Man In A Wheelchair Is Given The Surprise Rope Swing Of A Lifetime
Gašper "Gap" Novak recently broke his ankles and his teammates decided to cheer him up in the best way possible.
Gašper "Gap" Novak recently broke his ankles and his teammates decided to cheer him up in the best way possible.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to Ted Yoho in a passionate address after he accosted her on the Capitol steps and called her a vulgar insult earlier this week.
Donald Trump is the gift that keeps on giving for Sarah Cooper's career.
This cat seemed very inquisitive about where its owner was taking it. We just want to bundle it up and tell it everything's going to be okay.
When people brandish shotguns in movies and TV shows, it often doesn't abide by the laws of logic or physics.
With great firepower comes great drone responsibility.
When your modern medical technology looks like something from the future.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
If current numbers hold, the Republican Party will suffer its worst defeat in the suburbs in decades — with implications reaching far beyond November.
Back in 2000, Nintendo was struggling to keep up in the gaming wars and thought the GameCube would be the answer to their troubles. They were wrong.
The owners of a laundry shop in central Taiwan have become Instagram stars for posing in garments left behind.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Gašper "Gap" Novak recently broke his ankles and his teammates decided to cheer him up in the best way possible.
The billionaire space oddity on life with Grimes and Baby X, Trump, Tesla, tunnels, short shorts, stock surges, Facebook fumbles and everything else under the sun.
Play some of Microsoft's best games on PC and Xbox with Game Pass Ultimate. Better yet, xCloud game streaming will be added at no additional cost in September.
The "secret water tunnel" is actually a syphon, and it can be very dangerous if you end up being sucked into one.
Local television stations owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group are set to air a conspiracy theory over the weekend that suggests Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top expert on infectious diseases, was responsible for the creation of the coronavirus.
On Thursday, Neiman Marcus Group announced that it will close four of its luxury department stores — including the one at Hudson Yards and locations in Bellevue, Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale — as well as 17 Last Call outlets.
A fascinating visualization of all the different sizes of the moons in our solar system.
Scientists have warned of a new "candidate pandemic virus" emerging in pigs in China. We asked an expert about the possibilities and risks of a pandemic-within-a-pandemic.
A sharply divided U.S. Supreme Court denied a rural Nevada church's request late Friday to strike down as unconstitutional a 50-person cap on worship services as part of the state's ongoing response to the coronavirus.
Turn your toilet into a true throne! SlimGlow is the world's first bidet attachment with a night light. It's easy to install and gives you a hygienic, custom bidet that glows in the dark. Get it for just $49.99 today.
With all the technological advancements made in gaming, you'd think they'd get the camera control right by now.
Calling all Swifties, Kaylor truthers and music lovers: since the sudden drop of Taylor's eighth album, written and produced entirely in quarantine, Twitter has lost its collective mind. Here's what people are saying.
Donald Trump is the gift that keeps on giving for Sarah Cooper's career.
Even in this golden age of gender-neutral grooming, they're keeping some good stuff from the fellas.
Because squeamishness about poop can be deadly.
A multi-instrumentalist goes big on Pink Floyd's most epic song.
Trump campaign staff gave out branded masks to fight the coronavirus to surrogates, but they're nowhere to be found in his campaign store.
What happens if Donald Trump refuses to accept the results of the election?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
When your modern medical technology looks like something from the future.
So much hope is riding on a breakthrough, but a vaccine is only the beginning of the end.
This cat seemed very inquisitive about where its owner was taking it. We just want to bundle it up and tell it everything's going to be okay.
For stoners, the white lighter has always been a sign of bad things to come. But, like, why, man?
"With the death of my mother, I'm angry and outraged at [Miller]."
The Nerf gun that would make you the most envied kid in the neighborhood.
The #FreeBritney movement, explained.
Get this "Kollection" of "MK11" and all of it's expansion content for just $40 on PS4, Xbox One or Switch.
We urgently need new ways to talk about public figures living with mental illness.
This week, we've got "My nouns? Adjective," imagine doing the dishes with that view, the Marco Rubio's John Lewis tribute gaffe, Trump's cognitive test meme and Lin-Manuel Miranda's lip bite.
Rep. Ted Yoho's use of vile language to describe Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is bigger than two sexist words.
How has your state's musical tastes evolved in the last 10 years?
Is Dave Franco's directorial debut "The Rental," a horror film about two couples' weekend getaway gone awry, worth streaming this weekend? Here's what the reviews say.
A network of seismic monitoring stations around the world has quantified this unprecedented period of quiet.
You can't get to Africa from Europe unless you take a ridiculously long trek around the the Sinai Peninsula. But if officials get their way, we could have the first land link between Spain and Morocco.
A former Nazi concentration camp guard was convicted of thousands of counts of being an accessory to murder and given a two-year suspended prison sentence Thursday, a court announced.
Dr. Anthony Fauci tosses out first pitch to kick off the Major League Baseball season.
This is the perfect solution for flying a kite during times when the winds are too calm.
The U.S. Navy has officially published previously released videos showing unexplained objects.
When people brandish shotguns in movies and TV shows, it often doesn't abide by the laws of logic or physics.
UC Davis scientists spent years editing a sex-determining gene into bovine embryos. In April, Cosmo arrived — and his DNA reveals how far the field has to go.
The company announced financial results for the second quarter of 2020 that showed it wasn't hit as hard as some thought during its seven-week factory shutdown in California.
Every player on the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees took a knee on opening day, in support of Black Lives Matter, prior to the national anthem.
High-profile white voice actors are relinquishing their roles as characters of color. But the departures have caused divisions among their peers.
Thirty years ago, people stopped being nice and started getting real. It's just gotten messier since.
Vox's Phil Edwards explains the key to slow motion and how it became an essential element to cinema.
Scientists from the consumer genetics company 23andMe have published the largest DNA study to date of people with African ancestry in the Americas.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.