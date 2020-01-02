Man Builds A Civil War Era Harpoon Launching Mouse Trap And Tests It Out
Shawn Woods builds an insane-looking vintage mouse trap from vintage patents.
Using legos, a Star Wars enthusiast recreated the set from "The Empire Strikes Back" and additionally motorized it with power functions.
Marques Brownlee is blown away by the beautiful design of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro but without access to Google Apps, he would never recommend it.
Teach a man to fish with a power drill and you feed him for a lifetime.
Nature photographer David Weiller spotted this extremely camouflaged bug in the Amazon rainforest.
Silva successfully rides a hoverboard and makes it all look easy.
You'd expect that if you tapped a button, something was supposed to happen, right?
G4S subsidiary ArmorGroup hired Afghan warlords who battled with U.S. Marines. It ended with one of the worst civilian casualty disasters of the war.
Imagine a calendar that is the same every year — sort of.
A YouTuber takes a deep dive inside the wacky experimental ASCII art-based game ASCIICKER.
Julia Edelman and Olivia de Recat imagine a breakup conversation between a meditation-app subscriber and the app.
Starting in the '80s, the rise of finance set forces in motion that have reshaped the economy.
Mercedes-Benz took away the title of the world's top-selling luxury vehicle from the German auto company back in 2016. Why has BMW been in decline?
US Chief Justice John Roberts will be a central figure in the ongoing drama of the Donald Trump presidency in the coming months.
The city acquired the 600-plus acres of Hays Woods, once used for mining and munitions, in 2016, but the work of restoring the land has only just begun.
When Missouri's Twin Rivers medical center closed, executives claimed it was a "consolidation" with a new facility. But residents say it points to a healthcare crisis.
An osprey in mid-hunt, the curious ways Americans celebrate Christmas and more best photos of the week.
"The twenties" is super legit-sounding and it's so old school. The 40s are old. The 30s even more so. But nothing is older school than the Roaring 20s.
On the outside, the mansion looks normal enough. But once you venture inside, that's when the fever dream truly begins.
An "oddly satisfying experiment" finds that adding a little milk can make see-through Coca-Cola.
The acting and quick-thinking of these Disneyland actors is just off the charts.
On Thursday, a US airstrike in Baghdad killed Qassim Suleimani, the head of Iran's Quds Force and one of the most powerful men in Iran and the Middle East. What happens now?
In the new book "Appalachian Reckoning," dozens of mountain voices combine to talk back to J.D. Vance's best-selling "Hillbilly Elegy." Today, an exclusive story from its co-editor and a powerful essay (which involves Granny, her .38 pistol, and some coal trucks) excerpted from the book.
Sometimes to find the treasure you have to dig into the junk.
Rian Johnson's star-studded whodunnit has succeeded by exceeding people's expectations for what they'll find at the movie theater.
Skateboarder Simon Isaksson sees your childhood Hot Wheels loops and would like you to know that he can do that, too.
Bernie Sanders is gambling that the strategy that won him a mayor's race in Burlington, Vermont, and broke the back of the local establishment, can be scaled nationwide.
It's not too early to examine which future presidential candidates had the best 2019 — and what to watch from them next.
The bushfires in Australia have been a catastrophic natural disaster. According to the Daily Telegraph, as of January 2, approximately 5.9 million hectares of land has been burnt in Australia — for perspective, that's more land than Denmark and The Netherlands.
Now that it's 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
When presented with facts, Americans generally become more accurate. The question is: Are they consuming enough of the right information?
They are called vault lights and they've been used to illuminate a lot of iconic architecture projects.
With more than a month still to go in the fire season, the government announced a large-scale use of military assets, a deployment not seen since World War II.
After "Project Runway" judges said they couldn't see Karlie Kloss wearing contestant Tyler Neasloney's outfit, he sniped back, "Not even to dinner with the Kushners?"
The tax agency, Justice Department and Congress have all taken aim at a much-abused deduction exploited by wealthy investors. Yet the crackdown is having minimal impact, costing the Treasury billions.
With close to 7,500 brewing companies currently operating in the U.S., picking favorites is difficult.
Sometimes the most ingenious design is the one hiding in plain sight.
Cybersecurity experts have been warning about the emergence of digital disinformation.
Only now, with the plane indefinitely grounded, are we beginning to see the scale of its effects.
Honestly, with the way they are driving, we're surprised they haven't taken down more mailboxes on the way.
How do you build up a business when you're making 10 bucks an hour and bartending on the side?
"Cats" director Tom Hooper's team tinkered with "improved" VFX until the last minute and enlisted Lion King veterans to work on "refining" what became a $100 million bomb.
Online application forms is where all job aspirations go to die.
Letizia Battaglia risked her life to tell these grim stories of violence and corruption, considering it her duty to show the brutal truth.
The chip's complex design was generated by a computer. "If you look at the design, no human engineer would have come up with it."
