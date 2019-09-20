Man Fixes The Worst VFX Shot In 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' And It Looks A Heck Of A Lot Better
Zamir A. Hernandez takes matters into his own hands to fix the scene where Andrew Garfield catches Zendaya from a fall.
Zamir A. Hernandez takes matters into his own hands to fix the scene where Andrew Garfield catches Zendaya from a fall.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
It's hard for people to wrap their head around the concept of things traveling faster-than-light. Cool Worlds attempts to explain and here come the paradoxes.
The US professor, now 93, on the climate catastrophe and the threat of nuclear war.
Machine Gun Kelly got more than he bargained for when he donned a fake beard and wig and asked folks what they thought about him on Hollywood Boulevard.
Hundreds of penises have competed to be 'the' official penis featured on the Wikipedia human penis entry, but only one has enjoyed a decade-long reign as the official hog of humankind.
Sometimes the Easter Bunny becomes a zombie and starts eating the brains of other bunnies. That's just life.
Zamir A. Hernandez takes matters into his own hands to fix the scene where Andrew Garfield catches Zendaya from a fall.
By his count, it is actually 37 more languages, with at least 24 he speaks well enough to carry on lengthy conversations. He can read and write in eight alphabets and scripts. He can tell stories in Italian and Finnish and American Sign Language.
Charts? Maps? Graphs? We got 'em. The Data Viz Namespace is your one-stop shop for all things data, visualized.
How bad can taking a Greyhound bus across America be? Uhhh…
Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis and other celebs push NFTs as a way for women to get rich.
When you think about it, it makes perfect sense. Who better to curate the art than those who spend the most time with it?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Joe Navarro, a former FBI agent and body language expert, reveals why video chat is a pain in the ass, the numerous secrets of eye-contact, why we talk with our hands and more.
Picking the right gym equipment can be confusing. Here's how to select the right one for your cardio workout.
We're not sure who did this, but we salute their efforts.
Dyson's new wearable gadget is an air purifier with bluetooth headphones.
Warner Bros. and DC are reportedly putting a pause on any future Miller projects.
A tour behind the scenes of Austin's Landing Strip Gentlemen's Club.
Taco Bell is always coming out with new items, and that includes beverages.
The house is flush in the middle of a Masters parking lot.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
If anyone had any doubts about the Tesla Model X Plaid, here's how it does head to head with a Lamborghini Huracan EVO.
The picture is even bleaker in Russia, where total billionaire wealth has plummeted as the country's richest are rocked by sanctions.
It's already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars through crowdfunding, and we'd want this highly portable guitar for its looks alone.
Here's why this under construction London underground station has been a logistical nightmare.
Jody Harris, a con artist from Australia, posed as an air hostess, a psychologist, but most often as a cop. Then she fell in love with one.
Not only can you save on out of season gear, there's also a good selection of spring and summer picks too.
Everyone wants to live near Central Park. Here's the cheapest available apartment that's nearby.
Viewers are derailing chats with their personal problems, and streamers feel ill-equipped to deal with their issues.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon. These are the items you liked best.
Fans of "Bridgerton" are in for a treat as Michael Wyetzner gives the most comprehensive analysis of the architecture of the mansions featured on the show.
Despite years of fantasizing about a button that would let you edit your tweets, Twitter users are vehemently rejecting the formal announcement of the feature.
"Over the course of this 60 day fitness challenge, I got stronger and saw noticeable improvements in my pushups and pull-ups. I am really happy with my at home workout routine and my overall body transformation," he said.
Washington D.C police found five human fetuses in Lauren Handy's — an anti-abortion activist — apartment last week. Turns out there were way, way more.
Why does it only feel acceptable to do so when we're dangerously burned out?
In this resurfaced clip from 2020, Jon Stewart explains why paying interns was important to improving the quality of "The Daily Show."
PureGym conducted a survey to find out which music improves your workout performance the most. Here's what they found.
The move makes Pinterest the first major digital platform to have clearly defined guidelines against climate misinformation across both user content and advertising.
"It was a certain manner of soul searching that I had done. I had changed enough as a person to where it felt like it would be a beautiful thing to have another chance," said Frusciante who rejoined RHCP for their new record "Unlimited Love."
Redistricting changed the electoral calculus in several battleground states: Some legislative chambers got more competitive, while other previously contested chambers got sewn up for one party.
The failure to take Ukraine's capital exposed surprising weaknesses in a military thought to be one of the world's strongest.
The comedian and actor delivered an impersonation of what Denzel Washington would've said to Will Smith off stage at the award show.
For years, locals had had to cook their own meals or leave the island for food.
Tom Brady knows a thing or two about staying in shape. Here's how TB12 does it.
"Is that not the saddest damn thing you've ever seen in your life?" Kimmel quipped.
Four dancers, all plaintiffs in a bombshell sexual abuse lawsuit against a charismatic teacher and his world-famous ballerina wife, speak out together for the first time.
Sure, hundreds of Bentleys and Porsches died, but what about that 1996 Prelude?