Woman Cleverly Makes A Tiny Kitchen Out Of A Suitcase
Some people bring their own beer, she can bring her whole kitchen.
Some people bring their own beer, she can bring her whole kitchen.
It's not every day that you get to see a glimpse into military operations like this.
For decades green and blue screens have been the go to for special effects in movies. However, the use of LED screens is gaining pace because of its cost efficiency and overall ease during the filming process.
You can see how things got a little overboard here.
He thought his 700cc Yamaha Grizzly would be enough to lift a forklift out of the mud it was stuck in. He was wrong.
What if instead of gasoline, we tried to run our cars on lighter fluid?
Please do not do this, unless you want to lose a limb.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Britain has recorded the highest excess death rate of any country and is forecast to suffer the worst economic recession.
James Regan swindled his way through the city's monied classes. The problem was, he seemed to believe his own lies.
Please do not do this, unless you want to lose a limb.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A Reddit post riffing on a famous "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" line was taken quite literally by Fox News in their reporting on the Seattle autonomous zone.
Not only is Mothman a hero for the working people — he can absolutely get it, too.
We can't even blame coronavirus for this one.
Some people bring their own beer, she can bring her whole kitchen.
After spending millions to get him on the court, judicial activists are feeling betrayed.
The comedian chats about his recently released projects, "The King of Staten Island" and the new season of "F Is For Family."
Apart from some historically specific references, this speech holds just as much — perhaps even more — resonance 30 years ago as it does right now.
In the five years since Jon Stewart left "The Daily Show," American politics has been in a state of constant turmoil and he has remained mostly out of the spotlight.
De Bono's popular theory is textbook pseudoscience: unsound, untested and derivative of real (unacknowledged) research.
Having trouble getting a full-body workout while you're isolated at home? The Chopper is the ultimate at-home workout tool, endorsed by professional basketball players and football players alike.
Nothing to see here, just stampedin' through Yellowstone National Park.
Stewart Adams' headache subsided — and his over-the-counter pain reliever became one of the world's most popular medications.
It costs only a little over $900 on Alibaba, but how smoothly can this electric car drive?
Behold, the mystery of a singular hidden fang.
The game has evolved. It's gotten quicker and smaller. But when it comes to range — it's only gotten longer.
There are many scary things about going down a waterfall in a kayak, but being stuck in the middle of one because of a protruding stone is not something we'd imagine people experiencing.
He thought his 700cc Yamaha Grizzly would be enough to lift a forklift out of the mud it was stuck in. He was wrong.
Those who can afford it left the city, shining a spotlight on class divisions in the media.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
It's not every day that you get to see a glimpse into military operations like this.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The aircraft still wears its factory coating and has crude alterations, but its ownership history is just as curious as its configuration.
What if instead of gasoline, we tried to run our cars on lighter fluid?
And therein lies the problem.
Amazon is currently offering up discounts up too 30 percent on a swath of PNY's storage devices.
Which will prevail, a 100,000-lumen flashlight or Singularity V3, the world's blackest material?
The organization's move to ban the confederate flag from NASCAR properties is both simple and seismic.
We've heard this bland PR statement from corporations that they'll launch an internal investigation when they've been accused of wrongdoing, but here's what the businesses are likely thinking behind closed doors.
"We were shut out of our rooms… I really don't know what's next."
Even locals who believe climate change is real have a hard time grasping that their city will almost certainly be flooded beyond recognition.
You can see how things got a little overboard here.
I just wanted a tall, cold, refreshing glass of water at 3am only to be greeted by an atomic countdown on my trusty cold water and ice dispensing pal.
The president's niece Mary Trump is set to publish a tell-all this summer — and to reveal that she was a primary source for The New York Times' investigation into Trump's taxes.
There's only room for one water-drinker under this roof.
Don't call it "defunding." But cities across the US have been finding new ways to respond to social problems that don't solely rely on sending in armed cops.
Pete Davidson stars in his biggest movie role to date, available now through Video On Demand. Is the movie any good?
For decades green and blue screens have been the go to for special effects in movies. However, the use of LED screens is gaining pace because of its cost efficiency and overall ease during the filming process.
Missouri health officials discovered no new coronavirus cases after two infected hairstylists served dozens of clients at a Great Clips hair salon.
Garrett Peck on the disruptive first decade of the 21st century.
A bus driver from Miskolc, Hungary foiled a robbery that was captured on tape.
Everyone's metabolism responds differently to the same foods, even among identical twins, which suggests personalized eating plans are more effective than a single diet.
The rulings came in three cases involving two gay men and a transgender woman from Georgia, New York and Michigan.
Vox's Aaron Rupar observed that Donald Trump was beginning to show signs of wear and tear from the stresses of the job.
When the neighbor boys harassed me, my dad grabbed his rifle and set booby traps. Cops were called. Death threats were made. One thing was certain: He would never let them win.
As white, southern troops raised the battle flag, they showed that they were fighting for change abroad — but the status quo at home.
Scientists from Harvard and the University of Colorado built a 2.25 centimeters long robot.