Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

FAST AND DUBIOUS

2 diggs vox.com

In the far reaches of the country, tucked away near the ocean, some people are going out of their way to avoid the many pleasant things life has to offer. Online movies. Rich foods. Friendly conversations. Eye contact. No, these people are not monks. They're adherents of a different gospel: a hot new Silicon Valley lifestyle trend called dopamine fasting.