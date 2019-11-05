Man Lets His Dog Drive His Motorcycle In Brazil
A man was driving his car through the city, when he was shocked to see, in the next lane, a dog riding a bike
Here's your daily dose of the good part of the internet.
"Many car accidents are caused by drivers not being able to see hazards due to blind spots. My prototype is designed to get rid of those blind spots by displaying an image of the area behind them onto the spot. I used a small projector as the displaying device and a webcam as the recording device."
Sleep experts address and debunk myths such as "Your brain and body will adapt to less sleep" and whether or not you should stay in bed when you can't fall asleep.
The barrier between 2D and 3D and between real and painted in "The Bigger Picture" is almost impossible to discern.
You might want to rethink keeping "proficient in Excel" in your resume after this.
Get a rare glimpse at life in Paris at the beginning of the last century.
I've ranked the ramens based on two metrics: taste and something I call Truth in Advertising, or T.I.A. Does it taste like the thing it purports to taste like? Does the shrimp ramen taste like shrimp? Does the chicken taste like chicken?
The principle-agent theory of workplace motivation doesn't apply as jobs become increasingly pointless.
The Slow Mo Guys have a whole lot of fun making rockets out of Coke bottles and liquid butane.
Meet Dmitry Krivenko (aka Smoove). Krivenko is a Ukrainian basketball player and, according to his Twitter bio, "one of the best dunkers in the world." And so long as he's doing stuff like this, we're not going to argue.
Secret documents obtained by BuzzFeed News allege that New Orleans failed to test for lead in the city's highest-risk homes — and covered it up for years.
Men wore hats and carried black umbrellas and briefcases. Women wore furs and tights the color of stewed tea. Boys wore shorts all year round. Tobacco and gin were the drugs of choice.
The look on his face says it all.
If you had invested $100 in the No.1 best-performing stock this century, your investment would be worth a whopping $62,444 today. That stock? Monster, the energy drink company.
"The noise is canceled, and so are broke people."
We feel very bad for laughing at this. On the other hand, it's almost amazing how disastrously this unfolded.
Imperial Disney is the result not of animation genius but mergers and acquisitions genius. It is not a corporation that pushes the bounds of artistic and technological possibility but a corporation that pushes the bounds of legal possibility under the radical pro-consolidation framework that has existed since the 1990s.
New Delhi and nearby cities and towns in India are suffering through some of the worst air quality that residents have experienced in years.
In a substantial update to his initial account, Gordon D. Sondland recounted how he told Ukrainian officials military aid was tied to their commitment to investigations President Trump wanted.
A guy took all of the elements found in pop music today and was able to create something that sounds like a hit jam completely on the fly.
Seth Meyers talks about a sketch from British comedy show "Smith and Jones" about Nazi generals, which he considers a perfect comedy sketch.
ABC News anchor Amy Robach was caught on camera — in what she calls a "moment of frustration" — lamenting that the network killed her story about Jeffrey Epstein three years ago.
It may seem silly now, but the force was clearly with him.
The 1989 movie may have saved the Disney corporation, but it also sent important messages about identity to its young audiences.
It takes a "very special buyer" to want to live inside a century-old former church.
Just when you thought it couldn't get more embarrassing for poor Scott, it does — again and again.
Cinema is an art form that brings you the unexpected. In superhero movies, nothing is at risk, the director says.
Dubbed the "infinite money cheat code" by users of Reddit Inc.'s WallStreetBets forum, the bug is being exploited, according to users on the forum. One trader bragged about a $1 million position funded by a $4,000 deposit.
The General is buried at Washington and Lee University. For over a century that was never a problem. Then came Charlottesville.
Every time we think we have a grasp of how big the universe is and the planets and stars in it are, we get a reminder like this.
It's painful to even just watch.
Despite obvious symptoms, it took me months to realize I had PTSD — and even longer to accept it. Here's why it's so hard to recognize and to treat.
Fidel Castro gifted the island to East Germany but after they reunified, it was never given back. Now what?
The ethical thing to do if you need to cancel a crowd-funded wedding would probably be to return people's money — not buy a blowout vacation.
The setup is that the mysterious island of Pyst, having been thoroughly explored by four million people, is now a total ruin filled with nuclear waste and trailer parks, two iconic targets of 1990s humor.
Looking for answers in infinite space is hard. High school math can help narrow your search.
A dialect coach sees if he can pick up cues to see who is faking their accent.
Out of necessity, radio sports commentators have to be a lot more descriptive than their TV counterparts — their audience can't see the action, of course. Westwood One's Kevin Harlan was up for the challenge on Monday night.
How safe is the Autopilot mode on Tesla's Model 3 car? Bloomberg asked 5,000 Model 3 owners about Tesla's software for automated driving on highways and parking lots. More than 90% said it makes them safer.
Joe Ricketts' memoir tells of making it on his own, all while crushing unions, scamming customers, and undermining local media.
I watched a lot of people shouting this weekend. Mainly Reese Witherspoon. That's because I consumed as much Apple TV+ as it's possible to consume from Friday night to Sunday night.
To understand what the Golden State is compared to what it was, one solitary hiker follows the trail of the first overland Spanish expedition into California 250 years later.
This mini-documentary explores a part of London known as "Billionaires' Row," in all its dilapidated glory.
The so-called Silicon Valley candidate has a habit of ripping the tech industry, but his message is catching on, he's flush with cash, and he's positioned to survive deep into the primaries.
The sound effects make it all the creepier.
A comic about the mysterious and formidable ginkgo tree.
Powder days and gear bonuses are great, but welcoming environments that prioritize the work-life balance are what really make these companies exceptional on Outside's annual list.
A chemist once at the center of an era-defining sports scandal now is eager to improve your health.
A new batch of kids are pranked for Jimmy Kimmel's annual prank where parents tell their kids they ate all of their Halloween candy.