Man Builds The Ultimate Picnic Box With His Bare Hands
A man, sick of lackluster picnics, builds an epic sport utility box.
A man, sick of lackluster picnics, builds an epic sport utility box.
Samy Jacobsen captured this extraordinary footage of a waterspout form off the highest sea cliff in Suðuroy.
YouTubers unbox a $10,000 pencil and test it out. Was it worth it?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
As a teenager, he went to prison for selling ecstasy, but now his MDMA research is debunking the bad science that got him there.
A man, sick of lackluster picnics, builds an epic sport utility box.
Paying minimum wage workers $1 more per hour might save lives, according to new research. The increases appear to have the largest effect when unemployment is high.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
While on break for the holidays, high school students from Michigan built the world's tallest toilet paper pyramid — at 16 feet 3 inches and 5/8ths of an inch.
2019 was a very hot year, with global average temperatures the second highest on record, by less than one-tenth of a degree Fahrenheit behind 2016.
We are a social species, but we are also autonomous beings who enjoy exercising free will and independent choice.
The old adage 'you get what you pay for' has never been more real in this demonstration of cheap paint versus a professional job.
John Mulaney's children's special on Netflix manages to nail the social isolation that comes when kids are too choosy with what they eat.
Seeing all of these plucky female touchstones in one Insta post stoked already-swirling comparisons between the two works.
It's what you always feared what would happen when you're on a ride like this — a whole seat falling off while the ride is in motion — but in this case, it actually happened.
The automobile industry will look a lot like the airline industry if manufacturers don't rethink their offerings. Enter the un-car.
Facing a future of fire, drought and rising oceans, Australians will have to weigh the choice between getting out early or staying to fight.
Sick of ads and distractions cluttering your web pages? Reader Mode Pro is the Chrome extension that lets you cut through the noise to read what you want without distraction. Get it now for 60 percent off at just $9.99.
Social media influencer Tavo Betancourt gets exposed for cheating on a Super Mario Bros. speed run.
Unconventional Sunday services, the perils of making the world's finest fabric and more best photos of the week.
Like Alfred Hitchcock's "Rope," "1917" utilizes a number of tricks to fool the viewer into thinking the film is one continuous long take.
Pick up the NSFW version of "Unstable Unicorns," and game night with your pals will get pretty raunchy.
The most commonly-used word in English might only have three letters — but it packs a punch.
Only 12 goalies have ever scored a goal in the NHL, and Rinne is the first since 2013.
This two-to-four player game is one of the best translations of the Star Wars franchise into board game form. There are countless competitors, but this is the one you'll want to start with.
On paper, it looks like Scott Larsen is doing better than his father was at the same age. At 29, Larsen has a college degree and earns more money, but he doesn't feel he's moving up in the world.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A visualization of the major events on planet Earth during its 4-billion-year history.
A presidency in crisis, a nation on the brink of war — and a White House press secretary who was largely out of sight.
Sam Battle builds a synthesizer using a retro Sega Mega Drive and a GEN MDM.
You can do most of these things. What about your kids or grandkids?
A spokesperson confirmed: "We concluded that we need to move in a different direction and are putting a new lens on the series."
A man from Lorain Furniture & Appliance in Cleveland, Ohio gives a demonstration on some very old equipment and suds.
A major new poll out shows Bernie Sanders leading the pack in Iowa.
George Luber says he was kicked out of the CDC's climate program for fighting censorship. But shortly before that, five women on his staff had accused him of sexist behavior and being a bad boss.
Nero was suffering from asthma and his owner quickly raced to the vet but not before hearing a torrent of cries for help.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the Golden Globes in 2021, Poehler announced onstage at NBCUniversal's Televison Critics Assn. press tour Saturday.
Jupiter is the latest Service as a Service platform from Silicon Valley
Poor Eve Dubois. So close, yet so so far.
I volunteered for the first squirrel census in the city. Here's what I learned, in a nutshell.
The boom in copyright lawsuits is rattling the music industry — to the point where some artists and songwriters are spending tens of thousands of dollars on insurance policies
Nick Uhas designed an aerodynamic life-sized paper airplane and gave it a test flight off a mountain.
We picked destinations to inspire you, delight you and motivate you to explore the world.
How can I alleviate the impact of my tech purchases, particularly mobile devices?
Star Wars superfan Sekani Solomon created an extraordinary animation of a day in the life of a stormtrooper.
This guy was busted for running an illegal backyard fuel business.
"It doesn't seem like he's going to rack up the delegates he needs," Ken Martin, Minnesota's Democratic State Party Chairman.
Morro Bay Harbor Patrol, with the help of veterinarians and other marine biologists, help reunite a baby otter with their mother.
Just three days into his internship, Wolf Cukier discovered a new planet.
In the Samoan archipelago, experts are using new technology to unlock ancient secrets of a long-lost pyramid.
This Rusfol AR-15 lock is embarrassingly — and dangerously — bad.
In Conversation with One of America's Iconic Architects.
"With caucuses and primaries now about to begin… we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now," she wrote.
According to YouTuber Nerdstalgic, the creative issue surrounding all Disney movies is an issue about "intertextuality."