination for many New Yorkers. But then the house parties started.
Why text like a normal person when you can SHOUT and PROD in all caps?
Pornhub's #BLM genre and the industry's brash racism.
The filmmakers behind the new Netflix documentary Mucho Mucho Amor believe the astrologer's message of love will resonate with a new generation.
These aerial images, stunning in their abstraction, evoke a powerful sense of transcendence and tranquility.
Emma Humplik, a catcher for the Texas Bombers 18u Gold National team, shared this video over the weekend of her hitting consistent home runs in a batting practice.
Sqirl, the LA darling known for its ricotta toast with jam, is under fire for allegedly selling moldy jam and harboring a secret kitchen.
The secretive titan behind one of America's largest poultry companies, who is also one of the President's top donors, is ruthlessly leveraging the coronavirus crisis — and his vast fortune — to strip workers of protections.
He's taking the dog, you dumbasses.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
From Studio Eeksaurus comes this moving stop-motion short of a young girl selling baskets on the streets of Mumbai.
Sara Faulkner was a pioneering rescue swimmer for the US Coast Guard. But her complaints of sexual misconduct by her supervisors and superiors in front of other colleagues led to retirement and PTSD.
In the 1990s, a troupe of hippies spent two years sealed inside a dome called Biosphere 2. They ended up starving and gasping for breath.
Luckily, the rider seemed to only sustain minor injuries from the accident.
Let's say you're a zombie, but you don't want to kill and eat a human being. What else could you chow down on that would hit the spot?
In meetings and conversations among colleagues, ESPN employees have criticized the career pipeline and diversity of top leadership, eliciting a promise from executives to do better.
According to Vice, Yogetsu Akasaka was beatboxing before he became a monk.
For years, women on the internet have been writing conspiracy theories about celebrity pregnancies. What sparks them?
Andrew Martin's characters spend a lot of time gently mocking their own privilege. And it is this, not privilege per se, that would seem to be the big problem for literature about being white.
It appears to be an accident, a toddler letting loose a balloon, which ends up getting caught in the horse's foot.
Pointing to the coronavirus's disproportionate impact on people of color, 1,007 workers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call on the agency to declare racism a public health crisis.
The sex I've had since I left my marriage has given me a way to live in the present and ask for my present needs — and made me realize how much that freedom means.
Halle Berry is famous in Hollywood for her fitness. This fitness editor tried Halle's workout routine, which involves yoga and strength training, for a week.
Researchers on the Windows to the Deep 2019 expedition off the coast of South Carolina were observing a shark feeding frenzy over a swordfish carcass when something extremely unexpected happened.
Mary Trump has not indicted her uncle. She has indicted the whole family. And that could give it a "seismic imprint."
With only six weeks to the Republican National Convention, President Trump has yet to find a framework for attacking his opponent.
There's a way to say this presidential bid seems like a bad idea without treating the subject like a circus bear, more fodder for giggles, gossip and chatter.
A day of peaceful protesting against the police killing of George Floyd turned violent as President Trump forced people away from the White House. Here's how a photo op became a flashpoint in the movement against racism.
The politics and the potential problems ahead.
The most important variable in achieving herd immunity could be how people behave.
On a taste level there isn't any difference. It's all about what works best for you.
