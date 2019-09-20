Man And Woman Test Out Who Their Dog Loves More. The Results Are Comically Obvious
The devotion is very one direction.
Get ready for some new MacBook Pros, macOS Monterey and maybe new AirPods.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
There's something incredibly satisfying about watching various objects, from a Rubik's cube to a baseball, being thrown through glass windows.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
From cockroaches to bedbugs, here's how to practically — and mentally — take care of the pest infestations in your home.
Here's what happens to people's bodies and brains when they stop watching porn.
UFOs aren't the first phenomena humans have wanted to take on faith.
Cheating is more common and complicated than we realise.
Luckily, none of the sports fans were injured.
You can just imagine the pitch: "The vagina candle woman is going to have a frenzy of orgasm chats with stunned couples in crisis."
Parents across the country have questions. Schools and daycares are open again, but COVID-19 is still here and without access to an authorized vaccine, children under 12 are at a higher risk of getting sick. What activities are safe?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The US government came up with a value of human life while crunching the numbers on the number of lives certain policies would potentially save. Here's how they ended up with the figure of $10,041,645.
He blew the doors off in the 60s as part of an upstart generation of actors. As he releases a new film and tries his hand at novel-writing, is he about to make a clean getaway from the movie business?
Jon Stewart appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" and reminded Jake Tapper that autocracy was not purely the domain of Donald Trump.
The truth behind the "Hard to Kill" rumor that Seagal was made into a star so super agent Michael Ovitz could prove just how powerful he was.
The Sonnenalp's Victor Rossi shares his favorite restaurants, bars, shops and more around the legendary ski town.
A sociologist walks us through the moment when an online community starts becoming disturbingly similar to a full-fledged cult.
What is it like to go without a partner when you long for one — and when even a fleeting sexual connection feels impossible?
No one actually owns memories, and even these change with time and perspective.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Many former "teacher's pets" put pressure on themselves to maintain the level of success they achieved as a kid, which can lead to burnout later on.
Someone unearthed a hilarious anecdote Rowan Atkinson told Graham Norton in 2018.
We all have loved ones who buy everything they want well before the gift-giving holidays come around. Now we must find items they don't even know they want yet.
Millennials grew up hating their bodies. Does Gen Z have to be the same?
The Heihe-Tengchong Line, which divides China diagonally, is the most important imaginary border that you should know about.
No need to feel frumpy in the fall. Billy Reid has a selection of some incredibly stylish sweaters, pants and shirts that look distinguished as all hell.
These food TikTok accounts with ASMR-inspired videos give "brain food" a new meaning.
Jay Leno takes a ride in this unusual three-wheeled electric car that claims to have 1,000 miles of range.
Need to zone out a bit to think through your problems? This spinning desk toy from Mezmoglobe is a must-have.
Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century and the early years of the 21st, has died from complications from COVID-19, his family said on Facebook. He was 84.
Pete Davidson is often mistaken for actor Rami Malek, so having the duo impersonate each other was a twist of genius.
Bald eagles, bison and… big cats?
Marissa Lanuza, Judith Greentree, and Laurie Birmingham gave the performances of a lifetime as library ladies in this 2011 skit from IFC's genius satirical comedy "Onion News Network," and the internet is finally taking notice because of its hyperrealism.
A doctor describes the moment he went to the aid of an elderly Newcastle United supporter who collapsed near him.
With David Gordon Green successfully relaunching "Halloween," other horror staples might go the same route.
We're not sure who pitched this during the pre-show brainstorming meeting, but give that person a raise.
Podcasts continue to operate outside the platform-dominated internet. Spotify's ambitions are changing that, for better or worse.
Todd Haynes, the director of a great new documentary about the influential 1960s band, discusses the group's erotic charge, their dismantling of masculinity and why frontman Lou Reed remains a fascinating mystery.
Robert Pattinson is giving us all goosebumps as the latest actor to become the caped crusader.
From backyard weeds and vines to wild pigs and fish, the list of invasive species runs long. Adding these plants and creatures your menu could help native ecosystems.
After being turned away from a Texas clinic, a 26-year-old mother went to Oklahoma for an abortion. We went with her.
"I wonder if anyone tried to warn people about this before," Chris Redd says in character as the fallen NFL star in a hilarious "SNL" cold open.
No, it's not rap. It's a vocal style that some of the most heralded rock bands of the year have adopted. (And yes, the Germans have a word for it.) But why is it having a moment?
This delicious rub is a perfect addition to steak, fish, burgers and any other protein that could use a quick boost in flavor.
Joey and Sean attempt to get you to move to their "up and coming city" with the power of buzzwords.
An oral history of Mac Miller's 2014 mixtape "Faces," excerpted from "The Book of Mac" by Donna-Claire Chesman. The author's essay is the introduction and the oral history includes Josh Berg, Thudercat, E. Dan and Big Jerm.