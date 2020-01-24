Man Helps Rescue And Unfreeze A Frozen Iguana
The freezing temperature had paralyzed the cold-blooded creature, and so this man set it on a side of the road where it could slowly recover under the sun.
The freezing temperature had paralyzed the cold-blooded creature, and so this man set it on a side of the road where it could slowly recover under the sun.
Matt MacMillan came to the stunning realization that his son's baby talk made an excellent instrument.
Not sure how this parent is not absolutely losing his mind laughing.
The "Mythbusters" host is like a kid in a candy shop when he gets his hands on this Boston Dynamics robot.
We were expecting a bit of a scuffle, but we weren't really expecting this.
Kyle the rooster really wanted corn and he was not afraid to show his mean streak to get closer to it
Elina Svitolina's backhand shot against Lauren Davis at the Australian Open was basically impossible to return.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
An Apartment List report reveals the cities apartment-hunters are targeting for their next move — and shows that tales of a California exodus may be overstated.
Bernie Sanders won the Joe Rogan primary. Is that good for Bernie?
During the 2020 Monte Carlo Rally, world champion Ott Tanak mishandled a turn and flew off the road, rolling down the slope in a crash that just went on and on.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
There is a hypothesis that Earth's Moon was created after a Mars-size protoplanet collided with Earth billions of years ago. Here's what that might have looked like.
Bigger than Burning Man, the PGA Tour's Waste Management Phoenix Open is the largest, most raucous event in Amercan sports.
The recording appears to contradict statements by President Trump and support the narrative that has been offered by Lev Parnas during broadcast interviews in recent days.
If you've ever found your bread to be, uh, less than portable and hard to carry around, then this is probably the hack for you.
Ever wondered if Google Ads are really worth it, but don't have the cash for an experiment? One's been done for you!
"We thought she was sick, turns out she's just a jerk."
Jon Stewart wrote and directed this political comedy that pits Carrell and Byrne against each other as political strategists of opposing parties. "Irresistible" premieres in theaters on May 29.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? LinkedIn/Facebook/Instagram/Tinder, the poet/the poetry, emojis doing things, and Bernie Sanders looking at a computer.
The Russian River flowed with a cherry red tint Wednesday after tens of thousands of gallons of fresh cabernet sauvignon wine poured into the largest tributary in Sonoma County.
Love your Nintendo Switch but prefer other controllers? The Gbros. Wireless Adapter lets you play your Switch with wired controllers for Gamecube, NES, SNES, Wii, and more. It's 25 percent off at just $14.99 today.
"My new hero is this dog that YEETED a snake into another dimension."
Ever since I moved into a Brooklyn duplex, I've struggled to blanket my space in consistent, speedy signal.
The freezing temperature had paralyzed the cold-blooded creature, and so this man set it on a side of the road where it could slowly recover under the sun.
The Cannabis Cafe is history-making. And boy is it a West Hollywood kind of trip.
Are you living in the Menlo Park area and looking for work? Do you have a university degree, "higher emotional intelligence," and the ability to "correctly quantify how much fish to purchase for five people"? You might be in luck.
We were expecting a bit of a scuffle, but we weren't really expecting this.
Unexpectedly, the Salt Lake City area beats the rest of the country by a long shot. Some areas of SLC can receive over 60 stations without interference from other stations on the same channel! By comparison, the SF Bay Area is a distant second with 50-odd stations available.
How living alone changed me — and the way I thought about home decor.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Not sure how this parent is not absolutely losing his mind laughing.
This game starts with three to six players getting stranded in a plane crash. Now, you all have to work together to survive. It only takes about 15 minutes to play a round, and it's suited for players ages 10 and up.
Maybe some video frames were missing. Maybe there was a video compression mistake. Or maybe the Matrix is glitching. Who knows?
30 years after the disaster, a photographer took photos in an area known as the "samosely," an estimated one to two hundred people who remain within the contaminated 30 kilometer radius around the power plant.
In this extensive digital archive, you can find writings, drawings and doodles in exercise books from as far back as 1773 from countries like the US, Ghana, Latvia, Brazil and Finland.
"Carpool Karaoke" is not what it seems, according to Zoli Honig, who captured video of James Corden riding around with Justin Bieber for a upcoming episode.
According to this informal survey done by Instagram account @matsurelee, everyone, um, apparently hates California?
Unlike boomers, young people are embracing planning their own funerals. It's fueling changes in the death industry.
High winds have led to tumbleweeds jumping as high as eight feet in the air, and at 1:29 in the video, you can see one taking out the photographer.
Stock traders are accused of siphoning $60 billion from state coffers, in a scheme that one called "the devil's machine."
When birds slam into aircraft, disasters can happen. Inside the world of bird-strike countermeasures, where "snarge" is the enemy.
Elina Svitolina's backhand shot against Lauren Davis at the Australian Open was basically impossible to return.
Trump's new water rules will, for the first time in decades, allow pesticides and fertilizers to be dumped in waterways.
"Podfasters" listen to their favorite pods at 1.5x, even 2x speed. But how fast is too fast?
Kyle the rooster really wanted corn and he was not afraid to show his mean streak to get closer to it
One in two American adults is in a law-enforcement facial-recognition database, often without his or her knowledge. Here, a look at how facial recognition works, who's relying on it, and for those truly concerned, how to avoid it.
It comes down to the sympathetic nervous system and a common hormone.
A surfer dad builds the room every kid that grew up on "Brink!" could ever want.
Over a decade ago, Huntington, West Virginia, endured a dose of civic fat shaming when the city was labeled the most obese in the nation. Here's how the city turned it around.
A generous policy is of little use when work culture heavily discourages men from taking time off.
Matt MacMillan came to the stunning realization that his son's baby talk made an excellent instrument.
The sci-fi thriller looks terrifying and weird and we're all for it.
The mysterious and deadly new strain of coronavirus that originated in China has infected close to 500 people. It initially has flu-like symptoms but, in severe cases, can permanently damage the lungs.
A portrait of life in a Guatemalan immigrant community in rural Ohio more than a year after nearby raids.
The explosion at a manufacturing company in northwest Houston has injured at least one person and resulted in the damage of several nearby houses.
The city is currently under partial lockdown and highways leading into the city have been sealed by government officials as the cases of coronavirus multiplies.
We're mapping the brain in amazing detail — but our brain can't understand the picture.