Man Suffering From Depression Cleans His House In Therapeutic Time-Lapse
It's not always easy, trying to maintain a house when one is also suffering from depression, but we're proud of his progress here.
It's not always easy, trying to maintain a house when one is also suffering from depression, but we're proud of his progress here.
Gordon Ramsay and his family have been spending time together making videos of meals and recipes that are easy, quick and delicious.
Chael Sonnen reveals how he handles failure in his career in the ring.
The 69-year-old self-proclaimed tai chi master Ma Baoguo did not fare well in his match against an opponent twenty years his junior.
The whole process is a riveting roller coaster ride from start to finish.
The cast of "Community" did a table read of the episode "Cooperative Polygraphy" over Zoom and hilarity ensued as Pedro Pascal could not read one line in particular without cracking up.
There's something beautifully satisfying watching a cat, well, being a cat.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Our economy is built on Americans of all class levels buying things. What happens when the ability — and desire — to do so goes away?
COVID survivors are lining up to donate desperately needed plasma, but a discombobulated maze of testing, miscommunication and early misunderstandings is stopping them at every turn.
"We been in quarantine and like, I need to get out and party!"
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
From putting it in a deep fryer to sticking it in a microwave, there are many ways bacon can be cooked, but which actually tastes the best?
If your business model is to corral the largest possible herd of unicorns and make them run up the hill as fast as possible, a lot of them are going to fall into a ravine, that is just a basic theorem of Finance 101.
It took Lisa Piccirillo less than a week to answer a long-standing question about a strange knot discovered over half a century ago by the legendary John Conway.
The 69-year-old self-proclaimed tai chi master Ma Baoguo did not fare well in his match against an opponent twenty years his junior.
Reddit moderator Gallowboob is stepping away from the site after receiving doxxing and death threats.
The businessman and inventor spent a small fortune developing his idea. Then he scrapped it before the first prototype ever hit the road. Here's why.
Chael Sonnen reveals how he handles failure in his career in the ring.
It's not always easy, trying to maintain a house when one is also suffering from depression, but we're proud of his progress here.
Recent decisions have both undermined the government's legitimacy and endangered the people.
The Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook lets you write down notes, save them to the Cloud, then erase and start over. It's just about the smartest notebook around and an Amazon's Choice product.
Good to check both sides of the street in case you miss a Porta Potty sliding by.
In response to a Sports Illustrated survey on the effects of the pandemic, minor league teams made one thing clear: an American institution will never be the same.
Will "Space Force" be good? That's still up in the air (up in space?), but one thing is for certain: the cast is out of this world. "Space Force" hits Netflix on May 29th.
The actor and director on growing up with famous comedians as parents and how his father, Jerry Stiller, saw his son's career.
Masks are a new way to express ourselves, and we want to make the most of it. Every time you buy one of these masks, an independent artist gets paid, and Teepublic will donate a medical-grade mask to Direct Relief.
"By the time we're done with this MasterClass, you'll be able to load the dishwasher with maximum effectiveness."
The cast of "Community" did a table read of the episode "Cooperative Polygraphy" over Zoom and hilarity ensued as Pedro Pascal could not read one line in particular without cracking up.
STAT spoke to leading health care thinkers about how the coronavirus has shattered long-standing assumptions about health policy in the US.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
In this chapter of man-made machine versus nature, nature wins.
Everything about Korea's culture, legal system, and road network is built to make car enthusiasm impossible. These are the people who find a way.
Low passes of aircraft are not uncommon, but it's always startling to see.
Things got ugly in Chicago after Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and virtually every other important figure of its dynasty was shoved out. Here's a deep dive into wreckage left behind after the 1998 championship run.
Car traffic took a big dip beginning in late March, and headlines celebrated clean air around the U.S. But an NPR analysis of EPA data tells a more troubling story.
Here are some tips from experts about cheering yourself up when you're in a funk.
Like many around the world, Japanese photographer Takuya Nishimura is currently following stay-and-work-at-home protocol as a countermeasure against the novel coronavirus.
Mistrust, a disorganized response and a president who thought his spring would be a coronation. What could possibly go wrong?
Many phantom limbs were harmed in the making of this video.
Dr. Steven Levine, New York plastic surgeon, on the plastic surgery requests he has gotten during quarantine.
Fed up with the rising cost and declining quality of Apple laptops, I migrated to Microsoft. It has been both a total joy and a complete pain in the neck.
You don't need to understand Dutch to be able to sit back and enjoy this peculiar video of a man living with a nest of eagle owls, one of the largest owls in the world, setting up their home right outside of his window.
Can "mmm whatcha say" escape "The O.C." and become something timeless?
The coronavirus killed corporate culture. Get used to working from home.
This modified Honda Civic recently broke records during a quarter-mile run. For reference, a top-end Tesla Model S on Ludicrous mode can do 0-60 in about 2.3 seconds.
The whole process is a riveting roller coaster ride from start to finish.
If you've ever thought George Clooney comes off as a extremely likable kind of guy in many of the roles he plays in films, well, it turns out that part at least isn't really an act.
We were expecting a flattening, but not a decapitation like this.
Yes, it's time-consuming. No, it's not hard. Yes, you'll learn something.
As if the pandemic isn't enough, people are wondering if climate change will cause pathogens buried in frozen ground to come back to life as the Arctic warms. How worried should we be?
A Zoom meeting led by Michael Scott would, understandably, be a bit of a disaster.
Despite the great scientific strides in diabetes care, the rate of amputations across the country grew by 50% between 2009 and 2015. Diabetics undergo 130,000 amputations each year, often in low-income and underinsured neighborhoods. Black patients lose limbs at a rate triple that of others.
I started "Taco Bell Quarterly" out of frustration with rejection. I had racked up over 100 rejections from literary agents, who had shown zero response to the essay collection I was peddling.
With a little patience and less than $100 in building material, this craftsman constructed a dowel table.
Light travels at a staggering 186,282 miles per second, but even with the speed of light, the distance between Earth and Mars seems incredibly vast when you watch the travel take place in this data visualization.
Once you are in the shuttle and strapped in, you are just waiting until the rocket lights. Everything is still until that rocket lights. Then you are really going somewhere.
How well can tempered glass fare against the full force of a bowling ball?