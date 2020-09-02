Music Teacher Performs An Epic Medley Of Rock Songs On A Classical Harp
Mickael Fremeaux demonstrates his extraordinary knack for transforming rock songs into angelic symphonies.
The Rock described the experience as "one of the most challenging and difficult things" he and his family have gone through.
Andrew Christensen finally addressed the elephant in the room during a city council meeting in Lincoln, Nebraska — the folly of boneless chicken wings.
David Blaine presents Ascension, high above the Arizona desert.
Paul Rudd will never forget when Will Ferrell made him laugh the hardest he'd ever laughed.
Hikers in Glacier National Park were filmed running away from a grizzly bear. It should be noted that experts strongly advise not to run from a bear as it could "trigger a natural predator-prey attack response."
The perfect soundtrack for the fan who likes to go to sleep with the show on.
This week, we've got cancelling Van Gogh, I hope this email finds you well, Antifa HQ and education is vital.
On Syd Barrett's time with Pink Floyd, his mental deterioration and making an album with household objects and found sounds.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A couple breaks quarantine to go for a hike in the woods together. Or did they?
A new book argues that disability is a social phenomenon, not a medical one.
To celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary, Nintendo is bundling "Super Mario 64," "Super Mario Sunshine" and "Super Mario Galaxy" into one release for the Switch. Pre-order now, and play on September 18th.
Using 10 electric motors, YouTuber JLaservideo built a Green Goblin-esque hoverboard, or multicopter drone, that lets you levetate with ease.
Some movie companies are getting an exceptionally bad return on their investment with several of their so-called stars. On the other hand, some actors are helping the studios more than they're helping themselves.
"I noticed the weight came off faster merely for the fact that I wasn't eating in restaurants or blindly grabbing a snack between classes."
From "The Suitcase" to "Fly," some of TV's most creative installments have come out of restrictive circumstances.
The former Mets star died on Monday at the age of 75, but his historical record stands up against that of just about any pitcher who came before or after him.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Can a $20 spy detector pick up on other cheap spy devices?
A boozy Wisconsin tradition has now thankfully gone nationwide. Here's how to make your own.
Artist, and professor at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, TM Davy goes through 11 types of self-portraiture — each with different types of light, shadow, color, materials and technique.
Having solved a central mystery about the "twirliness" of tornadoes and other types of vortices, William Irvine has set his sights on turbulence, the white whale of classical physics.
On the future of the industry, and how fashion will and won't change in response to the global pandemic, protests against systemic racism and retail apocalypse.
The Cliffs of Insanity duel is one of the most beloved scenes from "The Princess Bride." Here's a breakdown of what makes it resonate so well among filmgoers.
With the penal system as callous as ever and coronavirus ravaging California prisons, they fear they're the only thing standing between life and death for their husbands.
I joined my girifriend in doing the Chloe Ting shred challenge. I didn't make it through even the first workout.
Despite claims to the contrary, Michael Jordan is still the greatest basketball player of all-time. Here's why.
A 2018 Atlantic cover story about families with transgender teenagers misgendered its cover model and crossed ethical boundaries in the process.
This couple decided to help this chipmunk but had a devil of a time.
Legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma assembled The Goat Rodeo a decade ago. This year they released their second album, "Not Our First Goat Rodeo." Watch Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile and Ma jam out three new tracks from the record.
Some 91% of Icelanders who recovered from Covid produced detectable antibodies. That should dispel some of the gloom around reinfections.
Potholes are a safety hazard, do a lot of damage and are expensive to repair. In order to continue driving comfortably, we have to make our roads safer.
Researchers are figuring out how plants respond to the presence of human cadavers. The findings could prove important for discovering the locations of murder victims or mass graves.
Chasten Buttigieg talks candidly about Pete, politics, Melania's failings, making LGBTQ history, suicidal thoughts, sexual assault, death threats and the "not gay enough" debate.
Rick Charls made the world's highest dive on ABC's Wide World of Sports, and seemed totally fine afterwards.
"We're at an early stage of another era of grassroots activism to achieve political change," says historian Clayborne Carson.
Scientists long believed that biological clocks were predominantly driven by internal rhythms. Then came a fraught discovery — about mollusks and the moon.
Gilbert Gottfried takes on the notoriously vulgar song with his trademark gusto.
Every California bro that reaches a certain threshold on social media ends up becoming this guy.
"We're just rife with cash and it has led to a decent amount of guilt."
Craig returns as the famed MI6 secret agent for one last time. In "No Time To Die," with the help of new and old friends, he tries to stop Safin, played by Rami Malek, from destroying the world as we know it.
Taking a swig of room-temp coffee is a real bummer. The Ember smart mug has built-in heating elements that keep your beverage at your preferred drinking temp.
Think CSI, but with birth charts instead of fingerprints.
This might as well be the finale for Guga Foods because they're not going to find a better steak than this.
What the term actually means, and what it doesn't.
Lots of Mario-themed announcements here, including a re-release of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy for the Nintendo Switch.
The Mercury-Redstone 4 was not found for 38 years after sinking to the bottom of the ocean.
Netflix's Woodstock '99 documentary series will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how the infamous festival descended into chaos over two decades ago.
A report from the 5th-annual David Foster Wallace Conference, where the author's most devoted readers are wondering how to approach him in 2018.
A cat makes a surprising improvisational entrance in the middle of a piano recital.
As Lewis and Clark mapped the West, they depended on a hearty dose of mercury to cure both constipation and syphilis. It's a miracle they didn't die.
It's always comforting to be able to trust an expert — until you learn that those experts are actually just as clueless as you.
