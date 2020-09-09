Mad Inventor Recreates Aquaman's Trident, Takes It Up A Notch With A 800 PSI Water Blast
We can't all command the seas, but at least we can own a water-spouting trident.
We can't all command the seas, but at least we can own a water-spouting trident.
This father is no patsy.
YouTuber LegoEddy was curious what would happen if he applied a video frame interpolation neural network to his Lego stop-motion film.
Deepfake technology may have gone too far this time.
Mike Tyson's daily training routine is eye-popping.
Luckily, everybody in the house was able to evacuate safely.
Christopher Nolan uses flashing back and forth as one of his trademark motifs. Here's why it works so well.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Fifteen tons of fireworks. Jugs of kerosene and acid. Thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate. A system of corruption and bribes let the perfect bomb sit for years.
When your wife is in a "Karen" video and more advice from Dear Prudie.
The tension really ramped up here.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"I was unveiled like a prized pig."
The best little vampire court in Texas.
In his upcoming memoir, "No Rules Rules," the streaming pioneer reveals how he became the unlikely king of the entertainment world.
A Nest camera captures a fast-thinking squirrel.
The hotel industry is in free-fall. Time to get creative!
We can't all command the seas, but at least we can own a water-spouting trident.
Extreme heat and high winds have led to unprecedented wildfires in Oregon.
If you need a simple, tasty meal replacement to help stick to your routine, Soylent is a good choice. This variety pack has chocolate, strawberry and vanilla flavors, so you can get a feel for which ones you like before buying more.
The 3,200-megapixel, SUV-sized camera will soon sit atop a Chilean mountain ridge and take photos of galaxies.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A cable snapped from these parasailer's parachute in Croatia and they descended into the sea.
The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is one of the most insane and dangerous races I have ever done in my career. It is also one of the most addicting races I've ever competed in, unsurprisingly for those same reasons.
An ingenious use of the Chris Hemsworth character for your car.
Over the next seven days, just under 25 games will be hitting Nintendo's hybrid, from "Circuit Dude" to "Adventures of Pip."
Video testimony from two soldiers supports widespread accusations that Myanmar's military tried to eradicate the ethnic minority in a genocidal campaign.
This 1970s ABC sitcom is brought to you by… Martin Scorsese.
Three boys. One boat. 51 days at sea. A harrowing story of unlikely survival.
Most family-friendly entertainment these days is exactly that. But in the '80s and '90s, kids' movies did some terrible things to their young protagonists.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A Husky discovers a fellow Husky in the neighboring car.
The world's 25 richest families are worth an extraordinary $1.4 trillion. Here's a look at which families made the list.
This father is no patsy.
The experiences of a long-ago sperm donor highlight the promises and perils of online genetic testing.
There is a clock ringing deep inside a mountain. It is a huge clock, hundreds of feet tall, designed to tick for 10,000 years.
Nature once against prevails against man.
People who live near the most toxic sites in America say they saw a level of attention they hadn't seen in decades under Trump. But what happens now?
What I learned by reading thousands of internal emails about the Chinese mystery seeds.
This town is big enough for both of us, buddy.
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren made the surprise announcement Tuesday just days after the chief of police said he had no plans to resign.
The "2 beers and a puppy" test reveals how much you like and trust anyone in your life and work.
YouTuber LegoEddy was curious what would happen if he applied a video frame interpolation neural network to his Lego stop-motion film.
Archaeologists still debate which city came first — let alone how to define one in the first place. But a few settlements offer illuminating views of early urban life.
Can a car motor still function after being stuffed with toothpaste?
This scammer was no match for this Twitch streamer.
Stored value card liabilities are the money that you, oh loyal Starbucks customer, use to buy coffee. What you might not realize is that these balances simultaneously function as a loan to Starbucks.
When I reopened my dental practice in early June, the tooth fractures started coming in: at least one a day, every single day that I've been in the office.
Mike Tyson's daily training routine is eye-popping.
People lost more than fitness when their favorite gyms shut down.
Kraft has proposed that macaroni and cheese should be a breakfast food, so I tried it out for a week. Here's what happened.
Everyone loved "Seinfeld" until it ended. Here's why the show about nothing's ending about something put off so many people.
"Heat" is one of those rare movies that promised the moon and the stars and delivered in every imaginable way.
Do you routinely have to delete photos, videos and games to make room on your device? Expand your storage with this Amazon's Choice micro SD card.
Life's like a Jurassic egg. You never know what you're going to get.
Experts say it's likely the result of an administrative error.
One study estimates the public health cost of the super-spreading event is near $12 billion.
Why did a kids game about skateboarding include something banned by the United Nations?
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.