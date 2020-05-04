Man Humanely Captures And Releases Mouse Outdoors, Unfortunately Forgets To Look Out For Hawks
You don't have to be a fan of Eminem to appreciate the skill and coordination guitarist Alexandr Misko displays here.
A day in the life of Abigail, a snail of the Olivella semistriata species.
Icelandic strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson deadlifted 501 kg/1,104 pounds on Saturday.
Kevin James sums up the feelings of everyone celebrating birthdays during the pandemic.
And can red hot steel withstand more force than, say, steel alloy at room temperature?
Even tattoo artists get bored of work.
Pedestrians have taken over city streets, people have almost entirely stopped flying, skies are blue (even in Los Angeles!) for the first time in decades, and global CO2 emissions are on-track to drop by... about 5.5 percent.
A 42-year-old Alabama man was arrested on Thursday at Disney World's Discovery Island, telling deputies he was unaware he was trespassing. He called the island a "tropical paradise," according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Nothing says "maintaining a safe distance" like threatening a bystander with a Taser, tackling him, and punching him repeatedly. Great work, NYPD.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
A new chip in Apple's latest iPhones doesn't do much today, but lays the groundwork for future applications that haven't previously been possible
Dave Glasheen first set foot on the island in November 1993, having been wrecked financially six years earlier by the Australian securities crash.
Outdoor recreation rules are loosening in the first US city to go into COVID-19 lockdown. The stakes couldn't be much higher.
Oh, and have we mentioned that there's a raven at the scene that's just hanging out and calmly observing all of this unfold?
Hindsight definitely makes this seem pretty stupid, but then again, foresight probably should have too.
Good planning requires good projections. Dissecting what the IHME model got wrong, what other models got right, and how the public and policymakers read these models is essential work in order to create the best pandemic plans possible.
Rebecca Black became famous for making the most disliked YouTube video in history. What happened to her and how has she moved on with her life?
I was biking home when you barreled into me with your car and left me to die.
This computer illustrator uses the Blender software to create a simulated environment with just one photograph of a metro station.
Employees at a chain restaurant in Tennessee have to temperature check guests, or question them about COVID-19 symptoms, change gloves constantly, and enforce social distancing — and that's just to start.
Much like rock skipping, it doesn't always work — but when it does work, it's really satisfying.
Tim Bray says the company has become "toxic" and the firings are "designed to create a climate of fear."
"Everyone is very stressed with the virus and the quarantining," said Tom Schruben, who posts the jokes. "I thought it would be a good idea to give people a break from that."
Where there's wool there's a way.
A cat crashed a concert back in February.
When Gustavus, Alaska, was cut off from its grocery supply chain, one resident decided to take action.
The police car wanted to warn other drivers that there was an accident ahead, so apparently this is the way they decided to go about it.
Baskin doesn't seem too put off by the whole thing, telling US Magazine that "it gave us a very welcome good laugh."
As with everything, our most important economic lessons come from Bitcoin.
Like Michael Jordan himself, the AJ1 was an instant hit. But the sneaker's renewed reign 35 years later isn't just about greatness. It's about the stories that build the myth.
The glorious things we do in the shadows.
Evan Puschak takes a deep dive into how Alan Moore's reboot of Marvelman brought superheroes into the real world.
Death might have taken weeks; it might have been days. But when it struck, it struck ruthlessly.
A day in the life of an architect returning to the office after months under lockdown: "I'll be working from home tomorrow."
Nathan Rabin said the trope "exists solely in the fevered imaginations of sensitive writer-directors to teach broodingly soulful young men to embrace life and its infinite mysteries and adventures."
Edward is 20 years old and he has never had a job. Unlike most of his peers, he didn't work Saturday shifts in restaurants or grocery stores as a teenager, but also unlike most of his peers, he graduated high school $20,000 richer than when he started.
How the digital world is liberating perceptions of what is possible in the physical realm.
The ex-veep's small digital team has a tall order going up against Donald Trump, who intuitively understands what clicks.
The US administration announced it would withdraw funding from the WHO. Here's who contributes to organization, using the two-year budget from 2018-2019, broken up by contributor and contribution type.
Good response time makes good neighbors.
Machine Gun Kelly had a hilarious reaction when he discovered all the smack that Jeff Lewis from Flipping Out was saying on his radio show
Let the classic billiards game charm its way into your viewing schedule.
Sometimes in life you go out looking for rare limestone endemic plants in Death Valley and you accidentally wind up with a 68-year-old plane crash relic instead.
The women of May 19th bombed the US Capitol and plotted Henry Kissinger's murder. But they've been long forgotten.
For the first time, it seems, the entire world knows what it's like to live inside my head.
Research says that expanding mail-in voting doesn't help Democrats. So why are Republicans so afraid of it?
We didn't even know what chess was at the age of three, let alone be able to stand our ground against a chess grandmaster.
In a time when comedy is usually infused with drama or sadness ("Fleabag," "Bojack Horseman," "Flowers"), here is a shortform sketch show that revels in its simple and glorious silliness, toilet humor and all.
On paper it looked too easy, and yet the side planks at the end were killer. I didn't keep up with it, even though it was designed to give you a day's exercise in just a few minutes, enabling everyone to stay fit with a simple routine.