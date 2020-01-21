Man Attempts To See What Kinds Of Loose Objects Australia's Post Office Will Or Won't Mail
If you've got enough postage, it seems that you can mail almost anything down under as Aiden McNamara explores in this quirky documentary.
During his interview with Bari Weiss, Joe Rogan announced he was "probably" going to vote for Bernie Sanders. At 35:16 in the interview, he explains that Sanders has been consistent his entire life and that he "likes him a lot."
It's such a simple, silly premise and yet anything works with Sam Elliott's voice and mustache.
Why companies like Microsoft and Apple want you to stop using passwords.
"Two cops approached my car and claimed that I failed to clear the red light (it is legal to enter an intersection anytime before the light turns red). I told them that I had it all on dashcam."
Denmark and Finland are consistently voted the happiest countries on Earth. What do these countries have that is missing in America?
It's quite a feat of engineering, but it's not nearly as terrifying as we had imagined.
If it looks unreal, it's because Vantablack isn't actually a color, it's a form of nanotechnology. It was created by the tech industry for the tech industry, but this strange dark material would also go on to turn the art world on its head.
It's tempting to look at The Family International's high profile roster, and simply write it off as another Madonna-Kabbalah-meets-Tom-Cruise-Couch-Jumping cult. The truth is more disturbing.
And that's just one of the safe's security flaws.
The city has already reached "functional zero" for veterans and the chronically homeless. Next up: youth, families and everyone else.
SmileDirectClub, which sells teeth aligners online, has worked to limit information about customer dissatisfaction.
There's nothing like a last-second block in a rivalry game to… spark the worst brawl in college basketball in years.
"We pulled off a serious cinematic sting, maybe even a whole new genre."
There's big business in crudely re-recorded karaoke versions of pop songs.
The debate over Senate rules opened up a small victory for Democrats
TSLAQ is an informal collection of obsessives pushing back against the cult of Elon.
It's like a capitalist dream gone completely haywire.
"Photographs have always been a way to cheat death."
This dog is the polar opposite of the "squirrel!" dog from "Up."
The beloved actor, screenwriter, director, author and historian was known as the famed troupe's underrated but passionate heart.
A dog got the ride of its life when their owner went for a swim and they accidentally triggered the boat to spin circles for 20 minutes.
Impeachment is upon us, and this is the singular question on the minds of Americans watching Donald Trump's trial unfold: can senators truly drink milk on the floor?
A stray remark overheard at a New Orleans racetrack inspired an enduring nickname.
For years, the company has moved billions in profits to Puerto Rico to avoid taxes. When the IRS pushed it to pay, Microsoft protested that the agency wasn't being nice. Then it aggressively fought back in court, lobbied Congress and changed the law.
With less than a week to go before the curtain rises, the Recording Academy has been waging a messy legal and public relations battle with its own CEO, Deborah Dugan, who was placed on administrative leave on January 16.
Students Sandralee Zinzen and Nicolas Nivesse produced this short film about a young girl who freaks out at the way her body looks.
Most of us have limited choices about how to pay the bills, so it's easy to see why we rarely put our work lives into a moral framework. But maybe we should.
Overharvesting and habitat loss endanger most of the world's freshwater "megafauna." But many species may yet be saved.
Pain comes in many types that each require specialized treatment. Scientists are starting to learn how to diagnose the different varieties.
Is he a white-collar criminal and corrupt politician, as federal prosecutors allege? Or is he one of the best mayors in Fall River history, as he insists?
"I murdered this man, welcome to Virginia."
How the president's reckless fixation on immigration threatens to shatter democracy.
Texas has sent hundreds of prisoners to more than a decade of solitary confinement. Many of these prisoners aren't sure how — or if — they will ever get out.
If you're looking for a way to waste time at the office, look no further than Andrei Kashcha's City Roads project.
The air-to-air footage of this Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 in flight takes our breath away.
Taken mostly throughout Russia, Myakishev's projects tend to focus on unassuming subjects as they navigate their daily lives.
Cengiz Yar has seen a few things in his time. But it was away from the frontlines that he came to value a universal right: having a patch to call one's own.
The half-used ink cartridge wouldn't print until it was re-enrolled in the "HP Instant Ink" program for $4.99 per month.
Snooker is one of those sports that relies on absolute silence during match play, which makes it ripe for, uh, disruption.
According to Insurify, here are the most popular vehicles in all 50 U.S. states.
New research shows that tropical "walking sharks" appeared just 9 million years ago, making them the most recently evolved shark on the planet.
Girl meets boy. Girl beats boy.
Baby Yoda's cultural predecessors include Mike Wazowski (from "Monsters, Inc."), Shrek and Kermit, which led one internet user to ask — what would it look like if you combined these characters?
Wolves, avalanches, and months of solitude: a glimpse into life in the Caucasian wilderness.
Getting social media love can save independent stores — sometimes.
Programmer Davor Jordacevic had a little fun with Google's Cloud Vision API artificial intelligence by giving it a spiraling image of the famous rabbit-duck illusion.