HELL ON WHEELS

1 digg lexic.co

The new Mac Pro is a fanastic machine. It's arguably the best workstation money can buy, with a forward-looking architecture that should satisfy any professional in need of massive performance. It's also a sign of Apple's decline under Tim Cook.

FOLLOW THE WHITE DASH ROAD

1 digg amusingplanet.com

After two years of testing, a new futuristic train that runs on virtual tracks was launched for the first time in Yibin, in the province of Sichuan, China. Instead of steel tracks, these tram-bus-hybrid run over tracks painted on the asphalt in white.

THINGS THAT MAKE YOU GO HMMM...

1 digg

As Donald Trump faces the brink of impeachment in the House of Representatives, CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer unearthed a fascinating interview he gave back in 2008, where he called Nancy Pelosi a "very impressive person" and opined that Bill Clinton should not have been impeached over "something totally unimportant" but George W. Bush should have over the war.