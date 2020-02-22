Man Builds A Space Rocket Out Of 1 Million Matches And Lights It
A YouTuber shows the many hours it took to build a space rocket made entirely out of matches — only to quickly watch it burn into oblivion after a few short minutes.
When an opponent taunted MMA fighter and "Survivor" contestant Ana Maria Pal, she did not shrug it off — instead breaking his nose with a headbutt.
One wrong move and you're in big trouble. Luckily, Angus Sellen makes all the right moves here.
It was one small move, but it ended up having a disastrous domino effect.
YouTuber Cleetus McFarland bought an abandoned racetrack — and he and his crew are having some fun cleaning it up.
A resourceful LEGO fan built a fully functional custom built Firewood Factory.
Skip the haunted house, this place will surely creep you out.
Lawsuits, mountains of unsold leggings, and families drowning in debt: the tumultuous story behind a multilevel marketing brand that promised millennial women a pathway to financial freedom.
As Judith's pregnancy stretched past 44 weeks, she grew worried. But rather than seeking medical assistance, she turned to extreme online freebirth communities.
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper sparred with Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich on Friday after he declared himself a "political prisoner."
The majority of cyclists in The Netherlands don't wear helmets. Why are they so lax about safety?
Even as their fathers get increasingly vicious with each other.
Take a tour behind the mind-blowing special effects that went into The Mandalorian's backdrop.
If the world's population grows to 10 billion by 2050 as projected, the world will need to produce 70 percent more food. Without major changes to the food system, that would result in a catastrophic increase in greenhouse gas pollution.
Where the former president used to grow crops, 3,852 solar panels were put up to capture the Georgia sunlight, providing more than 50 percent of Plains' energy
Before you could buy an electric car, you had to build one. A YouTuber explains, after 90,000 miles on the road, how he built his homebrew EV.
Judged by the standards of the climate crisis, the sum is pathetically little — practically speaking, almost nothing.
What do Americans frequently Google about other states?
You know you can get started in the world of 3D printing for under 200 bucks?
An experiment to find the maximum tolerable dose of media, with the public as the lab rats.
We all have certain foods we're grossed out by, so do pro chefs, here's them eating it.
Some simple steps to becoming a successful stand-up comedian, casually explained.
Lise Meitner is probably the most important researcher you've never heard of.
The E/V Nautilus caught this adorable flapjack octopus at the bottom of the ocean.
Donald Trump's senior adviser has been the true driving force behind this Administration's racist agenda. How far will he go?
People love fancy Slim Jims.
A man who was really obsessed with Huey Lewis and the News back in the day discovered all of the chiptune-esque covers of his songs he created on Commodore 64 with the "Music Construction Set" program and uploaded them to YouTube.
New research has revealed that the common ancestor of Neanderthals and Denisovans interbred with its own predecessor, a population of "superarchaic" hominids.
If unfair labor practices are happening at brands that are generally making a concerted effort to do things right, is there any hope for the industry at large?
If you unexpectedly died, would your cat consume your flesh? Some studies suggest yes.
In her re-election campaign, Mayor Anne Hidalgo says that every Paris resident should be able to meet their essential needs within a short walk or bike ride.
As the thinking goes, millennial and Gen Z professionals have different values — and companies need a whole new approach to recruit and keep them.
The echo effects here are, well, amazing.
Millions of Americans survive without checking or savings — many of them men like Adam and Henry, who straddle the poverty line while living off Venmo and cash.
A decades-long quest, bordering on obsession, leads one man to a small village in the Sierra Juarez—and, perhaps, to the Hill of the Jaguar.
Gayageum prodigy Luna Lee performs a cover of the Lil Nas X standard on her Korean zither-like string instrument.
On the morning of January 9th, 2017, Anthony Montwheeler kidnapped his ex-wife Annita Harmon near her home in Weiser, Idaho, and drove 20 miles across the state border to Oregon.
No one ever said that it'd be easy for a tech company to break into television, but surely no one expected it to be this rough.
All the credit in the world to BYU student-athlete Zac McWhorter, who seems to be taking the 18 stitches to his scrotum as well as a person can.
Apart from Bernie and the billionaires, the Democratic presidential field is hurting for cash.
Home values in these five cities are predicted to rise over the long term, making them top picks if you're interested in real estate investment.
In a first for quantum physics, University of Otago researchers have "held" individual atoms in place and observed previously unseen complex atomic interactions.
Pilots and aviation experts say spatial disorientation could have played a role in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.
McDonald's is releasing six candles that, burned together, make your home smell like a Quarter Pounder.
A classified briefing to House members is said to have angered the president, who complained that Democrats would "weaponize" the disclosure.
A former Disney World employees describes working her way up from playing Winnie the Pooh to Mulan and Pocahontas.
It's not an uncommon phenomenon, but it's still curious to see an egg that only has a membrane holding it intact instead of a shell.
Tax exemptions, labour exploitation and explosive growth: how Jeff Bezos made Amazon one of the world's biggest companies.
Parker has found a very creative way to keep himself endlessly entertained.