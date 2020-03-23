Man Learns How To Pick A Combination Lock, Is Surprised By How Alarmingly Easy It Is
It's a feat that only took him 17 minutes of fiddling to accomplish.
It's a feat that only took him 17 minutes of fiddling to accomplish.
San Francisco looks like a scene from "I Am Legend" right now.
It would seem that the president has not gotten over the fact that Senator Romney voted against him in the impeachment fight.
Don't bark, just stare — your owner will get the idea.
"Virtually" is doing a lot of work here.
Rollie Williams, sick of being cooped up during quarantine, builds a DIY pool table out of household items.
Without a live audience, Conan O'Brien has been getting exponentially wackier.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The US was supposed to have escaped the devastation of a drug that caused birth defects in babies overseas. This is the almost forgotten story of its toll in America.
Different age cohorts have different vulnerabilities to COVID-19, but nobody's risk is zero.
Of all the uncomfortable scenarios we'd imagined with our coworkers, this is not something we ever imagined happening.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
If we were currently allowed to do go outside and house-hunt and the economy weren't so precarious, how many square feet would $500,000 buy you?
What you can and can't use bleach for, and more.
Sometimes when people don't listen, you really have to bring in the chopper to send a message to them.
Welcome to our brave new world, now please stay six feet away.
Millennials: If you can't stay at home for others, do it for yourselves.
"Anyone can aspire to be President of the United States, but few have any hope of becoming President of the Bohemian Club," Richard Nixon reportedly once said.
Don't bark, just stare — your owner will get the idea.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Coronavirus is a global economic catastrophe.
Learn your ancestry with full ancestry kit! This advanced kit digs into both regions and sub-regions to give you an accurate rendering of where you come from. Get it for $68.50 with code SPRINGSAVE15.
It's a feat that only took him 17 minutes of fiddling to accomplish.
When it comes to tracking the spread of one of the worst pandemics in recent memory, personal privacy has taken a bit of a backburner.
"We will send the police over. With flamethrowers."
The soothing space boasts a new floorplan, eggshell blue cabinets, and stainless steel countertops.
Much of the country has ground to a halt. But not all of it.
This soccer player really took one for the team.
If you're using Zoom while working from home, you should be aware of the company's questionable privacy practices, including its "attention tracking" tool.
Try Kindle Unlimited free for 30 days, and catch up on loads of digital magazines, audiobooks and ebooks. Renews at $9.99 per month.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
As social distancing measures lock down the US, Okeechobee County Commissioner Bryant Culpepper wants you to know there's a simpler solution: blowing a hair dryer up your nose. Culpepper has since apologized.
Public health officials are just beginning to grapple with the fallout from that early bungling of testing.
"Virtually" is doing a lot of work here.
The coronavirus is far more infectious than the common flu. To be precise, three to four times more. It doesn't sound like much, but it can spread to tens of thousands of people much faster.
Just because you're in the comfort of your own home doesn't mean it's okay to dial into a remote job interview wearing an old pair of sweatpants.
It would seem that the president has not gotten over the fact that Senator Romney voted against him in the impeachment fight.
Sitting on folding chairs, sofas, beds or at coffee tables for months on end can cause crippling pain.
"The government lied. They lied about everything." Historian John Barry on the 1918 Spanish flu.
Store-bought tomato sauce can be bland. With a few additions like garlic, onion, pepper flakes and butter, you can make it as close to homemade as possible.
Fans of your classic alternate-reality universe hook-ups were stunned last night after Drogon, the largest of Daenerys Targaryen's dragons, showed up on "Westworld."
When it comes to taking hallucinogenic drugs, context may matter in deeper ways than previously assumed.
We wouldn't dare try to stop him.
America's medical professionals are risking their lives. But their greatest fear is that they'll move from being part of the solution to part of the problem.
Men suffer higher rates of depression, suicide, and drug abuse than women. Many are anxious and lonely — and, as a result, they're all too often angry and violent. Wilderness Collective thinks the solution lies in open spaces, UTVs, and fireside talks. But is that enough?
Two YouTubers built an ATV out of a cheap plastic sled and have the time of their lives.
If you're like most people, you probably assume that when you flush your toilet sanitation wizards simply cast the scourgify charm as your expulsions exit the main pipe coming from your house, thereby eliminating it with little effort or expense. Here's what actually happens.
Hackers targeted an adult film star. A white hat hacker decided to help.
A man in the United Kingdom stocked up on so much toilet paper, he decided to make the most out of the resources he had to keep himself entertained.
Netflix queue running low? If you finished off most of your watch list this weekend, you'll have a few more options to replenish it with starting today.
From "Porn Gil" to "The Black Swan" and everything in between, here is our updated countdown of each episode of Larry David's masterpiece.
Hoda Muthana left the US to join ISIS. Now she wants to return home to stand trial, but the Trump administration won't let her. She is a test case for the future of birthright citizenship.
How differently the air spreads under multiple conditions — something that could help us stem the spread of coronavirus.
To kill my digital self, I had to create an army of clones.
Some daring motorcyclists in Vietnam attempted to squeeze between two trucks. It didn't end well but fortunately no one was seriously injured.
There is a certain beauty in the expanses of public space, now vacant amid the pandemic, these photos from around the world show. There is also a reminder: True beauty comes when the builders roam the built.
Photographer Daniel Kaliko found out long ago that his most interesting subjects could be found right in his home; he began to devote his time to documenting all insects and anthropods in his vicinity.
An animal sanctuary near Tampa, Florida left the cameras rolling at a jaguar enclosure and got a big surprise when they came back.