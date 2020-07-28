Man Discovers Secret Library Hidden Behind A Painting At A Client's Home
A Redditor uncovered a client's secret passageway that led to a hidden room in their house.
Come for the incredible skill Nandi Bushell obviously has, stay for the infectious joy and passion that shines through in the video.
One small attempted step for robot, one giant leap for humanity.
Great, let's go do that socially-distanced human pyramid and massage train. That makes total sense.
Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman reunite to reflect on the making of the 2005 DC Comics adaptation.
The extraordinary phenomenon of popping popcorn seen in super slow motion.
The extent of the systemic persecution and violence towards Uighurs by the Chinese government is terrifying.
The impending eviction crisis will hurt some states more than others.
A few teen outcasts from a tough school investigate an old mansion. A skeptical editor is embedded with them as they uncover the house's secrets, and reveal their own.
If planes aired this video before a flight took off, we're sure everyone would be paying rapt attention.
He couldn't post anything else until he removed the tweet in question.
Using music theory to analyze subway announcement sounds around the world.
These roommates from San Diego bought a cheap couch and discovered it couldn't fit through the front door, so they decided to take drastic action.
In an exclusive four-part series, CNN offers a rare glimpse behind the scenes at how justices on the Roberts court asserted their interests, forged coalitions and navigated political pressure and the coronavirus pandemic.
The search engine dedicated almost half of the first page of results in our test to its own products, which dominated the coveted top of the page.
For young Muslims, a new slate of dating apps have become a merger of love and tradition.
Cosmetic limb-lengthening surgery has been on the rise among men seeking to get taller, proving height expectations for men are still alive and well.
Teenage phenom Isamu Yamamoto has unbelievable skateboarding skills.
Stop contributing to the mountain of waste caused by disposable swab! LastSwab is the Kickstarter-funded reusable swab your ears will love.
Here are 13 women who have been under consideration by Mr. Biden, and why each might be chosen — and might not be.
Moderators reported seeing child pornography content "every couple hours."
We're not sure whether to scream or sing along to this.
Rite Aid used facial recognition in largely lower-income, non-white neighborhoods. The systems included one from a firm with links to China and its government
It's unbelievable how good he is at tearing up the dance floor.
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has become the subject of an internal investigation by WarnerMedia following numerous accounts of workplace problems on the long-running daytime series, Variety has learned.
Experts unpack the mystery of why some test positive more than once — and share what we know about long-term symptoms.
Bohuslav Schwab figured out how to do visual effects using chroma key with his computer.
Amid the pandemic, open plans are closing up.
Pooled testing, which can make one coronavirus test as powerful as five, is particularly useful when the infection rate is low. Its use could free up more tests for places where the virus is more widespread.
Where there's Will, there's a way.
Donald Trump promised religious voters that he would protect them with his Supreme Court appointments. The justices are not necessarily playing along.
Musician Naomi SV was recording a music video for her cover of "The Sound of Silence" when an unexpected visitor dropped in.
Arcade1Up has created a three-quarter scale in-home arcade machine with three different versions of "Street Fighter II" built-in.
I've come to Russia at age 51 to re-create parts of William Barents's third voyage to the Arctic from 400 years ago.
A billion-dollar industry silenced seemingly overnight, ringtones laid the foundations of modern mobile consumer technology and set the stage for the app store and mobile commerce as we know it today.
The tech CEO's will appear together at a congressional hearing on Wednesday to argue that their companies do not stifle competition.
We'll never be able to hear "Aaron earned an iron urn" the same way again.
Nearly an entire generation of young fishers in Tanzania had never seen or heard of a sawfish.
Only a dog could have this level of trust.
Yet with limited information from the major meatpackers on new cases at their facilities, advocates say it isn't clear whether the trend reflects a true decline.
Players report to teams Tuesday, and this offseason will be anything but normal. In light of the extraordinary circumstances, here is an FAQ on the opening of league training camps.
The country just declared a national emergency and put a city on lockdown. The person suspected of bringing in the virus, however, might be the bigger story.
We're grimacing on the outside, fuming on the inside.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Filled with movies like "Tropic Thunder," "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," and the Will Ferrell-John C. Reilly classic, the dog days of 2008 were a great time to laugh in theaters. And also one of the last.
This is what happened when the Standards of Measurement burned down in Britain in 1834.
Ex-Bikram disciple Greg Gumucio built an empire on donation-based yoga. Former employees say its image hid his harassment and abuse.
How KGB methods, tactics and operations have fueled Russia's quest for glory.
Skateboard, and all-a-round, GOAT Tony Hawk explains how certain skate spots attain legend-status, why some are difficicult to access and the legacy they leave behind.
Abortion pills aren't only more affordable, convenient and quarantine-proof than clinic-based care — they're also exceedingly safe and effective.
An estimated half of US children get them, but some orthodontists question whether they're medically necessary.
When you start to really think about Sandman's abilities in the movie, "Spider-Man 3" just makes less and less sense.
