Man Gives His Best Friend The Gift Of Deepfaking His Face Into Movies
Over the holidays, Ollie deepfaked his friend Josh into his favorite movies.
We could listen to this all day.
Noah Kalina originally uploaded six years of progress in 2006 — and the video went viral. Here's the update.
At first she seems to love it, but then after a few gulps, she has two choice words to sum up the experience.
Guess this is the fast food restaurant Michael Scott worked at before Dunder Mifflin.
Come for the amazing athleticism of Spitfire, the record-breaking whippet. Stay for the loving relationship between him and his trainer.
If he's done it thrice, he's sure to do it the fourth time.
Brad Pitt, newly nominated for an Oscar, has been a movie star for decades. But what are his best films? We went through all his works to rank them all, including "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "Fight Club," "Seven" and more.
In order to shed weight before landing, the Delta flight to Shanghai dumped fuel - all over a playground of kids.
Standing in front of the Berkeley Pit in Butte, Montana, feels like standing at the end of the world.
They had theories as to what was inside the fish. They were all wrong.
Before 2019, it felt like the Facebook communications machine was a well-oiled, unstoppable juggernaut. Bad news bounced off of them, as they were frighteningly disciplined in how they responded to any inbound scandal. There were no leaks. No one ever broke rank. The messaging was crystal clear. Then something happened.
David Ostrom asked an Iowa court to give him 12 weeks notice to "source or forge" a katana and wakizashi for the duel.
In 2015, Faraday Future was on track to beat Tesla at its game. But as it turns out, its co-founder Jia "YT" Yueting was terrible at handling money.
A year of reporting reveals a culture of incest, rape, and abuse.
An unnamed woman recently called into work to notify her boss that she was running late because she had gotten a flat tire. She sent over a "photo" as proof of her plight. Unfortunately for her, the badly Photoshopped photo gave away her lie and sparked laughter at her job (and across the Web).
You weren't expecting some privacy while you used the toilet, were you?
Like it or not, we're going on this walk.
The next time you take your temperature, don't worry if it's not exactly what the doctor ordered — 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit is just a number.
How an elite extraction team spirited Carlos Ghosn out of Japan by studying hotel layouts and airport security.
An astonished onlooker caught one angry driver in Toledo ramming his vehicle into another.
I've had enough of the stigma associated with my disease. It's bad enough that it feels like my foot is on fire.
Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer are running circles around the winningest game show contestant ever on "Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time."
If he'd just waited five more seconds, this wouldn't have happened.
While the East Coast of the US is seeing some unseasonably warm temperatures, large swaths of Canada are experiencing some remarkably cold days, in the negative 30s and 40s.
The US Army is engineering what it calls the "Personal Heating Dexterity Device" to help warm hands and fingers in cold conditions.
Cory Zapatka explains the surprising ways that time zones affect our lives.
Read Colin Trevorrow's vision for the finale of the saga, which is far more coherent than the movie J.J. Abrams made.
The presence of Nazi flags is hard to ignore in these slice-of-life footage of Berlin in 1936.
A fringe movement of privacy advocates are experimenting with clothes, makeup and accessories as a defense against some surveillance technologies. Some wearers desire to opt-out of "surveillance capitalism," while others…
Hosting a party for the biggest day in football? Make sure that you have a TV that's up to snuff.
"I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it."
Boasting 400 active volcanoes, Jupiter's moon Io is considered the most volcanically active body in the solar system and image processing specialist Jason Perry released some eye-popping images taken by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper off the Juno orbiter.
Stephen Colbert lights into Gwyneth Paltrow's scientifically questionable products and her upcoming Netflix series, The Goop Lab.
For a moment a decade ago, the game industry looked like a very different place and Microsoft made a big bet on its Kinect motion control peripheral.
"I thought we were going on an adventure." Survivors of the death camp in Poland recall the growing realization that they were prisoners.
SPA Studios' hand-drawn "Klaus" is up for a Best Animated Feature award, and the team was pretty psyched about it.
With near-constant updates spinning out of Buckingham Palace, it's hard to keep up with the absolutely batshit quotes palace insiders are giving to press.
Almost a decade after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, Giles Price photographs those who dare to return.
Archival images from the late 19th and early 20th centuries reveal engineered labyrinths of civic optimism
The chart is simple. Actually taking care of a baby? Not so much.
Is China's social credit system a real-life Black Mirror episode? Here's what's going on.
Mia Khalifa famously earned just £9,000 over her entire career. But how much can the average star charge for a scene? And which kind of scenes pay the most?
Unlike in previous generations, hardly any formal organizations are pushing to reduce the amount that Americans drink. Some groups oppose marijuana, guns, porn, junk food, and virtually every other vice. Whatever happened to the anti-alcohol movement?
Tiny living spaces are increasingly becoming a way to add housing in big cities. But this approach seems more extreme — and has yet to receive approval from the San Francisco Planning Department.
The discovery of a legendary, lost shipwreck in North America has pitted treasure hunters and archaeologists against each other, raising questions about who should control sunken riches.
Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter have been mastering the board in the "Jeopardy!" greatest of all time tournament. See if you can answer the clues, as compiled by the fan site J! Archive, that all three of them have missed.
If Kermit the Frog gained a certain schadenfreude watching people struggle in the snow, it would be something like this.
Glass buildings are responsible for up to one billion bird deaths in the United States each year. At a time when two-thirds of North American birds are in danger of extinction from climate change, it's no exaggeration to say that glass architecture is a threat to life on Earth.
With Australia's bushfires in the news, stories about koalas claiming they're "functionally extinct" have gone viral. Here are the facts.
One new study has determined that we reach our "peak unhappiness" at age 47.2 years old in developed nations and 48.2 in developing countries.
We can feel his terror just watching this video.