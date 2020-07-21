Extremely Canadian Man In A Kayak Makes A Daring Rescue Of Drowning Moose Calf
Mike and his dog Spitzii make an extraordinary rescue while out enjoying nature.
Mike and his dog Spitzii make an extraordinary rescue while out enjoying nature.
We'll hate-watch a director's cut version of this.
The President was interviewed on Fox News on July 19 by Chris Wallace on issues relating to the pandemic, re-opening of the country and current political climate.
The "Last Week Tonight" show host explains why we're so susceptible to conspiracy theories, especially during a pandemic like this one, and how to identify a conspiracy theory when we see one.
Here's what unfolds when you drop molten thermite into 20-degree water.
"I wasn't expecting this for my first time watching the boat go down the canal."
We've seen footage of Mars captured by the Martian rovers before, but never in such high definition.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A Florida family opted for restorative justice over the death penalty for the man who murdered their mom. What happened next made them question the very meaning of justice.
Answer these five questions to get a better sense of where your expectations meet reality.
No, this isn't a time lapse video. It's just footage from 2018 of a river of lava moving at an unreal speed in Kīlauea, Hawaii.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
It's an astounding feat in many ways: her commitment to learning the electric guitar and her dedication to tracking the progress over four years.
The test the president boasted about passing does not measure IQ but is typically used to check for early signs of dementia.
Tensions flared on Capitol Hill this week when a Republican lawmaker challenged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on issues of crime and policing in an unusual — and decidedly personal — confrontation on the Capitol steps.
Mike and his dog Spitzii make an extraordinary rescue while out enjoying nature.
Leaked emails and an allegedly fraudulent letter mention Jan Marsalek in a bizarre attempt to purchase hacking tools.
It's hardy, contagious and risky to wild animals and pets.
if Kylie Jenner ever accused Kim Kardashian of stealing a Versace pacifier, it'd probably look something like this.
Earlier this month, CBS fired Peter Lenkov, who'd overseen a powerful fiefdom. V.F. spoke to 30 sources about what happens when a network gives somebody a difficult job, then seems to let problems pile up for years because he's making it money.
It took days to resolve anti-spam concerns that halted a July 4 test run, costing Trump donations and raising GOP fears about November.
Take your doodling to the next level with The Ultimate Creative Arts Bundle. For just $35, you'll learn how to draw like a pro.
The Wikipedia pages we clicked on the most day-by-day from the last six months.
The thinking goes that any number of abandoned industrial spaces could be used to round up civilians at a moment's notice.
"I filmed this video because my daughter raised this calf from birth and every time she comes home from school she calls him and he comes running."
Netflix's "Athlete A" and ESPN's "Heavy Medals" podcast highlight a systemic, shameful problem within USA Gymnastics and the Karolyi Ranch.
In a trove of documents published online, Roy Den Hollander directed misogynistic and racist insults at US District Court Judge Esther Salas, and expressed support for the president.
While not every word he says is an accurate representation of the language, it's still amusing to see how the German word "stardenburdenhardenbart" always does the trick.
The remarkable stories of the nine other women in the Harvard Law class of '59 — as told by them, their families and a Supreme Court justice who remembers them all.
As campuses reopen without adequate testing, universities fault young people for a lack of personal responsibility.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
You sure wish you could go back in time and un-tweet that dumb joke you made in 2009.
For this one, we really, really recommend you do not try this at home.
Don't ask "Why have poop slippers," ask instead "Why not have poop slippers?" These well-reviewed slippers are a knockout gift for kids.
"I wasn't expecting this for my first time watching the boat go down the canal."
Red tape and turf battles marked the race to create temporary hospitals for the coronavirus onslaught in New York.
Michael Cera and most of the cast of "Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World" reunited to do a table read of the cult classic.
On never leaving "The Office," his not-so-secret musical career and feng shui frogs.
What would've Zoom looked like if booted up on a Commodore 64 back in 1988?
There are myriad arguments for and against eating roadkill. Can they all be true at the same time?
We'll hate-watch a director's cut version of this.
From 1960 until her death, Patricia Stephens Due had to wear dark glasses, a symbol of her lasting trauma after being tear-gassed by police at a peaceful protest.
From the NBA to Vegas casinos, everyone's clamoring for the $299 Oura ring — but not even the startup knows if it can actually detect COVID-19.
There's a classic physics experiment that shows how water in a balloon will prevent the balloon from popping when it comes into contact with a flame. But what happens if this experiment is taken up a notch?
After years drifting toward drama, Steve Carell made a movie with Jon Stewart and a show with the "Office" creator. So why aren't we talking about them?
His role as a cherubic 10-year-old with a classic catchphrase made him world famous. He talks about how he coped with the early attention, working with Kevin Spacey and why he loves playing bad guys.
Here's what unfolds when you drop molten thermite into 20-degree water.
Many wealthy Americans insist they aren't rich, and that has profound implications in electoral politics as well as economic policy.
Late one night in March, appearing on a little-discussed ESPN radio show, Kirk Herbstreit dropped a bombshell.
We've never thought of water drops being able to take the shape of a square, but that's just us being too much of a square.
The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some of the countries that were hit hard early on, but the number of new cases is growing faster than ever worldwide, with more than 100,000 reported each day.
Both early trials showed efficacy in increasing the presence of antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 and also indicated that these prospective vaccines were safe to administer based on available information.
If money was no limit, you could live higher than anyone else in the Western Hemisphere, at the top of the Central Park Tower.
St. Louis' top prosecutor on Monday charged a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.
Each fire season can compound the trauma of the one before it.
This is a strange war story about a small village in England called Linby. After William Joyce, a Nazi propogandist, spread rumours of it being targetted the German air-force bombed it, but missed.
WitchTok is outraged over a rumor that a small group of baby witches tried to hex the moon and the Fair Folk, offending the natural order and outraging Apollo, Artemis, and a slew of other gods.
They turn out at the polls, and turn into lifelong voters. City by city, young activists are working the grassroots to make their voices count.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.