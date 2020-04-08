Man Has Hilarious, Totally Effective And Not Nonsensical Warning To Cows To Not Touch His Fence Post
Well, there's no need to have a cow about this.
These techniques could prevent people from contracting secondary pneumonia which could be detrimental to their health.
"When Trump likes something that much, it's an immediate red flag."
It took him 15 hours to expose the crab hidden in the stone, but the whole process was worth it.
Dixie the fox is a cinematographer first, a pilferer second.
Do not try this at your own lake.
Seeing a walrus whistle like a human really drives home just how weird looking — and strangely like humans — walruses are.
A late-arriving wave of illness could overwhelm rural communities that are older, poorer and sicker than much of the country.
What's driving this reassessment is a baffling observation about Covid-19: Many patients have blood oxygen levels so low they should be dead.
Music-loving adolescents in Huntsville, Alabama have fun with a video camera in 1989.
Through a life of crime that spanned five decades, Linda Calvey's husbands and lovers kept turning up dead. Now she's out of prison, turning 72 today, and determined to clear her name.
Look, we get it. The central premise of this article sounds absurd. But we all need this.
When Hoda Kotb set out to interview Morgan about how he and his family was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, she probably wasn't expecting this answer to be this steamy and… weird?
The Bannatyne Manuscript is an anthology of some 400 medieval Scottish poems.
Titanium is considered to be one of the strongest metals — how does it fare against a hydraulic press?
Colbert had shared on his YouTube channel a week ago a previously unaired performance from 2016 of him singing with John Prine. Last night, Prine died of COVID-19, and so it feels bittersweet revisiting this video now.
Wes performs the Dr. Seuss' classic children's book "Fox in Sox" over Dr. Dre's "What's The Difference" beat.
Companies have halted their hiring processes, unemployment claims have skyrocketed and people navigating their state's unemployment systems right now deserve medals for their patience.
When speaking about Captain Brett E. Crozier, President Donald Trump said, "The captain should not have written a letter. He didn't need to be Ernest Hemingway."
This crisis has us living in tech billionaires' world now more than ever.
Grammy-winning singer who combined literary genius with a common touch succumbs to coronavirus complications.
A stay-at-home order isn't going to stop Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, a San Francisco-based folk rock music group, from creating one of the best music videos we have seen recently for their song "Phenom."
How did a mother of 10 and a Plano cop wind up pushing pills in one of America's richest communities?
Although it may seem like a product that we've always been reliant upon, toilet paper has not actually been around very long, and may not be as essential as we think it is. Instead, it's the product of very good marketing.
A woman waiting in line at the drive-thru caught a hilariously anxious Siberian Husky howl for its puppuccino out the window.
Nervous sharks, flight-risk octopuses and fish that walk are just a few of Dave Remsen's cases.
Wisconsin House Speaker Robin Vos told voters it was "incredibly safe" to go vote. His message, however, was somewhat undercut by his outfit.
With many stuck at home during the pandemic, Americans have been spending more of their lives online. This is how our habits have changed.
Even if you've never heard of Clearview, you likely have an online presence which means you're probably in its database.
The Einstellung Effect is a cognitive bias and it occurs when previous experiences hinder us from finding a better solution to problems.
The 15-person ranking is entertaining the nation's technorati who are eagerly browsing the list, debating its selections and staring at it in bemused horror.
Things aren't going so well for the owner of this highly-modified Porsche Carrera GT.
All you need is some string, a box and a think-outside-the-box mentality.
History shows that past pandemics have reshaped societies in profound ways.
Here's a chart that shows how the increase of average hourly wages compares to the increases in goods and services such as healthcare, tuition and housing.
The pros of living next to a national park? Easy access to nature, a chance to see wildlife up close, etc. The cons? When that wildlife wanders out of the park's front gate and nearly runs you over.
Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, Ben Affleck and a host of other stars appear in this 2009 romantic comedy, which we're revisiting on Netflix.
It took only 10 days for signs that the approach here — "elimination" rather than the "containment" goal of the United States and other Western countries — is working.
"You should say congratulations, great job, instead of being so horrid in the way you ask a question."
How a confrontation in one of the nation's Coronavirus hotspots illustrates a troubling national trend.
Netflix's "Tiger King" is the apotheosis of extreme storytelling: the more unfathomable and ethically dubious, the better.
Canadian outdoor recreationalist Greg Ovens demonstrates a curious method for hooking trout.
There are more than 150 confirmed moons in our solar system — we ranked 'em all.
In 2004, Britney Spears said she was working on an album called Original Doll, but her label denied its existence. The search for Britney's "lost album," and the freedom that still eludes her.
The actor called out bingo numbers during a virtual bingo night for elder shut-ins.
A set of photos from 1966 has left Mustang experts reeling over what this two-seater concept might be.
"While in quarantine for Covid-19, my boyfriend and I got bored and started making popping noises directed at our cat, Salvador."
The justices are forcing citizens to choose between voting and staying safe from the coronavirus. This fall's election could be no different.
There is a superior way to motivate kids and make them feel proud about their accomplishments.
Does time really flow? New clues come from a century-old approach to math.