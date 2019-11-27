Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

MATTERS OF INSECURITY

myname.website

I'm an information security consultant. I'm pissed off at the state of information security. I'm pissed off that our tooling is falling behind. I'm pissed off that my clients don't seem to take it seriously, and I'm pissed off that the vendors don't seem to want to help.

K THANX BYE

2 diggs lifehacker.com

If someone asks you a question online or over text, do not respond with "OK." or "Yes." You might use "sure" or "yep" without punctuation; you should probably add an exclamation mark. Otherwise you might sound passive aggressive, dismissive, or angry. There's a good reason for this.