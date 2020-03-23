Recommended

EVERYTHING GOES TO SH*T

todayifoundout.com

If you're like most people, you probably assume that when you flush your toilet sanitation wizards simply cast the scourgify charm as your expulsions exit the main pipe coming from your house, thereby eliminating it with little effort or expense. Here's what actually happens.

UNPRECIDENTED

newrepublic.com

Hoda Muthana left the US to join ISIS. Now she wants to return home to stand trial, but the Trump administration won't let her. She is a test case for the future of birthright citizenship.

SCENES FROM A SHUTDOWN

2 diggs nytimes.com

There is a certain beauty in the expanses of public space, now vacant amid the pandemic, these photos from around the world show. There is also a reminder: True beauty comes when the builders roam the built.

