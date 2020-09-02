Man Recreates The Beloved Hot Sauce A Con Artist Stole From His Dad
Dakota Deady goes through great lengths to recreate the hot sauce someone scammed from his dad in this heartwarming short film.
Dakota Deady goes through great lengths to recreate the hot sauce someone scammed from his dad in this heartwarming short film.
We could watch this seal do this for hours.
Christopher Nolan has mastered the crosscutting editing technique more than any other filmmaker.
Built using parts sourced from various vehicles, Rich Rebuilds decided to make a Tesla-inspired ATV all by himself.
David Blaine presents Ascension, high above the Arizona desert.
Liam Kyle Sullivan returned from a long YouTube hiatus to promote the importance of masks as his shoe-loving Kelly character.
How could one of Europe's most developed countries go without a government for 620 days?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Business Insider reached out to 49 Costco workers and scoured the web to figure out what meals and Kirkland Signature brand items in the store are considered standout hits.
Dave Bresnahan never made it past AA, but, thanks to a specially prepared potato, he holds a place in baseball lore.
Hikers in Glacier National Park were filmed running away from a grizzly bear. It should be noted that experts strongly advise not to run from a bear as it could "trigger a natural predator-prey attack response."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Keanu Reeves is notoriously stoic, but during breaks from filming "The Matrix" in 1998, he let his freak flag fly.
Some cops give their friends and family union-issued "courtesy cards" to help get them out of minor infractions. The cards embody everything wrong with modern policing.
Young service workers talk about how the coronavirus pandemic has made their occupation even more stressful, with customers tipping poorly and refusing to wear masks.
Andrew Christensen finally addressed the elephant in the room during a city council meeting in Lincoln, Nebraska — the folly of boneless chicken wings.
In the frum community, porn and masturbation are banned and disdained. Still, a small group of amateur pornographers are risking it all to turn their neighbors on.
Amazon is delivering discounts up to 50 percent off in celebration of Labor Day. You'll find 4K TVs, instant cameras, kids toys, fall fashion and more.
Dakota Deady goes through great lengths to recreate the hot sauce someone scammed from his dad in this heartwarming short film.
"Tenet," Christopher Nolan's time-bending spy film, was supposed to be the event film of the summer. Is it as mind-blowing as the trailer suggested, or does the movie fall short of expectations?
If anyone could outsmart a wildfire, it would seem to be Tad Jones, who lived for decades in a California forest, more a friend of nature than of man.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Watch your step.
In his first interview since finishing "Star Wars" and that unguarded address from a Hyde Park stage, he explains how both platforms inspired him to make a stand, but for very different reasons.
David Blaine presents Ascension, high above the Arizona desert.
In the north of India, on the foothills of the Himalayan mountains, a modernist's raw concrete city from another time and place came to be, constructed entirely from one architect's experimental master plan.
Also added to the cast are Nelly, Chrishell Stause from "Selling Sunset," coach Monica Aldama of "Cheer" fame, actress Skai Jackson and more.
After its appearance in 'The Italian Job,' the Lamborghini Miura gained superstar status across the car world.
Leon Ford, paralyzed after a police officer shot him five times during a traffic stop, says he's seen a shift in the public's attitude toward police shootings and police violence. People "can't ignore what's been going on," he said.
This might be the wildest story you hear all day: reports of a mystery person in a jetpack flying high above Los Angeles — and right in the path of incoming jets at LAX.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Only four guys in the NBA shot 90% from the free throw line in 2019. How much hope does that give the rest of us?
Movies are slowly trickling back into theaters, but a far safer option is to pick up one of September's new books instead. And it's going to be a ridiculously bountiful month.
Samsung's latest foldable phone is coming to stores September 18. What's under the hood?
Director Stephen Williams on the many real-world resonances of the HBO miniseries, from police violence to masks.
It's been 20 years since "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2" hit shelves, but we haven't given up the grind. We're being treated to a proper modernization of this beloved series later this week, and it looks terrific.
How could one of Europe's most developed countries go without a government for 620 days?
An ex-boyfriend's run-ins with the law entangled her even as she tried to move on. Interviews, documents and jailhouse recordings help explain how she landed in the middle of a deadly drug raid.
COVID naysayers have cherrypicked a new piece of data to bolster their claims. This thinking isn't just morally repugnant—it's also a flat-out misunderstanding of the statistics.
Rory Reid reviews the 2020 Ferrari Roma, "a car designed for people who don't necessarily like Ferraris." That is, if you've got $225,000 to spare.
Non-Americans of Reddit weighed in on r/AskReddit with their genuine reaction to what's going on in America.
Shirley Curry, 84, has cultivated a following on YouTube with her charming videos of journeys through The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.
We could watch this seal do this for hours.
Technology gave us the dream of a cocooned future. Now we're living it.
Five years ago, both diners and restaurant workers pushed back against efforts to go tip-free, even as big-name players like Danny Meyer made it core to their businesses. Has the pandemic changed their attitudes?
Liam Kyle Sullivan returned from a long YouTube hiatus to promote the importance of masks as his shoe-loving Kelly character.
Joe Rogan's wildly popular podcast has moved over to Spotify, and fans have noticed that a number of old episodes are missing from the platform.
The US is betting it will win the race for a coronavirus vaccine without any help from foreign countries.
Christopher Nolan has mastered the crosscutting editing technique more than any other filmmaker.
Tenants on rent strike in Bushwick have made an interesting discovery: their landlord might owe them thousands of dollars in back rent and rent-stabilized leases.
No one in the meatspace is going to the Black Rock Desert this year. So I soared into the sprawling digital reconstruction that is BRCvr.
Tasty producer Alvin Zhou experimented with a variety of ingredients and compared three different chocolate cake recipes with over 20 ingredients: from minimal to maximal.
Video of an alleged gang rape in Egypt was so widely shared that it had a name: "The Fairmont Incident." So why wasn't anyone charged?
Don't depersonalize climate change.
A model car restorationist worked their magic on this destroyed old toy car and the results are spectacular.
Blood has been considered a viable treatment for infectious disease for over a century, but it has rarely proven to be the best solution.
Year-over-year median prices of 1- and 2-bedroom apartments across the top five rental markets went down, while median prices in smaller cities went up.
Alexis Gay channels the feelings of every New Yorker that ends up moving to the city by the bay.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.