Man Has Charming Reaction To A Dog Pooping Mid-Sleigh Ride
One of the most important things you must do at work is to try to multitask. You can argue that the dog did just that.
One of the most important things you must do at work is to try to multitask. You can argue that the dog did just that.
Forget dongles. Dust off your soldering iron and let's convert these USB devices ourselves.
A YouTuber finds a way to hack a domestic oven to cook Neapolitan pizza.
Leif Gantvoort gets passed a makeup brush from the ether and immediately has an existential crisis.
It's only May but Su Lee has written the song of the summer.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
There's extreme social shame around doing drugs, and yet the underground drug scene is thriving in Tokyo.
One of the most important things you must do at work is to try to multitask. You can argue that the dog did just that.
The economy is in free fall but Wall Street is thriving and stocks of big private equity firms are soaring dramatically higher. That tells you who investors think is the real beneficiary of the federal government's massive rescue efforts.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
IQ tests were originally created to determine which children required individualized attention but some of their applications over history have been problematic at best.
Give people the public space they need right now.
Unlike its previous at-home episodes, last night's show embraced the existential crisis of the moment.
It is good fun, but it's also really tricky to master.
As it sends fighters to battle through the pandemic, the dominant force in MMA has been fighting allegations it abuses monopoly power.
This gorgeous book from Julia Rothman provides detailed illustrations of how everything around us actually works. 'Nature Anatomy' is a perfect introduction to the natural world for kids, but grown-ups will definitely enjoy it too.
A YouTuber finds a way to hack a domestic oven to cook Neapolitan pizza.
"Interestingly, in art, even though it is so fundamental, real-life depictions of motherhood have been underrepresented over the course of history."
She had her first hit, "Clean Up Woman," when she was only 17 and became a key player in the Miami funk sound of the 1970s.
Amazon Alexa has helped usher in the smart home revolution. But did you know you can build your own apps for it too? The Learn Amazon Alexa Development Bundle will show you how for just $25.
An analysis of five major cities by BuzzFeed News found that ZIP codes with more cases per person tended to be lower income, have more elderly residents and be communities of color.
The coronavirus has revealed to many the geography of class in America, showing that where we live and work shapes whether we live or die. Might it offer a similar lesson about where we learn?
This gentle giant has to make an adjustment when he discovers his bed has been occupied.
How meal delivery became surreal.
Restaurants expect to lose $240 billion by the end of the year, but for Grubhub, "COVID-19 is a net tailwind" for now.
Forget dongles. Dust off your soldering iron and let's convert these USB devices ourselves.
The April jobs report published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics this morning was record-breaking in every conceivable and terrible way.
A Hollywood production came to Ponca City, Oklahoma, in the summer of 1995 to make a movie about the destructive power of tornadoes. It seemed strange to some to tell a story about such a mundane detail of life.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Mother's Day is almost here, so there might not be enough time for your gift to arrive. Thankfully, there are plenty of digital gifts you can nab mere moments before your scheduled video call.
Scientists just demonstrated a promising prototype — with a catch.
There's a lot of musical talent here, but we all know that the girl dancing in the foreground stole the show.
The Antarctic expedition that didn't go quite as planned, girlhood in Gaza and other best photos of the week.
'We are the last major domestic mask company,' he wrote on Jan. 23. 'I'm just letting you know that I can help you…' The government did not take Bowen up on his offer. Even today lines that could be making more than 7 million masks a month sit dormant.
This wire goes from 126th Street to Battery Park and costs $100,000+ a year to maintain. What is it for?
When a group of schoolboys were marooned on an island in 1965, it turned out very differently from William Golding's bestseller, writes Rutger Bregman.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Leif Gantvoort gets passed a makeup brush from the ether and immediately has an existential crisis.
Pianist-singer behind "Tutti Frutti," "Good Golly Miss Molly" and "Long Tall Sally" set the template that a generation of musicians would follow
Nine disasters we still aren't ready for.
Dan Mace is dared to do a song by The Weeknd with no musical instruments, only bricks. Can it be done?
"My concern isn't actually getting open," the chef and TV personality Tom Colicchio says. "My concern is, once you're open, how do you last for a year?"
Over at Teepublic, you can find loads of beautiful, funny and straight-up chic cloth masks created by independent designers. And not only will your purchase benefit the original artists, Teepublic is also donating surgical masks to help frontline healthcare providers.
"Uh, Diane, I've noticed that Jeff is not here, he has not checked into the meeting."
The comedian had used TikTok only a handful of times before her impersonation of the president garnered 15 million views. Now it's making her rethink her routine.
The lockdowns were an expensive way to buy time to prepare massive testing and contact-tracing to lift the coronavirus quarantines. Trump's White House has wasted that time.
"When the Bronco went away, it became even more popular in its absence."
Small primary care practices are turning to crowdfunding to survive. If they don't make it, it's a loss for all of us.
His reign as one-half of the most successful act in Las Vegas history came to an end when he was mauled by a tiger onstage.
Seán Doran, a citizen scientist image processor, captured high resolution images of the sun over a week, and the result is a spectacular short film entitled "Sun Dance."
The New York Times dramatically illustrated the enormity of the economic downturn on their front page Saturday, showing how job losses in the United States from April were the worst since The Great Depression with this stunning infographic.
In Chicago, 70 of the city's 100 first recorded victims of COVID-19 were black. Their lives were rich, and their deaths cannot be dismissed as inevitable. Immediate factors could — and should — have been addressed.
In an experiment conducted by NHK in consultation with experts, the spread of infection on cruise ships was dramatically illustrated through florescent paint.
Both the human lung and a critical care ventilator are complicated pieces of machinery. We opened them up to show you how the coronavirus has changed what we thought we knew.
Reopening the economy will involve coronavirus-testing programs and contact tracing similar to those used in the adult film industry for HIV.
It's only May but Su Lee has written the song of the summer.