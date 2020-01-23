Recommended

WHAT DO YOU SEE, BERNIE?

It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? LinkedIn/Facebook/Instagram/Tinder, the poet/the poetry, emojis doing things, and Bernie Sanders looking at a computer.

BECAUSE IT MIGHT BE ABOUT TO DIE

Sometime this week, you might walk outside in broad daylight, look up at the sky, and see a luminous orb as bright as a full moon. Only it wouldn't be the moon. It would be something far more explosive: the dazzling aftermath of a cataclysm hundreds of light-years away — the supernova of Betelgeuse.