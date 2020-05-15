Guy Makes The No Good, Very Bad Decision To Go Down A Hill In A Toy Car
You could say he made it downhill, just not in the way he probably expected.
Skip to the 1:20 mark to see what UE5 running on a PS5 is capable of. It's… extremely detailed.
Fried rice requires a constant toss in order to avoid burning. Here's a rocking technique that'll help you perfect the method.
They're trying to put him out to pasture, and he's having none of that.
Sometimes just a minute of vacuuming or cleaning can do wonders to your day.
There's something unsettling about this video but I can't put my finger on it.
Jackson McKay put together a supercut of the X-Wing scenes from the Star Wars movies and added Kenny Loggins's "Danger Zone."
What happens when America's number one teenage content creators move in under one roof? This is the Hype House, through the keyhole.
The original cloud kitchen, ten years before it was cool.
It's an incredibly satisfying video, watching the fuel burn out on Saturn V, Space Shuttle, Falcon Heavy and the Space Launch System rocket.
The largest outdoor screen in Korea appears like a giant aquarium with a wave pool but is in fact an anamorphic illusion.
Quarantine has inspired all kinds of people to start posting on the "farmer's market of porn." But what about the actual professionals?
Sweden's outbreak has been far deadlier than those of its neighbors, but it's still better off than many countries that enforced strict lockdowns.
A raccoon performs a funny bout of gymnastics while trying to break into a man's bird feeder.
Avi Schiffmann, a teenager in Washington State, created a coronavirus tracker website that has more than 30 million visitors each day.
Sometimes when you're eating breakfast, you really have to think outside the box.
Customers trying to avoid online delivery platforms like Grubhub by calling restaurants directly might be dialing phone numbers generated and advertised by those very platforms — for which restaurants are charged fees that can sometimes exceed the income the order generates.
The Bulls logo is an icon, too — we just don't know for sure who made it.
When life imitates "Looney Tunes."
The syndrome, called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), has been seen in children across Europe and in at least 18 states, plus Washington, DC.
I hope they really do record this song.
Wildlife biologists set up spycams across Quebec and got copious amounts of adorable baby animal footage.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious.
"Two Ply Over The Cuckoo's Nest" by Katie J. Miller was the grand prize winner of KQED's Homemade Film Festival.
"This is worse and weirder than anything I've ever seen."
The Saxsquatch is vibing harder than anyone else during quarantine.
Author Florence Williams aims to find out how exposure to nature can impact our mood and overall health. From forest baths to scent therapy, this book is focused on practical solutions for a nature-starved modern population.
Julie Nolke reenacts that awkward discussion that ensues after someone asks if one is busy.
Take a look back at the entertainment legend and master of animation magic during the 1940s.
We're never going to be able to hear the lines the same way again after this.
In 1984, a man named Michael Larson won $110,237 on "Press Your Luck" — more than double the winnings of any other game show contestant in history at the time. But his success wasn't due to luck alone.
A retreating glacier is increasing the risk of a catastrophic landslide and tsunami within a few decades, researchers say.
Nick's Bar in Platteville, Wisconsin reopened following the ruling and within 45 minutes, at least two dozen people had packed the pub.
The reported numbers leave out thousands of deaths clearly resulting from the pandemic.
Both Amazon and Google run businesses that make gobs of money from things that have nothing at all to do with making gadgets. And yet, each company thinks it's important to produce consumer electronics. Why?
A state-by-state look at where the outbreak is declining, where it's growing and where it's growing the fastest.
It is, most surprisingly, a novel about love, marriage, and divorce.
Papa John's founder John Schnatter gave his TikTok fans a tour of his 40,000 square foot Kentucky property.
The COVID-19 pandemic has flipped the traditional meat hierarchy on its head, and producers are scrambling to adapt.
From immunity passports to mass testing: the science, logistics and ethics of recovering from COVID-19.
A very agile border collie swiftly leapt through this challenging series of bike corrals.
A new book reveals fresh details about the man authorities blamed for the Flash Crash that erased $1 trillion of value in a matter of minutes.
The state is combining results from viral and antibody tests in the same statistic. This threatens to confound America's understanding of the pandemic.
It's all downhill from here.
The Rijksmuseum is publishing the largest and most detailed ever photograph of "The Night Watch" on its website, making it possible to zoom in on individual brushstrokes and even particles of pigment in the painting.
Things aren't like they used to be.
Take a trip down memory lane as The Hood Internet serves up the top hits of 1986 in a funky remix.
Maybe I'm alone here, but almost two months later, I'm still thinking about a truly haunting tweet from America's favorite unlicensed counselor, Dr. Phil McGraw.
Boys will never quit fantasizing about the social events that exclude them.
In reality, Galusha Marion Cole was a little over 90 years old when he was interview, and not 103 years old, but it's still incredible to be able to capture on video an interview with a man who'd experienced the Civil War.
Essential workers are now among those being sent home testing kits for coronavirus. This involves swabbing the inside of your own nose and the back of your throat, but how useful are the results?