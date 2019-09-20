Man Opens Fire Through His Own Car After Road Rage Incident Goes Horribly Wrong
Eric Popper ends up blasting bullets into his own vehicle after a botched road rage incident that landed him in jail.
Eric Popper ends up blasting bullets into his own vehicle after a botched road rage incident that landed him in jail.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Eric Popper ends up blasting bullets into his own vehicle after a botched road rage incident that landed him in jail.
I borrowed a friend's Tesla 3 yesterday. About 5 minutes into the ride, the windshield started fogging up. I couldn't find the defroster on the large control screen Teslas are so famous for. In desperation, I tapped the CAR icon but that took me to the settings screen which ended up being a dead end.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow carried his team to victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in a tightly contested NFL Conference championship. The Bengals won, 27-24, and their cool-headed QB wasn't joking around after the game.
Everyone from Jewel to The Rock lent their support to the persecuted podcaster.
To survive an earthquake — the deadliest of all natural disasters — you need to know what to expect and how to prepare.
Someone unearthed this clip of the Columbian singer reacting to a camera phone and she makes a surprisingly prescient observation.
Get to know Liquid Death, the Los Angeles brand that wants to murder your thirst.
Perhaps GMT800 Tahoes are so reliable, they can be found hundreds of years in the future and on other planets.
Here's the thinking that went into why IKEA wants you to build your own furniture that you buy from their store.
Like animals, history, science and more? You'll want to store these amazing fun facts away for future trivia nights.
Society expects women to be shorter than their partners. Why, though?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Steve Mould attempts to challenge his understanding of the engineering of kettles by boiling one filled with alcohol.
We check in with a real-life disaster researcher to see if Roland Emmerich's new movie "Moonfall" is backed up by real science.
The podcast host responded to the protests over his show on the streaming platform by coming out in favor of content advisories before episodes about COVID-19.
"If I don't feed my cat at 7AM, there will be a dead, mauled pigeon waiting for me on the terrace."
One of our all-time favorites is included in today's Amazon sale: The reversible octopus from TeeTurtle.
YouTuber Handy Geng gets even with his friends by building a massive 27,000,000-mAh portable charger power bank.
Here's a supreme irony: the Creative Commons licenses were invented to enable a culture of legally safe sharing, spurred by the legal terror campaign waged by the entertainment industry, led by a literal criminal predator who is now in prison for sex crimes.
This week, we have a woman wondering if it's a red flag when your boyfriend exchanges birthday gifts with his friend, a boss whose employee is badmouthing them for choosing a baby name the employee likes and more.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
We think this is a Finnish Willow Grouse called a Riekko Mukana, but all we know is that this bird makes a CRAZY unnerving sound.
While remote work definitely has its perks, there are drawbacks as well. Below are three of the most common — and how to fix them.
From Vegan to meat — and from across continents — here're a few cookbooks that you should consider adding to your shelves at home or gifting to your loved ones when the time comes.
Ronny Chieng explains why the rest of the world thinks Americans are super weird.
"I've done a lot of work on this and $5k is not enough," the teen behind the Elon Musk's Jet Twitter account told Insider.
Every shirt sold on TeePublic benefits an independent artist, and that includes this gorgeous rainbow of kitties.
A side by side comparison of the most notable references. If you love mobster stories, this is for you.
Go plant-based with black bean burritos, chickpea curry, portobello po'boys, and vegan pizza.
Does your partner have a very specific taste? Start your search here with some of the best loungewear, accessories and clothing around.
Texas A&M University physics professor Tatiana Erukhimova demonstrates the laws of inertia with a knife, potato and a mallet.
The highly transmissible variant emerged with a host of unusual mutations. Now scientists are trying to work out how it evolved.
The finals of the Australian Open resulted in an upset, and a new record, after Spaniard Rafael Nadal won his 21st major.
It took at least nine hard blows from an ax to smash the glass case in Dresden's historic Green Vault. Once the glass shattered, the two masked thieves grabbed 21 priceless diamond-studded artifacts and disappeared.
The full version of Sue Gray's report may have been censored, but the published update contains stinging criticism of the culture at Downing Street.
How the state best known for cheese and football lost its way.
Scott was a top undercover agent for the FBI, putting himself in harm's way dozens of times. Now, he's telling his story for the first time to sound the alarm about the threat of far-right extremists in America.
The Japanese publisher continues its crackdown on people sharing Nintendo music via YouTube.
A usual cavalcade of gags, this year's top games list from Dunkey is more serious, and has a lot of good recommendations.
A flight attendant who is a nurse and a doctor on the flight delivered the baby at 30,000 feet, according to a statement from United.
Just when you think buying a car in Florida couldn't get any worse.
An enchanted mirror at the Beast's castle allows Belle to see her father whenever she wants. That's a bad idea.
Real bonsai trees are incredible, but they require a level of effort we can't really commit to. Lego is a much easier option.
"Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" was the culmination of a process that started six years earlier. Here's how gonzo was conjured to life.
Willem Dafoe reviews the strangest canine participants in the Badminster Dog Show.
Venus, also known as the morning star, will appear more dazzling than usual when it reaches peak brightness in early February 2022.
The internet and my own head are full of hazards. But I've learned some lessons to help keep my mind and my work in shape.